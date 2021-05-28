'Friends' EP says cast wouldn't be all-white today, but has no regrets: 'What can I say? I wish Lisa was Black?'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.
David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc. (Photo: NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Friends nostalgia is in full swing amid the HBO Max reunion, but there's one issue creators are still having to address: the show's lack of diversity. 

Marta Kauffman and David Crane, who created the series, and executive producer Kevin Bright, had slightly different views on the topic when speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if they would have done anything differently in terms of casting, Bright said, "No."

"I don't have any regrets other than hindsight. I would have been insane not to hire those six actors," Bright replied, referring to stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

"What can I say? I wish Lisa was Black? I've loved this cast," the director continued. "I loved the show and I loved the experience. I know Marta has a different feeling about it. I think it affects us all."

Kauffman has expressed remorse for not doing more to promote diversity on Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004.

"There are probably a hundred things I would have done differently. I’ve talked about it in the past and I do have very strong feelings about my participation in a system, but it comes down to I didn’t know what I didn’t know," she told THR.

If the show were made today, it would look a lot different.

"We would be so aware. It would be integral to the chemistry and the conversation that these guys would be having. Do they get together as much as they do on the show, or is this more of a social media back and forth?" Bright added. "So much would change, but to get them to behave realistically within this time, there would be a lot that would change about them. And the racial makeup of them would change because of that. If we did Friends today, no, I don’t imagine they would probably end up being an all-white cast."

Crane previously acknowledged to Yahoo Entertainment diversity was not prioritized on network shows back then.

"I think you have to look at it through the lens of when we started. If you look at Seinfeld, Mad About You and Frasier, no one was prioritizing that. Should they have? Probably," he admitted. "It's something that, in a contemporary way, you're aware of. I think if you were approaching the show today, you would certainly approach it differently. But on the other hand, these were absolutely the six people who felt perfect for these parts, so it's hard to get into a time machine and imagine it differently."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Mindy Kaling, Daniel Wu, Margaret Cho, Daniel Dae Kim and more open up about the Asian American experience: 'This country has a lot to unpack'

    From George Takei to Jamie Chung to Jon M. Chu to Dave Bautista, celebrities and creators share personal stories of racism and how to move forward. "We're going to be louder than you, and you're going to realize that there's more of us than there are of you."

  • Have your say: Will you watch the 'Friends' reunion?

    The beloved TV comedy’s celebrated run ended in May 2004 after 10 seasons and 236 episodes.

  • Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer almost hooked up and other bombshell revelations from 'Friends' reunion

    There was almost a real-life romance between Ross and Rachel. Plus, Lady Gaga crashes the HBO Max reunion special for a "Smelly Cat" duet.

  • Paul Rudd was absent from the 'Friends' reunion special, but the director said there was just 'too many cameos'

    The Marvel star, who played Mike Hannigan on the final two seasons, wasn't among the actors who showed up on HBO Max's "Friends: The Reunion."

  • 'Friends' reunion reveals two cast members almost hooked up during the first season

    During the highly-anticipated Friends reunion, which debuted on HBO MAX Thursday, the cast dropped some major bombshells. It turns out, long before Ross and Rachel were an item, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston were just two young actors crushing hard on each other. Even though Ross and Rachel went on to make a baby, the two actors claim they were never more than friends. Schwimmer said, ""It was two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship. We never crossed that boundary" Matt LeBlanc also had an onset crush, but of a different kind. The actor revealed that he dislocated his shoulder while jumping on a chair, which he blamed on the cast skipping their ritual pre-taping huddle. LeBlanc said, "There was one thing we did every show, that we didn't do that night before we started." "Our huddle," Lisa Kudrow chimed in before LeBlanc continued, "We didn't do it that night."

