The 135 best Cyber Monday deals you need to shop before the biggest online sale of the year ends

Cyber Monday deals have officially dropped! We've rounded up the only ones you really need to shop. (Yahoo)

Missed Cyber Monday? You're in luck: Many retailers are offering extended deals, so you still have time to save! That said, we don't expect these markdowns to last a whole lot longer, so if you spot something that catches your interest, we'd recommend striking while the iron is hot. Oh, and there's no need to spend a ton of time tracking down the truly good deals that are still available — our team of expert shoppers has done that for you.

With years of experience covering Cyber Monday deals, we know how to spot the ones worthy of your time (and hard-earned money). And we've scoured thousands (yes, thousands) of sales from popular retailers like Amazon and Walmart to smaller brands like Hoka and HexClad to curate this list of the best Cyber Monday deals you can still snag.

Best Cyber Monday deals right now

Some quick hits right off the bat: This KitchenAid stand mixer at the best price we're seeing online. Also? This compact 24-inch TV for an insane $65. Or how about scoring a Sam's Club membership for 60% off — just $20 a year. One more for a sample: A stellar MacBook for just $750 (a near record low!). Scroll for the rest of the amazing savings we dug up, and when you find deals that speak to you, check out fast. The very best deals of Cyber Monday 2023 can sell out in the blink of an eye.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi $110 $159 Save $49 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $945 $999 Save $54 with coupon See at Amazon

Toloco Massage Gun $40 $76 Save $36 See at Amazon

All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel Skillet With Lid $130 $261 Save $131 See at Sur La Table

Shark Bagless AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vac $298 $599 Save $301 See at Walmart

Boy Smells Kush, Ash and Cedar Stack Scented Votive Candles, Set of 3 $40 $58 Save $18 See at Nordstrom

Ugg Whistler Throw Blanket $69 $98 Save $29 See at Nordstrom

Le Creuset The Heritage Rectangular Baking Dishes, Set of 3 $135 $195 Save $60 See at Nordstrom

Best Cyber Monday headphone, earbud and speaker deals

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $90 $129 Save $39 AirPods are easily the most popular earbud on the market. Never tried them out before? Now is the perfect time. Normally $129, these are down to just $90 — it's not the cheapest we've seen, but it's still a great deal considering Apple is one of those brands that doesn't need to have sales. We'll take a $40 discount when we can! Find out why over 520,000 reviewers love these earbuds, with their 24 hours of battery life, amazing sound quality, and other worthwhile features. $90 at Amazon

Target Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones $180 $250 Save $70 The Powerbeats produce the impeccable sound you'd expect, with crisp tones and pumping bass. At nine hours, the battery life is great and “Fast Fuel” technology gives you about an hour-and-a-half of juice on a five-minute charge. They come with a charging case, they're water-resistant and seamlessly sync to just about any iPhone, iPad or MacBook, thanks to Apple’s “magical” W1 chip built-in. But they work just as well with Android smartphones and tablets. $180 at Target

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

VIZIO Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 We talk a lot about 4K resolution, but what that really means is that you get more than 8 million pixels to recreate any image with stunning clarity and color. A backlit that covers the entire panel means you get crisp contrast between light and dark areas, too — all for less than $250. When as a 50-inch TV ever been this eminently affordable? One fan raved, "The Vizio 65” television was a great purchase. We have had multiple Vizio sets over the years and they seem to never disappoint us! The screen looks amazing and the colors are perfect!" $248 at Walmart

RCA RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector $49 $69 Save $20 Mimic the movie theater experience in the comfort of your home sans sticky floors and overpriced snacks. Pair this with your streaming stick of choice to beam movies, TV shows and games onto a really wide screen — i.e, up to 200 inches. Save $20 right now. $49 at Walmart

INSIGNIA Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 This TV is almost 50% off, with a price tag of just $65. That's unbelievable on its own — hard to believe TVs would ever be this affordable! It's a great size for keeping in the kitchen or as a bedroom set, and the Alexa Voice Remote makes it easy to browse the built-in interface to find your favorite shows. $65 at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday deals on laptops and tablets

Amazon Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $945 $999 Save $54 with coupon The MacBook Air needs no introduction. With 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Retina display, and the loads of other features it brings to bear, this laptop has more than earned its reputation. This is also one of the lowest price it has ever been on sale for, so don't miss this chance to snatch up a slightly older — but still incredible — laptop! "Great commuter laptop that's perfect for students," one fan said. "I bought the 2020 M1 MacBook this year to work on my assignments on the fly. This thing is great — its lightweight, small, and most importantly, has amazing battery life. To be more specific, I’ve gotten about 20 hours of light use on one charge alone." Save $54 with coupon $945 at Amazon

Amazon Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop $319 $380 Save $61 This convertible laptop easily swaps between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also comes with 4GB of RAm and 128GB of onboard storage, making it a fantastic option for a day-to-day productivity and entertainment machine. While $310 isn't the lowest price we've ever seen it, it's still a darn good deal — and it's close to the cheapest it has ever been. $319 at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 This No. 1 bestseller is over 60% off — one of its lowest prices ever — and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured they know what they're doing. "Finally sharp (and safe) knives," wrote a happy home cook. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit, I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen." $130 at Amazon

Amazon GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Cookware Set, 11-Piece $265 $400 Save $135 GreenPan is another big name in the ceramic cookware game, and this comprehensive pot and pan set is among Amazon customer favorites (with over 800 purchased in the past month) for its non-toxic, non-stick ceramic coating — reinforced with diamonds — and chic silhouettes. Get all of the essentials, including three frying pans and two sauce pans, for over $140 off while supplies last. $265 at Amazon

