Kelly Osbourne admits she relapsed after nearly 4 years of sobriety: ‘I’m not proud of it’

Kelly Osbourne has relapsed after nearly four years of sobriety.

The TV personality, 36, shared the emotional news in a series of Instagram stories on Monday.

"So this is a little hard for me to talk about," an emotional Osbourne began. "But I always promised you I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery."

Kelly Osbourne has relapsed but she's "back on track." (Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

She continued, "I relapsed. I'm not proud of it. But I'm back on track... I just wanted to let you know I am sober today — and I'm going to be sober tomorrow. But I've learned it truly is just one day at a time."

Osbourne said she was sharing because she's always truthful with fans. She promised to share more details later this week in a podcast.

She ended by saying, "Thank you so much for your support and your love — and you'll be hearing from me soon."

Osbourne, who found fame as a child on her family's reality show, The Osbournes, has been candid about her struggles in the spotlight. She started experimenting with drugs and alcohol even before she was a teenager and got sober in August 2017.

In 2019, she said sobriety "completely changed my life." When she was using, “I didn’t think that I could do anything if I wasn't drunk or high, because I was scared of everything. And I let it get the better of me... Now seeing that I don’t need that, my life is better, and I don't have any drama in my life."

She's been in a 12 Step program, sharing milestones along the way. Each year, she pays tribute to the late Amy Winehouse, who was a pal of hers. Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning in 2011.

Addiction runs in the Osbourne family. Black Sabbath's Ozzy battled alcoholism and drug addiction since the 1970s and has been sober for about seven years. Jack has 17 years of sobriety.

Osbourne recently lost 85 pounds and revealed that gastric sleeve surgery was part of her weight loss transformation.

Osbourne's mother, Sharon, has been in the news for her abrupt departure from The Talk after 11 seasons.