  • ‘Friends: The Reunion': Why Paul Rudd, Cole Sprouse and More Were Missing

    Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Friends: The Reunion” For a special that was filmed and edited much faster than most are, “Friends: The Reunion” managed to bring in a lot of fan-favorites, either in person or via Zoom. That said, there were still some notable absences, like Phoebe’s husband Mike, played by Paul Rudd, and Ross’ son Ben, played by Cole Sprouse. So why weren’t those two involved? “Well, we couldn’t have everybody on, because it’s only an hour and 45 minutes. And you’ve got to pay attention — the main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members,” Ben Winston, director of the HBO Max reunion special, told TheWrap. “So you can’t have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in ‘Friends’ over the years. Sadly, we couldn’t get everybody in.” That said, most everyone else involved with the show was welcome and pursued — though COVID made things more difficult for some. “You know, we did invite some people who weren’t able to make it,” Winston said. “It’s a complicated time to be making television now because, you know, some people couldn’t fly internationally, some people were on other TV or film shoots, some people are in bubbles on stuff.” Even he and Jennifer Aniston had to get special permission to leave their respective production bubbles on CBS’ “The Late Late Show” and Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” to be a part of the “Friends” reunion special bubble. Then, once they got past COVID restrictions, it all came down to timing. “I think during a pandemic, it’s really hard to get everybody where you want to be. And the other thing, of course, is we have no flexibility. It was one night that those six [main cast members] were available,” Winston explained. “The timing of it was incredibly difficult. So, you know, if you weren’t available on the seventh of April at 8 p.m., then, sadly, they weren’t able to be part of it. Yeah, we couldn’t get everybody in. It’s just one of those things. I hope people will think about all the great things that are in there rather than the things that aren’t.” Indeed, the reunion did manage to pull in more than a few familiar faces. Elliot Gould and Christina Pickles, who played the Geller parents, appeared together during a surprise audience question. Janice (Maggie Wheeler), Gunther (James Michael Tyler), Richard (Tom Selleck), Jill (Reese Witherspoon) and more all made it in, one way or another. And even Joey’s hand twin, Thomas Lennon, made a brief but memorable cameo. “Friends: The Reunion” is streaming now on HBO Max. Read original story ‘Friends: The Reunion': Why Paul Rudd, Cole Sprouse and More Were Missing At TheWrap

  • 'Friends' executive producer says he doesn't regret the show's all-white cast after years of diversity criticism

    "What can I say? I wish Lisa was Black? I've loved this cast," producer and director Kevin Bright told The Hollywood Reporter.

  • 'Rugrats' reboot character Betty DeVille to be openly gay

    Natalie Morales is voicing Betty and hopes she will be 'a beacon for young queer people'.

  • 'Friends: The Reunion': The ten biggest revelations (spoilers)

    SPOILER WARNING: From secret crushes to on-set crashes, here are the ten biggest revelations from the eagerly awaited Friends Reunion special.

  • ‘Gossip Girl’ Revival Trailer: Fashion, Drama and Kristen Bell’s Voice Are Back on HBO Max

    Your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite has returned. HBO Max has finally debuted the first footage from its “Gossip Girl” revival. Gone are the tights and headbands of yesteryear, the class of 2021 has a whole new vibe. Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran (who previously worked as an executive […]

  • ‘Friends’ reunion shocker: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had ‘major crush’ on each other, would 'spoon' on famous couch

    Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are back for an emotional reunion, Friends: The Reunion, streaming on HBO Max or Crave in Canada.

  • Late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick's mother urges Congress to approve Capitol riot commission

    The mother of late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the Capitol riot Jan. 6, urged lawmakers to create a commission.

  • The post-Brexit passport rule changes you need to know about

    COVID-19 regulations aren't the only thing that could impact your next holiday.

  • HondaJet updated to carry more, fly longer, and look better doing it

    Cars represent the commonly-seen tip of the Honda iceberg. One of the main improvements that makes the HondaJet's latest evolution worthy of the Elite S nameplate is a higher payload. Whether pilots choose to prioritize range or cargo, Honda notes the Elite S is easier to fly than existing variants of the jet thanks in part to new avionics features that replace voice commands with text-based messaging for clearer and more efficient communications.

