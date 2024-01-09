Biggest hotel openings and renos in Arizona in 2024: VAI Resort, Caesars, Ritz-Carlton

Long-awaited resorts inching closer to their debuts and expanded lodging options in growing areas are among the most anticipated hotel openings in metro Phoenix in 2024.

The new arrivals include the first non-gaming hotel for a famous casino resort brand, the Arizona debut of a midrange brand from the company behind Holiday Inn, a luxury sanctuary with a meditation garden and – need we say more – VAI Resort.

These new arrivals come on the heels of 2023’s biggest Arizona hotel openings, which included:

Hotels and resorts are integral to Arizona's tourism economy. From January to October 2023, lodging generated nearly $4.7 billion in gross sales and about $245 million in tourism taxes, both figures increasing 7.8% from the same 10-month period in 2022, according to the Arizona Office of Tourism.

Here are the hotels scheduled to open in Arizona in 2024 and beyond, as well as some notable hotel renovations coming this year.

Metro Phoenix hotel openings in 2024

January: Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Downtown

Hilton’s extended stay brand is continuing its expansion into metro Phoenix with a downtown location just a short walk from Chase Field and Footprint Center. The hotel will feature 1-king bed or 2-queen bed guest rooms, as well as king suites. Each room includes a full kitchen, ideal for preparing meals in. Guests who want to cook in their rooms can find their ingredients a short walk away, too: it’s also close to the downtown location of Fry’s Food Stores.

Details: 125 E. Jackson St., Phoenix. 602-603-1111, hilton.com.

March: Caesars Republic Scottsdale

Years in the making, the first nongaming hotel for Caesars Entertainment – best known for its Las Vegas resort Caesars Palace – is scheduled to open just outside Scottsdale Fashion Square. The 11-floor hotel will feature 265 guest rooms, 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a rooftop bar and lounge overlooking Camelback Mountain and two restaurants from celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis, her first in Arizona.

Details: 4747 N. Goldwater Blvd., Scottsdale. 480-903-4747, caesars.com/caesars-republic-scottsdale.

April: Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Happy Valley

Home2 Suites’ second Phoenix-area hotel scheduled to open in 2024 will be in Deer Valley near the Shops at Norterra and just off Interstate 17, providing a new extended stay option for north Phoenix travelers. Like the downtown hotel, Home2 Suites’ Happy Valley location will have in-room kitchens. The hotel is scheduled to open on April 15 and just started accepting reservations.

Details: 2107 W. Whispering Wind Drive, Phoenix. 623-444-6188, hilton.com.

Fall 2024: The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie

This luxury hotel near Scottsdale bills itself as "an exclusive sanctuary" incorporating calming features like 20 acres of landscapes including secret gardens, a secluded meditation garden and a two-story spa with 11 treatment rooms. There also are opportunities for fun, whether it's a dip in the hotel's 400-foot swimming pool or sipping cocktails at the lobby bar. The 215-room hotel will overlook dramatic views of Camelback Mountain. The hotel's opening, previously scheduled for 2023, has been postponed to fall 2024.

Details: 7000 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley. 602-922-2900, ritzcarlton.com.

Late 2024: VAI Resort

Described by its president Grant Fisher as a "mega entertainment resort" designed to compete with Las Vegas, VAI Resort aims to upend the landscape of metro Phoenix tourism.

When it opens across the street from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, VAI will have 1,100 rooms and suites, the most of any hotel in Arizona. (The hotel that currently has the most rooms in Arizona, the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, counts 1,003 rooms.)

The 60-acre resort will boast Mediterranean-style white-sand beaches and an 8,000-capacity amphitheater with a 360-degree concert stage designed to host A-list music and comedy acts. It will be adjacent to the upcoming Mattel Adventure Park, which will include a Barbie Beach House and Hot Wheels-themed roller coasters.

Details: 9505 Cardinals Way, Glendale. vairesort.com.

Metro Phoenix hotel renovations in 2024

The Phoenician

The iconic Phoenix luxury resort is in the middle of a multimillion-dollar renovation that will enhance the look and feel of its meeting and event space. The second phase of the project, scheduled for completion in the summer, will refresh the interior of The Phoenician Grand Ballroom and the Estrella Ballroom, as well as upper-level breakout rooms and hallways.

The event and meeting spaces at the Phoenician resort will be refurbished in 2024.

The first phase, completed in November 2023, introduced a new color scheme to the ballrooms, breakout rooms and hallways inspired by contemporary and Indigenous design, as well as an upgraded audio-visual system.

Details: 6000 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale. 480-941-8200, thephoenician.com.

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch

This 493-room resort is on its way to rebranding as Arizona's first Grand Hyatt, representing the Hyatt chain's highest standard of luxury. To get there, the resort is undergoing a $110 million renovation that will refresh all the guest rooms and suites, the pool complex, dining and meeting space on the 27-acre property overlooking the McDowell Mountains. After the work's scheduled completion in the fall, the hotel will change its name to the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort & Spa.

Details: 7500 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale. 480-444-1234, hyatt.com.

