Cindy McCain says watching Meghan McCain's 'View' arguments makes her 'cringe a little bit'

Elise Solé
·3 min read
Cindy McCain (R), said she is proud of daughter Meghan McCain (L) for co-hosting
Cindy McCain (R), said she is proud of daughter Meghan McCain (L) for co-hosting "The View" but admits that on-air arguments upset her as a mother. (Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Cindy McCain watches The View to support co-host and daughter Meghan McCain but admits that on-air bickering makes her "cringe." 

This week, the 67-year-old widow of Senator John McCain and the mother of Meghan, who has co-hosted the popular daytime series since 2019, appeared on the SiriusXM show Radio Andy, where she opened up about show's debates that often turn contentious. 

Comparing the spirit of The View to the Real Housewives franchise, host Andy Cohen asked Cindy, "Did you know that Meghan was such a tough cookie and a fighter? Because she gets into it with the other women. And what is your reaction when you're watching?" 

"Well, ever since she was very little, we've called her John McCain in a dress," answered Cindy. "Because she was always fighting, she was always questioning and talking and making sure, not only did she understand what was going on, but could we change it, kind of thing."

"She's always been that way," added the proud mama. "So, that's her nickname within the family. And I think she's doing a great job — she stands up for what she believes in and that's all you can ask for. And she's also really smart, so I appreciate what she does. I don't always agree with her but I do appreciate it."

Cohen asked Cindy about a Monday episode during which Meghan got irritated when co-host Whoopi Goldberg cut to a commercial break while she spoke during a “Hot Topics” segment. The women had been discussing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who has a history of promoting conspiracy theories, including about QAnon and 9/11, and has been removed from House Committee assignments for her views. 

Last week, Greene compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's mask rule on the chamber floor to Nazi control over Jewish people during the Holocaust. "I can't stand Marjorie Taylor Greene, I think she's a crazy person," said Meghan, pointing out that Greene had been stripped of legislative power. "…I'm confused what has risen this to a 'Hot Topic' this week because last week, as I brought up on Friday, there's a huge rise in anti-semitic attacks against Jewish people globally and in our own country" while citing a long list of examples. 

"I would love if the energy that is being put on one crazy woman in Congress — and by the way, if she is the face of the Republicans, then the Squad is the face of the Democrats," said Meghan referring to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. 

But when Goldberg tried cutting to break, promising Meghan that she could continue in moments, Meghan said, "Why are you cutting me off?" Goldberg replied, "I'm cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan!" 

Cohen asked Cindy how she felt as a mother, watching that particular moment. "As a mom — I just saw you kind of cringe a little bit when I brought it up. Did that upset you to watch?"

"Well, yeah, from a mom ― [you] teach your children to be polite and be nice to other people and all that kind of stuff, and it does make me cringe a little bit." 

Cindy added, "But again, it's her job and it's what she does and it's Whoopi's job to keep the peace so I understand everything that's going on. But as a mom, yeah, it does bother me a little bit."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Jillian Michaels says she was 'wrong' to criticize Lizzo's weight but argues obesity is 'unhealthy'

    The fitness trainer opened up about remarks on Lizzo's body that earned her criticism.

  • 'Like the Teletubbies are in charge': Prison bosses use 'playgroup' sessions to uncover prejudices

    Ministers have reacted with fury to “playgroup” style meditation sessions that prison bosses are using to flush out biases among staff. The sessions involve prison and probation staff closing their eyes to imagine walking through a park where they come across different people, after which they are challenged to say if everyone they “saw” was white, able-bodied or in a heterosexual relationship. It is part of a series of activities and resources issued this month to prison and probation managers to teach staff about “intersectionality,” a concept defining discrimination and privilege coined by the black civil rights activist and feminist Kimberlé Crenshaw. The session, entitled Walk in the Park: guided walk/meditation, says it aims to spark an “honest conversation” among participants about their norms and stereotypes to find ways of "changing the status quo".

  • Priyanka Chopra Posted the Sweetest Pic of Her Lipstick on Nick Jonas

    This photo 😭.

