Loved by 17,000 shoppers, this microfiber towel might help save your thinning hair for $4 a pop

It happens to the best of us: hair thins with age. There are loads of products out there that can get to the root of the problem — scalp treatments, conditioners and serums — but there's one way that may help your hair without adding any goop to it: a microfiber towel. It's a simple solution and this one is just four bucks a pop on Amazon.

It's no secret that blow-drying your hair can cause damage to it. Limiting heat on your hair lowers stress on tresses, and while towel drying is better, it's not always ideal. You can't leave your house with wet hair in the dead of winter and no one wants to show up to the office with damp locks. A microfiber hair towel meets the hair dryer and cotton towel in the middle. This Hicober Microfiber Towel is specially designed just for hair and it's packed with benefits.

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends microfiber towels to reduce drying time. This one can sop up excess water that your towel can't which means less time under strand-killing hair dryers. On top of that, when you rub it to shake out the water there's less friction between your hair and the microfiber than cotton towels. And because you spend less effort rubbing your hair to dry it, there's less pulling on your hair, which can cause breakage or worse: cause it to fall out.

While any microfiber towel will soak up more water (and faster) than a cotton towel, this one streamlines a shower or bath routine. It's small and light which means less strain on your strands as well as your neck — no more heavy towels sitting on top of your head while you lotion up!

Instead of a rectangle, the Hicober Microfiber Towel is shaped like a tear drop. To put it on, you bend over and place the larger end at the base of your neck and the length of your hair goes inside the "tail". Then you just twist and flip it over the back of your head. There's an elastic loop at the end of the tail that fastens to a button on the back of the towel to keep everything in place. Twisted up, it's compact enough that you can put a shirt on over your head. Plus: you feel like singing Beauty School Dropout into your brush until it dries which is always a great way to start the day.

Shoppers rave about how easy this towel makes their shower routine. (Photo: Amazon)

More than 17,000 shoppers rave about how this towel is a dream for thinning hair.

"As I get older, my hair is getting curlier and curlier," shared an amazed shopper. "My hairdresser urged me to use a micro fiber towel. WOW!! This towel is not only super easy to use, it contains all of my hair, and dries it super quick. With other towels, wrapping my hair and giving it a twist before throwing it over my head would cause a fair amount of breakage. This towel will not break your hair like other towels do. It is so soft and absorbent! So glad I made the switch!"

"This towel works wonders for my hair," another grateful shopper raved. "Ever since I started using these towels to dry my hair, i have felt my hair fall out a little less and is a lot softer."

Another five-star fan wrote: "This dries my hair faster than a regular towel and is also gentle on my fine fragile strands."

"I bought the first set after learning that towel drying damages your hair," shared an informed shopper. "I didn't worry about that when I had enough hair for two people! Well, no more roughing up your tresses ladies, these absorb the wetness, and the button holds it in place in total comfort. Bonus: It looks lovely on! I used another one over still damp hair and let my hair dry completely. Result: My hair never looked and felt happier. I bought a set for my daughter-in-law.

