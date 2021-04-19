Katie Holmes shares rare photos of Suri Cruise on her 15th birthday

Katie Holmes's baby — daughter Suri Cruise — is 15.

The actress posted an Instagram tribute to her only child, who marked her birthday on Sunday. Along with never-before-seen family photos, Holmes, who's been raising Suri solo since her 2012 stealth split from ex-husband Tom Cruise, wrote, "Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! I can’t believe you are already 15!"

Among the beautiful black-and-white photos is one showing a sleeping Suri in Holmes's arms. Another shows mother and daughter in a super tight squeeze.

Suri's 2006 birth was a highly-anticipated moment in Hollywood due to the attention paid to her parents, then known as, yes, TomKat. Of course, Cruise talking about buying their own personal sonogram machine and speculation that Holmes would have a Scientology "silent birth" made it all more intriguing.

When Suri was born, paparazzi camped outside the couple's Hollywood estate around the clock for months hoping to getting the first photo. Those pix ultimately ran in Vanity Fair ("Yes, Suri, She's Our Baby!" was the cover line) snapped by Annie Leibovitz.

Katie Holmes with daughter Suri Cruise at a NY Knicks game in 2017. (Photo: James Devaney/Getty Images)

Suri remained one of the most photographed children in the world after the couple's headline-making split. However, she settled into a decidedly more low-key existence in NYC with Holmes — and the bounty for paparazzi photos of celebrity kids has gone down significantly, not just because of social media, but because the media has come to see how icky it is.

Suri, who hasn't been photographed with Cruise in years, does sometimes accompany Holmes to public events, usually basketball games, Broadway shows or a fashion event.

And she makes the very rare appearance on her mother's Instagram.

Last year, Holmes — who is dating NYC restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. — spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about parenting during the pandemic.

Story continues

It was recently announced that Holmes, through her production company, optioned The Watergate Girl: My Fight for Truth and Justice Against a Criminal President, the autobiography by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. She will star in and produce the feature.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: