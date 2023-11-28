Shop extended Hoka Cyber Monday deals for the best discounts up to 50% off

Among the countless (and fabulous) Cyber Monday deals that dropped Monday morning, we were thrilled to find some unheard-of savings on Hokas — y'know, the shoes so popular they’re rarely, if ever, marked down. You’ve probably heard from a doctor, friend or wellness influencer about the miracle of Hokas, which are known as incredibly comfortable, supportive sneakers that make walking fun again. For the Hoka Cyber Monday sale, tons of the brand's biggest-selling styles are still on deep discount now, whether you're shopping at Hoka itself or at retailers like REI.

We collected the 7 best ongoing deals on Hoka running shoes available for Cyber Monday 2023, so you can pick up a pair (or two) for yourself and get ready to hit the ground running (or walking) in comfort and style as we move into 2024.

Hoka Hoka Womens Rincon 3 Road-Running Shoes $100 $125 Save $25 Whether you're a casual jogger or a seasoned marathoner, the Rincon 3 running shoes from Hoka will have your back — or, rather, your feet. They're light, airy, and durable, perfect for wherever your adventures take you. "These are my work shoes for the hospital. I stand and walk a lot and was looking for lots of cushion," noted a reviewer. "There is a bigger heel to toe drop than I'm used to, but they're super comfy and the colors are beautiful. They flex nicely and the low profile tongue is amazing." $100 at Hoka

Hoka Hoka Womens Clifton 8 $112 $140 Save $28 We love the Clifton 8's for their soft, lightweight support for both running and walking — and the America Podiatric Medical Association agrees, having bestowed upon them the organization's Seal of Acceptance. Fans adore them too: "I wear [these] everyday in the winter," shared one shopper. "They are essential to my comfort!" Available in 9 color combos. $112 at Hoka

Hoka Hoka All Gender Project Clifton $200 $250 Save $50 Hoka calls these a "futuristic riff on the classic Clifton," and we definitely get the vibes — these all-gender sneaks feature the classic cushy bottom of the Clifton 8 with an ultramodern design and an Aquaguard zip instead of laces. One spec-savvy shopper wrote that "cushioning and stability is superb. I raced a technical 25k almost out of the box and flew over rocks, roots and gravel. They're smoother/quieter on road sections than previous versions too ... It's a beautiful update and really a Goldilocks shoe that will do everything but sloppy mud." And who wants to get into mud, anyway? $200 at Hoka

Hoka Hoka Womens Carbon X 3 $120 $200 Save $80 Race to grab these runners at $80 off — you'll be so glad you did. With premium performance knit and Meta-Rocker soles, they're designed for endurance and speed. An active 82-year-old reviewer said that "From the first 'step' I have been as light as feathered wings. I walk 3 miles a day with my 2 dogs and had a more conservative pair of Hokas for 3 years. They were such a great purchase in every way and nearly indestructible! I feel these new carbon 3X are the 'zenith'. My legs don't tire and there is never a tight or uncomfortable moment." $120 at Hoka

Hoka Hoka Womens Bondi X $162 $215 Save $53 With all the cushion and none of the pushin' (sorry), these APMA Seal of Acceptance steppers are engineered to "turbo-charge your stride." It's hard to overstate the comfort of these shoes. Said one wearer, "My feet feel comfortable & supported — my back & hips are not killing me after a shift like they had with some brands." Available in regular and wide widths. $162 at Hoka

REI Hoka Womens Stinson ATR 6 Trail-Running Shoes $130 $170 Save $40 If you like to run on trails, the Stinsons offer great traction and durability. Shoppers also rave about the fit and comfort. "This shoe is firm at first but my last pair took a little bit to break in as well," reasoned a REI reviewer, adding, "...I would not be able to do the running I do on trail and road without these supportive and comfortable shoes. I love my Hoka Stinsons!" $130 at REI

REI Hoka Womens Anacapa Mid GTX Hiking Boots $150 $185 Save $35 If you love to hike in any sort of weather, you need a pair of these. They're waterproof yet lightweight, providing excellent traction on slippery surfaces. GORE-TEX uppers seal out wet weather. "These run 1/2 size bigger, which matched all of the Hoka shoes I’ve ever purchased," advised a happy hiker. "I love these shoes and they feel great. They run hot inside the boot but I think that is due to the waterproof exterior. Great boot! Glad I was able to snag a pair!" $150 at REI

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

