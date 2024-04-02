Why you can trust us
Chop chop! This Cuisinart knife set is just $22 — that's 65% off at Amazon

With this price slash, you'll score six colorful blades for under $4 a pop.

Yahoo Life Shopping Editors
Updated

Planning on spending more time in your kitchen? If you love to cook, chances are your well-worn knives could use a refresh. Your search ends here: The fan-favorite Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set has over 4,900 five-star ratings, so you know it's doing something right. Colorful, sharp and with a knife for pretty much any task a home cook would need to complete, it's a kitchen must-have. And it won't break the bank, either, as it just so happens to be on mega markdown.

Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set with Blade Guards

$22$65Save $43

These six colorful knives are on sale for less than $4 a pop. 

$22 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

Other knife sets can set you back anywhere from $50 to $1,000 (yup, it's true). But you can grab this smartly designed, color-coded collection that's backed by a lifetime warranty for 65% off. For just $22, we can think of no better addition to your culinary arsenal. Anything that ups the kitchen-happiness quotient, solves an everyday problem and makes food prep easier is a cut above.

Why do I need this?

Made with high-quality stainless steel and a nonstick coating for easy slicing, the set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. You will be ready to slice anything, and the pretty pastel colors will look gorgeous in your kitchen.

Each knife comes with a matching sleeve to keep blades sharp — and to protect your hands while you're rummaging through kitchen drawers. Not only are the pastel tones a fun pop of color, but they also make it a breeze to identify the right knife for each task and reduce the risk of cross-contamination during food prep.

colorful cuisinart knife set
This knife set is lookin' sharp! (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

"Where have these been all my life?" said one sharp-eyed reviewer. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list. And when the price went down, I thought, 'Why not?' although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own ... in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."

One happy reviewer said: "I have owned expensive knives before where the paring knife costs more than this complete set. I can't say enough good things about these knives. ... Beyond sharp, perfectly balanced and the right knife for every job. I highly, highly recommend these wonderful knives."

Another reviewer wrote: "For so long I put off purchasing a set of knives. So, I spent time 'working' with a dull set to the point that I dreaded cutting, slicing and dicing. These knives have restored my eagerness to cook and prepare dishes that I love. Be careful. They are sharp."

This reviewer sums it up, saying, "I have so many knives that don't cut. It was a pleasure to finally get a set where the knives are sharp and really do a nice job of cutting. I am very happy."

"They were extremely sharp when they arrived," a final reviewer shared. That said, they added: "I've had them for almost three months, and the two I use the most need to be sharpened." (See below for a quick fix!)

Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set with Blade Guards

$22$65Save $43

4,900-plus Amazon shoppers gave this knife set a perfect five-star rating.

$22 at Amazon

Want to keep your new knives sharp? This No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener will do the trick:

Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener

$13

This nifty gadget has over 22,000 perfect ratings, and no wonder: Reviewers say it keeps their trusty old blades working like new with its repairing, straightening, sharpening and polishing slots. 

"I love this so much," wrote one self-described "obsessed" reviewer. "I held off buying a sharpener for years because I thought it had to be electric and expensive. Well, this thing surprised me. ... It works SO WELL with only a couple of pulls in each slot. I have a whole new set of knives!"

$13 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even without Prime, you'll still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

