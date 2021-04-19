Jason Momoa helps The Rock’s Aquaman-obsessed daughter celebrate her 3rd birthday

Dwayne Johnson is gearing up for his superhero debut as Black Adam, but, for now, his youngest daughter is more of an Aquaman fan.

The Rock's daughter Tiana Gia turned 3 over the weekend and there was an Aquaman theme. She watched the movie with her dad, she made him draw and frame a picture of Aquaman for her — and her birthday present was a video message from Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa.

The Rock's daughter Tia got a birthday message from Aquaman star Jason Momoa. (Screenshot: The Rock via Instagram)

In his birthday tribute post to his daughter, the wrestler turned acting superstar shared that Tia had finally started "to understand that daddy is Maui from Moana," after all their approximately 4,000 private sing-alongs. He said it led her to ask, "Daddy do you know AquaMan?" as a superfan of Momoa's character.

Another post was a video of father and daughter watching 2018's Aquaman together. "Look what Aquaman just did to that man," a wide-eyed Tia said of a fight scene. The Rock peppered her with questions including: Who is cooler: your dad or Aquaman? She answered Aquaman without missing a beat.

He noted, "The birthday girl Tia is OBSESSED" with Momoa, adding, "The irony here just makes my soul laugh and heart smile."

A later update shared that her obsession was "getting ridiculous." Tia insisted her Aquaman action figure join them for her birthday breakfast. After, she asked Johnson to draw a picture of Aquaman "so she can FRAME IT and hang it up in her room."

He quipped, "Black Adam’s gonna hand out a fresh Aqua Ass Whuppin’ if this disrespect keeps up."

And finally came the video message, watched by Tia and her big sister Jasmine, 5. Momoa — a hulking figure like Johnson — sweetly talked about their families getting together in Hawaii to go rock climbing and surfing. He also promised the girls presents. By the end, both girls, whose mom is Lauren Hashian, were waving and talking back to him on the screen — and Tia jumped up and down at the end in delight. (Johnson is also dad to Simone from his first marriage.)

Momoa commented on Johnson's video, "What an honor. We do it for our babies. For the next generation. Happy birthday baby tia. See u [in] Hawaii," where both men have roots.

Johnson has been trying to get Black Adam off the ground since 2008. It was supposed to hit theaters at the end of this year, but it's been pushed back to July 29, 2022.

