Kelly Osbourne says gastric sleeve surgery helped her lose 85 pounds

Kelly Osbourne has revealed that gastric sleeve surgery was part of her weight loss journey.

“I don’t give a f*** what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s***,” the reality star explained Thursday on the Hollywood Raw Podcast. “All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Osbourne has been working on herself, including living a sober lifestyle, for two years. However, much of the outside world picked up on it this month, after she said she’s lost 85 pounds. She also snapped a photo of the tag on her size-26 jeans. “Yes, I’m bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!!” she captioned it on Instagram.

Kelly Osbourne talked about her 85-pound weight loss. (Photo: Instagram) More

Still, Osbourne said in the new podcast that her body transformation required a lot more than surgery. She saw it simply as a push toward her goals.

“If you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction,” Osbourne said. “So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that. I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it.”

She also had an additional procedure on her jaw to correct her “really bad TMJ (Temporomandibular joint dysfunction),” which “changed the shape of everything.” But nothing else, she insisted.

“I’ve never f**ked with my face. I’m too scared,” Osbourne said. “My t*** are saggy, and I want to get them fixed, but I’m scared of the surgery. All my friends I’ve helped recover from it — it looks so painful and they can’t move their arms. I’m like, ‘Nah, I’m good.’”

Besides the other lifestyle changes Osbourne’s made, she now meditates for 10 minutes in the morning and 10 minutes in the evening. It’s her way of truly taking care of herself, which she’s come to realize is essential.

“The number one thing I had to do was get happy,” Osbourne said. “I had to fix my head before I could fix my body. You can never go into this if you’re not in a good mindset.”

