Chop chop! This Cuisinart knife set is just $22 — that's 65% off at Amazon

Planning on spending more time in your kitchen? If you love to cook, chances are your well-worn knives could use a refresh. Your search ends here: The fan-favorite Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set has over 4,900 five-star ratings, so you know it's doing something right. Colorful, sharp and with a knife for pretty much any task a home cook would need to complete, it's a kitchen must-have. And it won't break the bank, either, as it just so happens to be on mega markdown.

Why is it a good deal?

Other knife sets can set you back anywhere from $50 to $1,000 (yup, it's true). But you can grab this smartly designed, color-coded collection that's backed by a lifetime warranty for 65% off. For just $22, we can think of no better addition to your culinary arsenal. Anything that ups the kitchen-happiness quotient, solves an everyday problem and makes food prep easier is a cut above.

Why do I need this?

Made with high-quality stainless steel and a nonstick coating for easy slicing, the set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. You will be ready to slice anything, and the pretty pastel colors will look gorgeous in your kitchen.

Each knife comes with a matching sleeve to keep blades sharp — and to protect your hands while you're rummaging through kitchen drawers. Not only are the pastel tones a fun pop of color, but they also make it a breeze to identify the right knife for each task and reduce the risk of cross-contamination during food prep.

This knife set is lookin' sharp! (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

"Where have these been all my life?" said one sharp-eyed reviewer. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list. And when the price went down, I thought, 'Why not?' although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own ... in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."

One happy reviewer said: "I have owned expensive knives before where the paring knife costs more than this complete set. I can't say enough good things about these knives. ... Beyond sharp, perfectly balanced and the right knife for every job. I highly, highly recommend these wonderful knives."

Another reviewer wrote: "For so long I put off purchasing a set of knives. So, I spent time 'working' with a dull set to the point that I dreaded cutting, slicing and dicing. These knives have restored my eagerness to cook and prepare dishes that I love. Be careful. They are sharp."

This reviewer sums it up, saying, "I have so many knives that don't cut. It was a pleasure to finally get a set where the knives are sharp and really do a nice job of cutting. I am very happy."

"They were extremely sharp when they arrived," a final reviewer shared. That said, they added: "I've had them for almost three months, and the two I use the most need to be sharpened." (See below for a quick fix!)

