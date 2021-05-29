Cindy McCain says watching Meghan McCain's 'View' arguments makes her 'cringe a little bit'

Cindy McCain (R), said she is proud of daughter Meghan McCain (L) for co-hosting "The View" but admits that on-air arguments upset her as a mother. (Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Cindy McCain watches The View to support co-host and daughter Meghan McCain but admits that on-air bickering makes her "cringe."

This week, the 67-year-old widow of Senator John McCain and the mother of Meghan, who has co-hosted the popular daytime series since 2019, appeared on the SiriusXM show Radio Andy, where she opened up about show's debates that often turn contentious.

Comparing the spirit of The View to the Real Housewives franchise, host Andy Cohen asked Cindy, "Did you know that Meghan was such a tough cookie and a fighter? Because she gets into it with the other women. And what is your reaction when you're watching?"

"Well, ever since she was very little, we've called her John McCain in a dress," answered Cindy. "Because she was always fighting, she was always questioning and talking and making sure, not only did she understand what was going on, but could we change it, kind of thing."

"She's always been that way," added the proud mama. "So, that's her nickname within the family. And I think she's doing a great job — she stands up for what she believes in and that's all you can ask for. And she's also really smart, so I appreciate what she does. I don't always agree with her but I do appreciate it."

Cohen asked Cindy about a Monday episode during which Meghan got irritated when co-host Whoopi Goldberg cut to a commercial break while she spoke during a “Hot Topics” segment. The women had been discussing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who has a history of promoting conspiracy theories, including about QAnon and 9/11, and has been removed from House Committee assignments for her views.

Last week, Greene compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's mask rule on the chamber floor to Nazi control over Jewish people during the Holocaust. "I can't stand Marjorie Taylor Greene, I think she's a crazy person," said Meghan, pointing out that Greene had been stripped of legislative power. "…I'm confused what has risen this to a 'Hot Topic' this week because last week, as I brought up on Friday, there's a huge rise in anti-semitic attacks against Jewish people globally and in our own country" while citing a long list of examples.

Story continues

"I would love if the energy that is being put on one crazy woman in Congress — and by the way, if she is the face of the Republicans, then the Squad is the face of the Democrats," said Meghan referring to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

But when Goldberg tried cutting to break, promising Meghan that she could continue in moments, Meghan said, "Why are you cutting me off?" Goldberg replied, "I'm cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan!"

Cohen asked Cindy how she felt as a mother, watching that particular moment. "As a mom — I just saw you kind of cringe a little bit when I brought it up. Did that upset you to watch?"

"Well, yeah, from a mom ― [you] teach your children to be polite and be nice to other people and all that kind of stuff, and it does make me cringe a little bit."

Cindy added, "But again, it's her job and it's what she does and it's Whoopi's job to keep the peace so I understand everything that's going on. But as a mom, yeah, it does bother me a little bit."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: