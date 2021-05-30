JoJo Siwa unveils dramatic, bow-free makeover — see her long blond waves

JoJo Siwa ditches her trademark oversized bow in a new video. (Photo: FOX via Getty Images)

Is JoJo Siwa saying buh-bye to bows for good?

Just a week after turning 18 on May 18, the teen star is switching up her style on social media, swapping her trademark bow and side ponytail for sideswept blond waves worn long and loose. Siwa debuted the look in a video posted to TikTok, soundtracking her makeover with the Shania Twain lyric "let's go girls."

While the singer and YouTube personality seems as bubbly as ever, her wardrobe appears to have received a more subdued update. The video shows her replacing her neon pink hoodie and embellished jean jacket with a simple white graphic T-shirt and jeans.

Commenters have been quick to praise the "pretty" transformation, with one remarking, "You're beautiful either way."

While it's unclear if the makeover is a permanent one, Siwa (full name: Joelle Joanie Siwa) has undergone some major growth over the past several months. She publicly came out in January, and has since shared frequent posts about her long-distance relationship with girlfriend Kylie.

"If I lost everything that I've created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love I don't want it," she told Jimmy Fallon in February. "That's not what I want if I can't love who I want to love.”

The teen star is now wearing her long hair down. (Photo: JoJo Siwa/Instagram)

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.