  • Poll: Majority of Americans believe Jan. 6 Capitol riot was an attack on democracy

    Poll: Majority of Americans believe Jan. 6 Capitol riot was an attack on democracy

  • Judge orders special master to review Rudy Giuliani's electronic devices

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. federal judge on Friday ordered an independent review of evidence from electronic devices seized in recent raids of Rudy Giuliani's home and office, rejecting Giuliani's effort to block it. U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan said appointing a special master would "ensure the perception of fairness" in reviewing the 18 devices, including cellphones and computers, taken during the April 28 raids. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have been examining Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, including whether he violated lobbying laws by acting as an unregistered foreign agent while working as a lawyer for then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Republicans could easily win fair-and-square. They're choosing Trump instead.

    The party has many very popular governors in blue states. Republicans hate them.

  • Faster than expected inflation ‘is actually a good sign,’ White House official says

    National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti told Yahoo Finance that the recent inflation jump is actually a positive sign

  • Over 100 monkeys rescued in Thai smuggling bust

    Struggling and gasping for air, over 100 long-tailed macaques were rescued by Thai wildlife authorities after being stuffed in to carrier bags. They were being illegally smuggled in the back of a pickup truck, more than a dozen did not survive.The truck was intercepted at a checkpoint while on its way to a Thai province bordering Cambodia.A field hospital was set up equipped with ultrasound scanners and breathing tubes, to treat 80 of the monkeys. Some were pregnant.One of the vets said the animals were in a terrible state. "The monkeys were exhausted and dehydrated for a long time. Some of them had respiratory problems because of overcrowding during the smuggling operation."The driver of the truck is being detained for wildlife smuggling.The man told local media that he was hired for $96 to drive the truck to the border and that he was not aware there were monkeys in the back of the vehicle.

  • Mitch McConnell reportedly asked other GOP senators to vote against the January 6 commission as a 'personal favor'

    The bill establishing a commission to probe the Capitol riot received GOP pushback, including from McConnell, who announced his opposition last week.

  • How Will Princess Beatrice’s Baby Affect the British Line of Succession? We Have Answers

    By now, you’ve probably heard that Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli...

  • 'We Thought He Was A Family Man': Identity Of Man Who Murdered 85-Year-Old Woman Shocks Relatives

    85-year-old Anna Mae Branson was a multimillionaire businesswoman, described by those who knew her as glamorous and generous. She was beloved in the small community of Madisonville, Kentucky. Who could have wanted to murder her, and in such a vicious manner? On January 13, 2003, an elderly man contacted Madisonville authorities to request a wellness check on his fiancé, Anna Mae Branson. When they searched her home. they eventually found her -- dead on the basement steps. "It appeared first she could have fallen but then upon seeing all the injuries to her body it was obvious Ms. Ann had been murdered," Kelley Rager-Sawyer, an officer with Madisonville PD, told "An Unexpected Killer," airing Fridays at 8/7c on Oxygen. She had many stab wounds in the back as well as defensive wounds, and she had been hit multiple times in the head until it changed shape. There was no sign of forced entry, and the place hadn't been ransacked like a burglary gone wrong. The viciousness of the 85-year-old's death horrified those who knew her. Branson was a beloved local businesswoman who made her millions by owning a Dairy Queen in town, which was a local teen hangout spot. She was known to be generous with her money, lending it to those who needed it, as well as glamorous and effervescent. Recently, she had become engaged to a retired eye surgeon known as Dr. Bob. "The very last thing Anna Mae acted like was an old lady," nephew Jack Branson told producers. The autopsy came in, revealing her time of death was somewhere between 7 and 7:30 p.m. It also confirmed the attack was as brutal as authorities suspected. "She was stabbed 97 times, and she was beaten so badly lot of the stab wounds would have been inflicted post-mortem," Kathy Senter, commonwealth attorney, Madisonville, Kentucky, told producers. So who could have killed her? After clearing her fiancé through his phone records, investigators considered an array of suspects, including as handyman who borrowed money from Branson and a tenant with psychotic tendencies. Through a polygraph test and an ironclad alibi, respectively, the two men were cleared. Then, a tip emerged that changed everything. A call came in from someone who suggested Russell Winstead, Branson's nephew, had killed her. Winstead was a coal mine worker who regularly attended church and had a wife and children. However, the tipster said, he also had an extreme gambling problem and owed Branson quite a bit of money. After searching Branson's residence again, they found her ledger and discovered it was true: Winstead owed Branson close to $100,000. The day before her murder, there was a note adding that he had written her a check for $1,200. They also learned Winstead had visited the casino 236 times in one year, losing hundreds of thousands in cash. When questioned by police, Winstead proclaimed innocence and used his wife as an alibi. She backed his story up, but was shocked to learn the extent of his gambling problem. Investigators also got a warrant to comb through the WInstead residence, finding a burner phone that confirmed Winstead was cheating on his wife with a casino waitress. Still, cheating and gambling doesn't mean someone is a murderer. "When we found out Russell had been living a literal double life, we were shocked, but we felt there was no way Russell had done this. We believed it with all our hearts," Branson's niece-in-law, Mary Branson, told producers. But then Winstead's wife came forward to reveal Winstead coerced her into giving him an alibi and that he actually hadn't come home until later the night of the murder, meaning he was unaccounted for between 7 and 7:30 p.m., the time of the killing. Police went to arrest him, but at this point Winstead had already fled the country. Desperate to find him, the family had him featured on "America's Most Wanted." He was eventually located in Costa Rica, but extradition between U.S. and Costa Rica is tricky. As authorities plotted their next move, they discovered Winstead's father, Earl, had been wiring his son money from Branson's estate so he could live comfortably in Costa Rica. This devastated the rest of the Branson family -- and Earl Winstead was found guilty of seven counts of hindering apprehension and given seven years probation. Finally, in May 2005, Winstead was arrested at a casino in Costa Rica and sent back to the United States, although the U.S. had to agree not to seek the death penalty in the case. "I felt like a burden had been lifted. I knew justice was going to be done," Jack Branson told producers. "[...] We all thought he was a family man, we all thought he was a church-goer." In July 2007, the case went to trial. Prosecutors argued Winstead realized he couldn't afford the $1,200 check he had given Branson, had gone to her home to ask her to tear it up, and when she refused, he had simply snapped, stabbing her and hitting her over the head repeatedly. Russell Winstead was found guilty of murder and first-degree robbery, and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. For more on this case and others like it, watch An Unexpected Killer," airing Fridays at 8/7c on Oxygen or stream episodes here.

