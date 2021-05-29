Kelly Osbourne slams 'stupid' plastic surgery rumors: 'I do not lie'

Kelly Osbourne denied plastic surgery rumors in a recent Instagram post. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Kelly Osbourne slammed "stupid" reports that she had plastic surgery, insisting she's an open book with fans.

"Let’s squash these stupid rumors!!! Can’t you just be happy for me?" the 36-year-old television personality captioned a recent Instagram video.

In the footage, Osbourne spoke into the camera. "Good morning everyone. I'm currently in hair and makeup right now. I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about because I'm always really honest and really upfront about what I've done to my body and who I am."

She continued, "And I have not had plastic surgery. I've never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw, and in my forehead. I do not lie. But thank you for the compliments."

It's not clear what specifically lead to the post, but Osbourne's changing looks have been a buzzy topic from the purple hair she debuted in April to her 85-pound weight loss, which she achieved through gastric sleeve surgery.

“I don’t give a fuck what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it…" Osbourne said last year on the Hollywood Raw Podcast. “All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

However, she stressed that diet and exercise was pivotal in keeping the weight off. "So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that," she said. "I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it.”

During that interview, Osbourne stated that she has never "fucked with my face" adding "My t*** are saggy, and I want to get them fixed, but I’m scared of the surgery. All my friends I’ve helped recover from it — it looks so painful and they can’t move their arms. I’m like, 'Nah, I’m good.'"

Osbourne is extremely transparent about her struggles, including her April relapse after staying sober for four years. "So this is a little hard for me to talk about," she said on Instagram. "But I always promised you I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery." She added, "I relapsed. I'm not proud of it. But I'm back on track…I just wanted to let you know I am sober today — and I'm going to be sober tomorrow. But I've learned it truly is just one day at a time."

The reality star shared more during Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast this month. During quarantine, she made the decision to order a glass of Champagne while sitting by a pool. "And I just had one and it was fine," she said. "I had a great time and I didn't think anything of it. A couple weeks went by and I thought ... I can do that again. Two weeks later, done. F**king done. Did not last long. Did embarrassing sh**. Blacked out. I can't drink the same that I used to. It wasn't fun." However, Osbourne said signing up for a month of therapy helped get her "back on track again."

Osbourne's Hollywood friends supported her latest post. "You look beautiful," wrote The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots. "U look incredible. F*** em," wrote Vanessa Hudgens. And Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke added, "You look GORGEOUS!

