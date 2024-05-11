'I feel beautiful': local salon provides free self-care services to Barrett House Shelter residents

May 10—June Herrera's eyes still light up when she talks about Alexander.

"He was a musician, played the harmonica," she said, flashing a smile. The two met in Los Angeles over 40 years ago and moved back to New Mexico not long after, where they raised a daughter and continued their lives together.

Life was good until tragedy stuck the couple five years ago, when Alexander passed away. The couple never had been officially married; therefore, all of Alexander's assets where given to his ex-wife, Herrera said.

Without Alexander, Herrera's income was cut in half, and for the next few years, she would struggle financially. The cost of living would eventually take its toll, and for a year and a half, she was unhoused. "I stayed with family, then I went from shelter and shelter," she said.

Herrera continued moving from shelter to shelter until she arrived several weeks ago at the Barrett House for women and children.

"It's nice here," Herrera said. Lately, her days have been spent reading and going to the local library to find her next book of choice. She is also looking forward to her granddaughter's graduation from Albuquerque High School, which is scheduled for May 20.

In honor of the event, Herrera wanted to do something different with her hair to surprise her granddaughter with a different look. Herrera said she rarely has the time, money or patience to do her hair herself. Then, she heard about an event that would be the answer to her hair conundrum.

The shelter was partnering with Blo Blow Dry Bar and Waxing The City to host a first of its kind self-care day for the residents on Friday, ahead of Mother's Day weekend. The event would feature free facial waxes, hair styling and a full face makeup session.

Herrera immediately signed up to have her hair done, and when she took a seat in the chair, she couldn't help but smile as she eagerly awaited the finished product . "I want to see what I look like with a makeover," she said.

As Blo Blow Dry Bar Manager Mia Guelfi began working on her hair, Herrera smiled and spoke with her fellow shelter residents. The familiar noise of the occasional blow-dry prompted pauses in the conversation.

After roughly 20 minutes, Guelfi's work was done. Herrera stood up and made her way over to a nearby mirror. Her face lit up with excitement the second she saw her reflection. Her hair, which was straight not even a half hour earlier was now big, bold and full of curls.

"I feel like I'm my younger self," said Herrera, one of about 10 residents that took advantage of the shelter's self-care day.

"We're so excited to be at the Barrett House to pamper the ladies," Jessica Corothers, owner of Blo Blow Dry Bar and Waxing The City said. "We love the work that Barrett House does helping women get back on their feet, and if we can make people feel really good today, we're excited about that."

The idea to have the event began during a conversation between Corothers and her mother, who has been volunteering at the Barrett House Shelter since the COVID-19 pandemic ended. Corothers told her mother how nice it would be if a beauty salon would come and offer its services to the shelter residents.

It was at this moment that she decided to reach out to the shelter and inquire about holding a self-care event. Corothers connected with shelter Development Director Holly Durante.

Only two months into her new role as director, Durante said she's been working to connect with more community partners. She felt a partnership with Corothers and bringing the beauty services to the shelter would be an uplifting time, especially with Mother's Day coming Sunday.

"When residents come into the shelter, a lot of the time they've been through a very traumatic experience, and they often come to us with nothing," Durante said. "So to be able to provide this sort of service to them is very crucial, these women are so deserving and it's great to see them in the community room, all smiles."

One of those residents wearing a smile was Dakota, who declined to give a last name. Receiving the full facial wax, makeup and hair treatment, she said she is ready for her children to visit her for Mother's Day . She said she's planning on taking her kids out to dinner to celebrate and can't wait to show her daughter, who loves playing with makeup, her new look.

"I feel beautiful," she said as she looked at her makeup in the mirror. "My confidence is through the roof, right now."