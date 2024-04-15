Shoppers are 'ridiculously thankful' for this No. 1 bestselling $25 anti-hair-loss duo — now nearly 40% off

Shed happens. We typically lose about 50 to 100 strands of hair per day, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. That might not amount to much, considering we have roughly 100,000 hairs on our heads that regrow regularly. But if you see your scalp starting to peek through, it might be time for an intervention. What if you could reduce the problem for less than $30?

Amazon's top-selling Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set is a popular choice, and right now is a great time to try it out, since the duo is currently marked down to only $25.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This set is marked down to just $25 (from $40). That breaks down to about $13 per bottle, which nearly 18,000 fans think is a great price. Plus, the generous 16 fl. oz. size will last ages, and it's a fraction of the price of getting professional hair growth treatments. We've only seen it a few bucks lower than this since 2022, so at nearly 40% off now, it's a good time to snag this pair before the price goes up again.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The formula — great for both men and women, by the way — is jam-packed with good-for-your-locks ingredients, like biotin, zinc, collagen, peptides and spirulina extract, all of which work together to help you achieve a fuller head of hair. DHT blockers could help prevent loss and thinning, too. It's safe to use on colored hair. Got curls? Fine hair? Dry? Oily? No problem!

What reviewers say 💬

According to this duo's near-18,000 five-star fans, well, it just works:

• Pros 👍

"From the very first time I used this, my hair was incredibly soft, shiny and my roots weren't oily at the end of the day! I'm so amazed by this stuff," one shopper shared. "Three days into using this, a random stranger told me my hair was so beautiful and shiny. I was completely taken aback, since my hair has been dyed and damaged for years."

One thrilled shopper called it their "holy grail" hair product, adding, "I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] and deal with mild hair loss and just overall dryness. This stuff is sooo good. I can’t believe how soft and healthy my hair is after one wash."

New mamas also swear by the stuff. One wrote: "I’m in the midst of some major postpartum hormonal hair loss, which resulted in [a] bald spot. I read reviews for this shampoo/conditioner and gave it a shot. So glad I did, as just two months later the bald spot had completely grown in! I’m ridiculously thankful for this shampoo and conditioner — just ordered another batch!"

"I suffer with overmedication from type two diabetes and menopause," shared one fan. "Both of these conditions are causing me to lose my hair, and this thick-haired brunette is now a thin-haired going-gray gal. I don’t care about the color, but the thickness is what I’d like to see again. This shampoo and conditioner combination does the trick! My hairdresser says every eight weeks my hair is looking fuller and showing signs of regrowth."

• Cons 👎

While the hair-nourishing results are impressive, some reviewers aren't a fan of the less-than-luxurious lather. And if you have color-treated hair, you may want to alternate this duo with your favorite color-saving shampoo to help preserve your shade.

According to one reviewer, "This shampoo smells great but doesn't lather up at all. Also, I could see some of the color in my hair going down the drain."

Some customers also aren't as big a fan of the packaging for this set as they are of the contents: "I will say that the packaging isn’t awesome. I have struggled with some faulty bottles and pumps but I can always get it out and they are designed to make you think you are getting more product than you are," noted one user, adding, "Either way, this is the only shampoo and conditioner I will be using for the foreseeable future."

Another great option? This Nioxin hair-thickening system, which Alyssa Milano is a fan of, is also on sale:

"Great for thinning hair," gushed a satisfied shopper. "I love this brand, and for thin hair, it’s wonderful; smells amazing and helps [with] my hair growth and thickness. If you have never used Nioxin, you should!"

