Sneak peek: Iconic Las Vegas hotel brand to open its 1st Arizona location. Here's where

A years-in-the-making hotel from an iconic Las Vegas brand is opening soon in Arizona.

Caesars Republic Scottsdale will make its debut on Tuesday, March 6, opening across from Scottsdale Fashion Square.

The 11-floor hotel has 265 guest rooms, 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, two pools with cabanas, a rooftop bar and lounge overlooking Camelback Mountain and two restaurants from celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis, her first in Arizona.

Bringing the Caesars Entertainment brand to Arizona was a matter of meeting customers where they are, said Richard Huffman, CEO of the Branson, Missouri-based HCW Development, which owns and manages Caesars Republic Scottsdale.

He said metro Phoenix residents are among the biggest customers of its Las Vegas resorts including its flagship Caesars Palace hotel and casino.

Here's what Caesars Republic guests can expect from the new hotel, and why a casino isn't one of them.

What's inside Caesars Republic Scottsdale guest rooms

The hotel has:

159 one-king rooms.

73 two-queen rooms.

Five penthouse suites.

28 luxury suites. These include a bridal suite with mirrors, salon-style hair sinks and a champagne cabinet, plus wellness suites with Peloton bikes and yoga mats.

Each room has a view of the city and the surrounding landscape, including Camelback Mountain to the northwest and the McDowell Mountains to the northeast.

Rooms will have a bar equipped with wine glasses, martini shakers and drinks for purchase.

They also have voice-activated blackout shades, lights, TVs and room service, plus energy-efficient features like automated shade.

Caesars Republic Scottsdale's indoor, outdoor event spaces

Luna Bar and Restaurant at Caesars Republic Scottsdale on March 4, 2024.

Caesars Republic Scottsdale has 20,000 square feet of event space, including a column-free ballroom, five meeting rooms and an executive board room that seats up to 16.

There are also options for outdoor gatherings, including the seventh-floor pool deck and an eighth-floor veranda, which both integrate views of Camelback Mountain. Huffman said the veranda is an ideal spot for wedding ceremonies.

Between the event space and the bridal suite, Caesars Republic seeks to position itself as a must-stay hotel for weddings. He said 23 weddings are already booked.

Why there's no casino at Caesars Republic Scottsdale

Caesars Republic Scottsdale on March 4, 2024.

One amenity you won't find at Caesars Republic Scottsdale is one that people commonly associate with the Caesars brand.

It's the first Caesars hotel without a casino.

Huffman said the reason is simple: Casinos are only legal in Arizona on tribal land.

The hotel does have a space for mobile sports betting on the seventh floor.

Caesars Republic and more: Biggest hotel openings and renos in Arizona in 2024

How much does it cost to stay at Caesars Republic Scottsdale?

Caesars Republic Scottsdale rates range from $379 to $1,300 per night through the spring. The highest rates were found on April 5 and 6, coinciding with the NCAA Final Four.

We found rates as low as $159 per night during the summer. Rates for the high season in the winter months start at $529 per night.

Huffman expects the hotel will attract a nationwide customer base, mostly affluent travelers in their 30s and up.

Why Caesars Republic chose Scottsdale for its 1st hotel

Caesars Republic is entering Scottsdale during a time when tourism is thriving there.

Scottsdale drew about 6 million overnight visitors (4.8 million domestic travelers and 1.2 million international travelers) in 2022, with domestic travel besting prepandemic levels, according to an October 2023 tourism study citing data from Longwoods International and Tourism Economics. Travelers had an economic impact of $3.2 billion through their local spending.

Recognition from TripAdvisor is making a difference, too. Scottsdale is one of two Arizona cities ranked among the most popular destinations for 2024 in the travel website's Travelers' Choice Awards.

Scottsdale Fashion Square is Scottsdale's most significant economic engine, a one-stop destination for shopping, dining and entertainment, said David Hyatt, Fashion Square's director of property.

What it lacked was a hotel, a void now filled.

"It was synonymous with helping people have everything they want at their fingertips," Hyatt said.

The customer demographics at Caesars' Las Vegas hotels informed the decision to open a Caesars property in Scottsdale. Huffman said Scottsdale was the No. 6 location where Caesars customers traveled from. (Los Angeles was No. 1.)

Having a Caesars hotel in Arizona will let customers earn more Caesars Rewards points, he said. Members of the rewards club can get perks such as free parking in Las Vegas.

