Humane Society: kittens and puppies need fosters

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) has put out an urgent call for animal lovers who can open their homes and devote their time, patience, and care to fostering animals with extra needs.

According to a post on HSPPR’s Facebook page, the shelter has been receiving about two litters of neonatal kittens each day. Because of the higher level of care required by bottle baby kittens and puppies, they need urgent placement and take priority over other animals that have been waiting longer for homes.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Because this stretches their resources thin, HSPPR is asking for people willing to take in sick, injured, and shy pets to foster, as well as people willing to give the extra care needed for their emergency bottle babies.

To learn more and sign up to be a foster in either Pueblo or Colorado Springs, click here.

Requirements for fostering are:

Be at least 18 years of age or have an adult supervisor and reliable transportation

Ensure your own pets are current on their vaccinations and are spayed or neutered.

Fostering will not make you exceed the maximum number of allowed pets, based on zoning

Undergo a home visit prior to fostering, as required by state law

Have the consent of your landlord if you are renting

Be able to commit to a minimum of two weeks

Fostering can give hope to vulnerable pets who may otherwise not have a chance at a happy life.