Sur La Table All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel Skillet With Lid $130 $261 Save $131 Everyone needs a top-notch 12-inch pan, and few are better than this All-Clad beauty. With five-layer construction and a patented stainless-steel core that heats evenly, it's perfect for both gas and induction cooking. The ergonomic handle and tight-fitting lid are a pleasure. You can feel like a pro while frying eggs and bacon or searing a steak. This price drop is wild: 50% off! It's the perfect gift for a young person just beginning to get serious about cooking (and, of course, you need one for yourself). $130 at Sur La Table

Amazon Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box $30 $45 Save $15 Why bring a cold meal to work when you can enjoy a hot one with this electric lunch box? We've never seen it dip this low, so grab it just in time for winter. $30 at Amazon

Walmart Pyrex Glass Container Set, 32-Piece $30 $40 Save $10 Pyrex is the name you've known and loved for years as the workhorse of the kitchen. And now it's gotten a lot more vibrant thanks to its 32-piece glass set with colorful lids. Store leftovers, make lunches-to-go and have a space for your homemade tasty guac with this set — now $10 off. $30 at Walmart

Best Cyber Monday beauty deals

Bissell Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds! Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery, too. We haven't seen this viral cleaner priced much lower than it currently is in years (it was only a few bucks cheaper back in July for Prime Day) — and when you consider how much money it'll save you in professional cleaning bills (and replacement furniture), it'll pay for itself in just a few uses. "Bought this shortly after getting a white couch and white carpet installed, and boy am I so glad I did," raved one impressed shopper. "So far it has removed dried muddy paw prints, ink, permanent marker, dog poop, dog vomit, dried blood, grease, dried blue oil paint, chocolate and red wine. Every time I think there’s no way this could possibly fix this new set-in stain, it wows me every time." $89 at Amazon

Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 $159 $275 Save $116 A No. 1 bestselling Roomba for just $159 might sound too good to be true, but there's no catch — except that this insane deal won't last forever. At 40% off, this is the best price we've seen. $159 at Amazon

Walmart Shark Vertex DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Vacuum $199 $350 Save $151 Now $150 off, the Shark Vertex vac will eat your dust. This mighty machine's roller grabs gunk out of carpets, yet is gentle enough to destroy those dust bunnies on your wood floors without a scratch. Got pets? The Shark self-cleaning brush roll specializes in picking up all pet-pesky hairs, while the no-hair wrap means you won't spend hours trying to clean your own vacuum. It also boasts a HEPA filter and powerful LED lights to spot everything that needs to go. $199 at Walmart

Walmart Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum $300 $470 Save $170 If you find yourself tripping over cords whenever you vacuum, this nifty stick vac belongs in your cleaning arsenal. At just 5.8 pounds, it's super lightweight and runs for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge. This bad boy is also really versatile, as it transforms into a handheld and comes with five cleaning heads and tools to suit different tasks. $300 at Walmart

Amazon Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $158 $220 Save $62 With a brand like Shark, you know from the jump that you're getting a quality product, and this popular model is no exception. Not only will its powerful suction zap up any debris that might be dirtying up your floors, it'll also help clean the air thanks to its HEPA filter. Plus, it comes with attachments designed for removing pet hair from upholstery and getting into crevices — and it's 30% off. $158 at Amazon

Walmart Shark Bagless AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vac $298 $599 Save $301 This Shark Robovac cleans carpets, floors and messes all over your place — and like a shark, it keeps on going. It's Wi-Fi-connected, so you can control your vac with the Shark app from any room in the house — and even schedule cleaning when you're out of the house. What's not to love? Also lovely: the sale price — at $298, it's 50% off! $298 at Walmart

Best Cyber Monday bedding and mattress deals

Nordstrom UGG Whistler Throw Blanket $69 $98 Save $29 One can never have too many blankets, especially when it comes to colder weather and hosting, and this knit throw from UGG — on sale for 29% off — is about as cozy as they come. Scoop it up in or several of eight shades to warm up your bed or living room. It also makes the perfect gift for the homebody in your life. $69 at Nordstrom

Amazon Nectar Mattress, 12-Inch, Queen $659 $899 Save $240 Nectar's Black Friday deals include up to 40% off several of its bestselling mattresses, among them the Nectar Original made of four dynamic layers including two inches of therapeutic gel memory foam for supporting different types of sleepers and contouring to every curve. Rest easy with a 365-night home trial and 'forever' warranty — and be sure to check out the Nectar Premium Copper Mattress for even more plushness. $659 at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday style deals

Amazon Fyc Wool Socks, 5-Pack $14 $30 Save $16 Keep your feet nice and toasty with these No. 1 bestselling wool socks, which come in the cutest colors and prints. They're soft and warm, yet breathable, and at over 50% off, they'd make perfect stocking stuffers (though you should definitely get a pack for yourself, too!). $14 at Amazon

Zappos Asics Gel-Venture 8 $47 $70 Save $23 Available in regular and wide widths, these Asics sneakers boast a lug outsole that helps with traction (perfect for people who regularly navigate slippery floors or love to go on hikes). These ultra-cushioned kicks provide excellent shock absorption, which NYC-based podiatrist Polina Zaydenberg, M.D., appreciates. "The rocker bottom helps with propulsion," she adds. $47 at Zappos