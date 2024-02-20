Where can I park for free in Las Vegas? These hotels on the Strip don't charge for parking

Free parking, once a staple of Las Vegas hotels, is now as difficult to come by as a slots jackpot.

A handful of Las Vegas Strip hotels that once touted free parking, including The Strat, Venetian and Palazzo, ended free parking for guests and visitors in 2023. It now costs up to $15 per day to park at The Strat and up to $18 per day to park at Venetian and Palazzo.

One of the few remaining Strip hotels with free parking, the Tropicana, is permanently closing on April 2 to make way for a new Major League Baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics, who will relocate to Las Vegas in 2028.

But just because free parking in Vegas is harder to find doesn't mean it's impossible.

Several places on and off the Strip don't charge for parking. Some hotels offer free parking as a perk of their rewards programs, though you'll have to earn your way up to a certain status tier before the perk kicks in.

Free parking on the Las Vegas Strip

As of February 2024, these hotels and casinos offer free parking on the Las Vegas Strip.

Sahara Las Vegas

Parking at the Sahara's two garages, accessible via Las Vegas Boulevard and Paradise Road, is free for hotel guests and visitors to the property.

Circus Circus

Parking is free at Circus Circus for guests and visitors. Valet parking and parking for oversized vehicles cost extra.

Treasure Island

Self-parking and valet parking at Treasure Island are free for hotel and casino guests.

Fashion Show Mall

Free self parking is available for Fashion Show Mall customers in an underground parking deck and two garages. Valet parking costs $15.

Wynn Las Vegas

Parking is free for guests staying at Wynn Encore Resort and Tower Suite or visiting the Wynn Poker Room. Visitors not staying at the hotel can park for a daily fee of $20, with the first three hours free.

The Shops at Crystals

The mall adjacent to Aria Resort & Casino offers free valet parking.

Free parking off of the Las Vegas Strip

As of February 2024, these places offer free parking in areas of Las Vegas off the Strip.

Boyd Gaming

Many casino hotels off the Strip under the Boyd Gaming brand — including Sam's Town, Orleans Hotel & Casino, Gold Coast Hotel & Casino, California Hotel & Casino and Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa — offer free parking for hotel guests.

Station Hotels

Three off-Strip hotels under the Station name — Palace Station, Santa Fe Station and Sunset Station — offer free parking.

Oyo Hotel & Casino

Short-term parking is free, but guest parking is $15 per night.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Self-parking and valet parking are free.

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

Self-parking and valet parking are free.

Palms Casino Resort and Palms Place

Parking is "100% free" at the resort, according to the FAQ page on its website.

Rio Hotel & Casino

The hotel, which is currently going through an extensive upgrade, offers free parking for guests.

Silverton Casino Lodge

This hotel, which appeals to budget-conscious travelers with its free aquarium and mermaid show, offers free parking.

Westgate Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

Free self parking is available for guests.

South Point Hotel & Casino

The deluxe hotel, whose rooms are described as "mini-suites," offers free parking for its guests.

Resort rewards programs with free parking perks

If you're a member of a casino hotel's rewards program, you might be able to get free parking depending on your status in the program.

Caesars Entertainment: Caesars Rewards

Parking at Caesars Las Vegas resorts is free for Caesars Rewards members at the Platinum, Diamond and Seven Stars levels. Members at the entry-level Gold tier must earn 5,000 credits through gaming, dining and entertainment purchases at Caesars resorts, to reach Platinum.

MGM Resorts: MGM Rewards

The rewards program for MGM Resorts, whose properties include Bellagio, Aria, Excalibur and The Cosmopolitan, offers free parking for members at the Pearl, Gold, Platinum and Noir tiers. (Noir is invitation-only.) Members at the entry-level Sapphire tier must earn 20,000 credits to reach Pearl. MGM's policy states free parking availability may vary based on the rewards tier and the property.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas: Venetian Rewards

The Venetian and Palazzo only offer free parking to elite rewards members. Under the Venetian Rewards program launching in March, free parking is available for members in the Sapphire, Ruby and Diamond tiers; members of the entry-level Jade tier must earn 3,000 tier points from resort purchases to reach Sapphire.

Venetian Rewards will replace Grazie Rewards, which had a similar tier structure but required fewer points to get free parking.

Resorts World Las Vegas: Genting Rewards

Free self parking is available for members of Genting Rewards. The program is free to join and getting free parking does not require leveling up to a higher tier.

Fly, drive or ride the bus? Best way to get from Phoenix to Las Vegas

Michael Salerno is an award-winning journalist who’s covered travel and tourism since 2014. His work as The Arizona Republic’s consumer travel reporter aims to help readers navigate the stresses of traveling and get the best value for their money on their vacations. He can be reached at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Free parking on Las Vegas Strip: Which hotels have it, which don't