  • A group of experts wants to end the 'social studies war' — and partisanship in education

    “Political polarization has damaged the standing of civics and history," said Paul Carrese, an Arizona State University professor.

  • GOP senators are set to tank the bipartisan proposal for a Jan. 6 commission, much of which is identical to the law creating the Sept. 11 commission bill. Here's how they compare.

    Sections of the two bills are identical in language, membership, and their bipartisan delineations of power.

  • Adrian Grenier Opens Up About Leaving Hollywood Life to Move to Texas Farm: 'I Want More Now'

    "Certainly, there's lots of shiny memories that I crave, but I've done too much work not to recognize that I'm here for something bigger than going to nightclubs," said Adrian Grenier

  • Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Princess Diana, Meghan Markle, and Other Royals Posing with Cakes

    Everyone loves a slice of cake, and the British royals are no exception. Naturally, they have their favorites—Queen Elizabeth is a longtime fan of the Chocolate Biscuit Cake, bringing it with her when she travels. No matter which royal family member, a slice of this delicious dessert tends to spark joy.

  • Bond, ‘Survivor’ and Those ‘Apprentice’ Tapes: 5 Burning Questions About Amazon and MGM’s Mega-Deal

    In a perfect symbol of our times, James Bond and Whole Foods will soon have the same owner. Tech giant Amazon on Wednesday officially announced plans to merge with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the 97-year-old studio that’s home to the 007 franchise, Rocky Balboa and “Thelma and Louise.” The eye-popping $8.45 billion sale is the second-biggest acquisition in […]

  • Diddy Shares Throwback Photo With Jennifer Lopez After Bennifer Comeback

    Interesting timing? Sean "Diddy" Combs shared a nostalgic photo of himself with Jennifer Lopez as she continues a rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

  • Who Will Be Iran's Next President and What Does It Mean for the Region

    This week, Iran’s government announced the seven finalists who will be allowed to compete in the country’s presidential election on June 18. There are several reasons why this field of candidates has generated controversy both inside and outside Iran. How does Iran’s presidential election work?

  • The Wild Wild NL West

    Jorge Montanez discusses the Giants and Dodgers wild finish, four games rain out, and all the best from Friday's action in the latest Daily Dose. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: U.S. COVID worries fall to lowest level ever ahead of Memorial Day

    As America prepares to celebrate the start of another summer, the latest data demonstrates just how dramatically things have changed — for the better.