  • iOS 14.6 has a secret new feature that Apple didn’t announce

    After rolling out beta releases for four months between the release of iOS 14.4 and iOS 14.5, Apple stepped on the gas with its latest update, launching iOS 14.6 to the general public just four weeks after iOS 14.5 arrived. Although iOS 14.6 is a significantly smaller update than iOS 14.5 — which added App …

  • Friends reunion: Everything we learnt in the much-anticipated special

    Among the big revelations in the much-anticipated reunion was that David Schwimmer had to be ‘begged’ to play Ross, and both Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston were nearly forced out of the cast

  • ‘Father Of The Bride’: Enrique Murciano Cast In Andy Garcia-Led Reboot From Warner Bros And Plan B

    EXCLUSIVE: Without a Trace alum Enrique Murciano has been added to the cast of Warner Bros. and Plan B’s Father of the Bride reboot, which is being directed by Gaz Alazraki. The pic will revolve around a Cuban-American family led by Andy Garcia and also starring Gloria Estefan and Adria Arjona. Written by Matt Lopez, […]

  • Florida Teen Stabbed Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 Times: Authorities

    St. Johns County Sheriff's OfficeThe Florida teenager accused of murdering 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey earlier this month stabbed the cheerleader a staggering 114 times as she fought for her life, then dumped her body in a wooded area, authorities said Thursday.Aiden Fucci, 14, will now be charged as an adult with first-degree murder for Bailey’s brutal slaying in the early morning of May 9, St. Johns County State Attorney R.J. Larizza announced Thursday. “You’ve heard our victim was stabbed....to say it was horrific was an understatement,” Larizza said during a Thursday press conference. “There were 114 stab wounds.”The young girl died “fighting for her life,” he added.Fucci may have randomly chosen Bailey as his victim, as he told other teenagers he planned to kill someone within the month, the prosecutor said. “This could simply be a wrong place at the wrong time situation,” Larizza said. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says Bailey’s family reported her missing at 10 a.m on May 10, prompting a frantic countywide search that ended eight hours later when investigators recovered the seventh grader’s clothed body in a wooded area near a retention pond on a street close to where she was last seen.Larizza said that the night of the murder, Fucci told people “he intended to kill someone by taking them in the woods and stabbing them.”Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey Was Stabbed to Death by Teenage Boy, Cops SayThe Daily Beast did not initially identify Fucci, who was originally charged with second-degree murder, because prosecutors had not decided whether to charge him as an adult. Online court records show a Thursday notice to transfer Fucci’s case to adult court and assign it to Judge R. Lee Smith after he was indicted by a grand jury.The news of his upgraded charges was first reported by ActionNewJax. According to an arrest report, Bailey’s family last saw the Patriot Oaks Academy cheerleader at around midnight on May 9. An hour later, home surveillance footage near the Durbin North Amenity Center showed Bailey and Fucci walking together, at one point heading “east on Saddlestone Drive.”Larizza said that while investigators have not determined a motive, he confirmed Bailey’s encounter with Fucci “started out as kids hanging out.” He added that there’s no evidence anyone else was involved in the grisly crime.At around 3:30 a.m, another video shows Fucci walking alone on Saddlestone Drive and “carrying a pair of white shoes with a black ‘Nike’ logo,” the report states.During the frantic search for Bailey the next morning, police brought in Fucci for questioning as a witness. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Daily Beast that around the same time, Fucci posted a selfie on social media in a patrol car with the caption, “Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately?”Under questioning, the arrest report states Fucci changed his story several times and made several admissions that led cops to charge him.Police later found clothing in the boy’s bedroom that tested positive for blood, the arrest report said. After finding Bailey’s body, police discovered she had been left only “0.3 miles” from where Fucci lived.Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Predrag Bulic later concluded that Bailey’s homicide was caused by a “sharp force trauma by stabbing.” Larizza said Thursday that about 49 of the defensive stab wounds Bailey suffered were to the hands, arms, and face. He added that witnesses identified a knife that was found in a pond as belonging to Fucci. The knife’s tip had broken off and was later found in Bailey’s skull. The medical examiner said the blood on the weapon matched the victim's.“Teenagers are capable of things we never imagined them doing,” Larizza added, warning parents in his community to keep tabs on their children.Both Tristyn and Fucci attended Patriot Oaks Academy in St. Johns, though police said it was unclear how they knew each other or if they were in the same class.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • LANCO's Tripp Howell Welcomes First Baby, Son James, with Wife Alli: 'My Life Completely Changed'

    Tripp Howell and wife Alli announced exclusively with PEOPLE in November that they were expecting a baby boy

  • James Bond to stay on the big screen after Amazon deal

    What does Amazon's $8.45bn deal to buy MGM mean for 007 and the studio's other films and TV shows?