Ina Garten just said that 'you can do almost anything' with these 4 knives — plus, the Wusthof winners she loves are on sale

Score Wusthof’s beloved gourmet knife and block set on sale, plus more of the Barefoot Contessa's favorites for prepping and gifting.

Kristin Granero
Updated
6
As a home editor, I’m constantly lurking on chefs' websites and social accounts for inspiration, recipe secrets and tips on the gadgets that make their lives easier. After all, who would know better than those who’ve made a livelihood of prepping and cooking, and who better to take cues from than the Barefoot Contessa herself?

So when Ina Garten recently posted on Instagram about the four knives every home cook should have, I was all ears. Which ones made the list? A chef's knife for chopping onions, a slicing knife, a bread (serrated) knife, which she uses for slicing both bread and tomatoes and a paring knife for smaller tasks. "If you have those four, you can do almost anything," she says. Well, we found a top-rated Wusthof 10-piece set — on sale, no less — that has all of those and more, right in time for Mother's Day. Says Ina: "They're an investment, but if you take care of them, they'll last a lifetime!"

Read on to learn more about the knife set Ina considers a cut above the competition, and keep scrolling for other items she loves for gifting and hosting.

(Psst: Be sure to check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets, as tested by top chefs).

Wusthof

Wusthof 10-Piece Gourmet Knife and Block Set

$275$320Save $45

High-carbon stainless steel meets beautiful, variegated acacia wood for a professional-grade ensemble that’s the definition of sharp.

$275 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

Premium knife sets don’t come cheap, and this one, featuring high-carbon stainless steel blades precisely cut with state-of-the-art technology, strikes the perfect balance between form and functionality.

As a rule, knife sets offer a baked-in discount compared to what you’d spend buying each blade individually, which makes this markdown on the Wusthof Gourmet 10-Piece Knife and Block Set, to $275 from $320, particularly impressive. And, while this isn't the lowest price we've seen, we'll happily take a $45 discount on a brand with the Ina seal of approval!

Why do I need this?

Wusthof’s German-founded knives are a kitchen standby for novice and experienced cooks, a fixture in chefs' carefully curated cutlery collections for over 200 years. This particular set comes with a 2 ¾-inch trimming knife, 2 ¾-inch paring knife, 3-inch spear point paring knife, 4 1/2-inch utility knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 5-inch spreader, 6-inch cook's knife, 9-inch honing steel and kitchen shears, all encased in a beautiful acacia wood block, which keeps things organized and safe while adding a touch of warmth to your countertop.

The stainless steel blades are designed to resist corrosion and dulling; the polypropylene handles to stand up to fading, discoloration, heat and impact. This is all to say the Wusthof Gourmet 10-Piece Knife Block Set is a worthy investment that can be loved for years to come. (Speaking of: The brand offers a limited lifetime warranty for added peace of mind).

the Wusthof knife set in a wooden block on a teal and white background
Want to feel like you’re at a Michelin-starred restaurant while prepping and cooking from the comfort of your home? Snag one of these. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

As if receiving Ina Garten’s stamp of approval wasn't enticing enough, Wusthof knives come highly recommended by other professional chefs we’ve spoken to in the past. They’ve also received accolades from Amazon reviewers who reaffirm their sleek design, versatility and durability (meaning these beauties will last).

"This set is such a joy," gushed a happy home cook. "My son-in-law recommended them. He was right! To be able to thinly slice cooked meat is a dream."

"Best knives ever!" exclaimed another impressed buyer. "Very sharp. Makes cutting a breeze. Saves time by being so sharp."

Some reviewers, like this one, said they wished the knives were a bit heftier. "Fairly sharp, not as sturdy as I thought," they wrote. "Knives don't sit in the block nicely."

Wusthof

Wusthof Gourmet Knife and Block Set, 10-Piece

$275$320Save $45

Chop to it! Secure this thoughtfully crafted lineup for yourself or your favorite cook while it's on sale.

$275 at Amazon

