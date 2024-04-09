Ina Garten just said that 'you can do almost anything' with these 4 knives — plus, the Wusthof winners she loves are on sale

As a home editor, I’m constantly lurking on chefs' websites and social accounts for inspiration, recipe secrets and tips on the gadgets that make their lives easier. After all, who would know better than those who’ve made a livelihood of prepping and cooking, and who better to take cues from than the Barefoot Contessa herself?

So when Ina Garten recently posted on Instagram about the four knives every home cook should have, I was all ears. Which ones made the list? A chef's knife for chopping onions, a slicing knife, a bread (serrated) knife, which she uses for slicing both bread and tomatoes and a paring knife for smaller tasks. "If you have those four, you can do almost anything," she says. Well, we found a top-rated Wusthof 10-piece set — on sale, no less — that has all of those and more, right in time for Mother's Day. Says Ina: "They're an investment, but if you take care of them, they'll last a lifetime!"

Read on to learn more about the knife set Ina considers a cut above the competition, and keep scrolling for other items she loves for gifting and hosting.

(Psst: Be sure to check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets, as tested by top chefs).

Why is it a good deal?

Premium knife sets don’t come cheap, and this one, featuring high-carbon stainless steel blades precisely cut with state-of-the-art technology, strikes the perfect balance between form and functionality.

As a rule, knife sets offer a baked-in discount compared to what you’d spend buying each blade individually, which makes this markdown on the Wusthof Gourmet 10-Piece Knife and Block Set, to $275 from $320, particularly impressive. And, while this isn't the lowest price we've seen, we'll happily take a $45 discount on a brand with the Ina seal of approval!

Why do I need this?

Wusthof’s German-founded knives are a kitchen standby for novice and experienced cooks, a fixture in chefs' carefully curated cutlery collections for over 200 years. This particular set comes with a 2 ¾-inch trimming knife, 2 ¾-inch paring knife, 3-inch spear point paring knife, 4 1/2-inch utility knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 5-inch spreader, 6-inch cook's knife, 9-inch honing steel and kitchen shears, all encased in a beautiful acacia wood block, which keeps things organized and safe while adding a touch of warmth to your countertop.

The stainless steel blades are designed to resist corrosion and dulling; the polypropylene handles to stand up to fading, discoloration, heat and impact. This is all to say the Wusthof Gourmet 10-Piece Knife Block Set is a worthy investment that can be loved for years to come. (Speaking of: The brand offers a limited lifetime warranty for added peace of mind).

Want to feel like you’re at a Michelin-starred restaurant while prepping and cooking from the comfort of your home? Snag one of these. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

As if receiving Ina Garten’s stamp of approval wasn't enticing enough, Wusthof knives come highly recommended by other professional chefs we’ve spoken to in the past. They’ve also received accolades from Amazon reviewers who reaffirm their sleek design, versatility and durability (meaning these beauties will last).

"This set is such a joy," gushed a happy home cook. "My son-in-law recommended them. He was right! To be able to thinly slice cooked meat is a dream."

"Best knives ever!" exclaimed another impressed buyer. "Very sharp. Makes cutting a breeze. Saves time by being so sharp."

Some reviewers, like this one, said they wished the knives were a bit heftier. "Fairly sharp, not as sturdy as I thought," they wrote. "Knives don't sit in the block nicely."

Shop more Wusthof knife deals, plus other Ina Garten must-haves for hosting and gifting:

Wusthof Gourmet 2-Piece Chef's Knife Set $100 $115 Save $15 See at Amazon

Wusthof Classic 3-Piece Chef's Knife Set $285 $325 Save $40 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, 4.5-Quart $250 $330 Save $80 See at Amazon

PepperMate Black Pepper Grinder $20 $40 Save $20 See at Amazon

Chef'sChoice Electric Knife Sharpener $62 $69 Save $7 See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Holder $11 $17 Save $6 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

MotoPower OBD2 Scanner Code Reader $20 $27 Save $7 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $235 $269 Save $34 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $89 $200 Save $111 See at Amazon

Iwoly Cordless Vacuum $100 $150 Save $50 with Prime See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $130 $273 Save $143 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $70 $90 Save $20 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $10 $21 Save $11 See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $20 $43 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Lamu Lazy Susan Turntable for Fridge $20 $26 Save $6 with Prime See at Amazon

Carote Nonstick Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set $80 $150 Save $70 See at Amazon

Whall Touch-Screen Toaster $60 $91 Save $31 See at Amazon

Home

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $18 $26 Save $8 See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen $28 $120 Save $92 with coupon See at Amazon

Aiper Seagull Robotic Pool Cleaner $160 $300 Save $140 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Fanbladecleaner Ceiling Fan Duster $14 $18 Save $4 See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $20 $28 Save $8 See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $30 $70 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Mosalogic Flying Insect Trap $16 $20 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $19 $45 Save $26 with Prime See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chainsaw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Veken Ultra-Slim Bidet $20 $34 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon