'Slimmed my hips down': Reviewers love these 'flattering' linen pants for spring — and they're currently 40% off

The temps are finally climbing — is your wardrobe ready? You may be stocked up on sundresses, shorts and even swimsuits, but are you ready for breezy mornings on the boardwalk or cool evenings by the fire pit? Sometimes a pair of pants just hits the spot ... but it's not so easy to find one that provides coverage without weighing you down (or heating you up!). Our solution? Linen, baby — and these lightweight, high-waisted linen pants from Anrabess are sure to keep you comfy, cool and covered. Plus, they're just $30 (down from $50) now, a very breezy 40% off.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

At just $30 (down from $50), this is a stellar deal on a sunny-season style fave that often goes for upwards of $80 from bigger brands. These have only ever gone a buck or two lower in price, so if you're currently stocking up on breezy spring-and-summer staples, we suggest adding this special find to your cart ASAP.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Linen pants are a great option for staying cool during warmer weather without sacrificing comfort and coverage, and this linen/rayon blend offers breezy style with a touch of stretch. These pants are also high-waisted with a thick waistband and drawstring closure, which many reviewers love for providing a flattering, belly-covering fit. The just-above-the-ankle cropped length of the pants keep things airy (and shows off your fave sandals!), and yes, ladies — they have pockets!

These trousers are also remarkably versatile. Pair them with your favorite tank top for a refreshing day by the water, or throw on your favorite heels and a light jacket for drinks with the girls. Whether you're feeling casual or a little more refined, these comfy bottoms will — literally — have you covered.

Linen is practically synonymous with classy summer comfort. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

These loose and lovely linen pants have a plethora of five-star reviewers on Amazon, many of whom rave about their comfort level and look.

Pros 👍

"The length of the pant is perfect, I love that they are higher-waisted (to go over my belly pooch and fit me at my smallest area), and I really like the weight of them," gushed one reviewer. "I paired them with a tight-fitting black tank and I feel that I can actually pull off a classic and modern look. I rarely find what fits me right in the store, and to think I found a pair of linen pants on Amazon in a sea of thousands makes me happy!"

Another shopper emphasized their love of the cut: "I like my pants ultra high-waisted, as I have a long torso and I want to hide that as much as possible," they shared. "A lot of the time it would be advertised as high-waisted, and it wasn’t considered high-waisted for me. These pants are true high-waisted pants."

"These are so flattering and comfortable! I feel like they slimmed my hips down and made me look taller than I already am," wrote a final fan.

Cons 👎

A few wearers noted a couple of downsides to that very linen we love so much. "I think they shrunk a little in length after I washed them, and they do get wrinkled easily," noted one reviewer. Another added, "The trousers are stylish and comfortable, but because they are linen, they tend to wrinkle."

Also keep in mind that these trousers are dry-clean only! "I was so excited about these until I read the washing instructions," lamented one writer. "I don’t know the last time I went to a dry cleaners! I loved them, though, and hated returning them."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

CosRX Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $16 $25 Save $9 See at Amazon

Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $15 $25 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus, 24 Treatments $37 $50 Save $13 See at Amazon

Dermora Golden Glow Under-Eye Patches, 15 Pairs $7 $10 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Adidas Adilette Slides $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $8 $16 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

LouKeith Halter Tank Top $14 $20 Save $6 with Prime See at Amazon