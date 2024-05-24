'Gentle and simple': Olivia Wilde loves CeraVe — and the brand's No. 1 bestselling eye cream is down to just $11

If you've been around beauty block a few times, you probably know that perking up your complexion is getting a lot easier. Among the most popular brands? CeraVe — and it is definitely having a moment. Widely celebrated by dermatologists, beauty editors and skin care enthusiasts on a budget, the No. 1 bestselling CeraVe eye repair cream is formulated to reduce dryness and the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. It's also fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. Right now, you can get all of that for just $11, down from $20 for Memorial Day.

An Amazon No. 1 bestseller in eye treatment creams, CeraVe Eye Repair Cream is over 40% off — the lowest price we've seen since last fall. That means you can help turn back the hands of time on your skin for less than an Andrew Jackson bill, without having to fork over hundreds for costly in-office treatments or intensive facials and peels.

When celebrities like Olivia Wilde rave about a beauty brand, we're all ears. "I use the cheapest possible skin care — not because it's cheap, but because it's the best," Olivia Wilde has said. "Dermatologists have recommended it for years and I've never paid attention. But recently I started using Cetaphil cleanser and CeraVe moisturizer. They're gentle and simple."

This eye treatment is no exception to the brand's popularity. One formerly puffy-eyed fan said: "I swear this stuff has taken five years off my face. ... It's absolute magic!"

We're not sure if there's magic involved, but don't overlook the ingredients: Three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide work together to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. We also love what it doesn't contain: The eye cream is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.

Tone down dreaded circles and bags with this eye cream from Olivia Wilde's skin-care brand of choice. It's on sale for just $11. (Getty)

Whether the culprit is a lack of sleep, stress, aging or genetics, shoppers swear their eyes look brighter and younger after using this product. More than 40,000 reviewers have given it a five-star rating.

One shopper came to it via an ophthalmologist: "This eye cream was recommended to me by my eye doctor because I have very sensitive skin around my eyes that burns and peels. I have tried all the expensive department store brands and nothing helped. CeraVe was a miracle! It is very soothing and moisturizing. Makes the skin under my eyes smooth and supple again."

A second reviewer called it "Botox in a cream." Another reported: "This is the greatest product ever! I have such dark circles from stress, work, and lack of sleep. After using this cream, as directed for five days, the dark circles started fading in a few days. Completely gone after one week. I'm telling everyone about this miracle cream. This worked so well. I can't tell you how pleased I am with this. I look five years younger now!"

"I've been cursed with dark circles that look like I have black eyes," said another grateful shopper. "The doctors tell me it is because of very thin skin and can't be helped, but I like CeraVe products and gave this cream a try ... It is moisturizing but, amazingly, I have noticed a difference in the very dark circles I have. I am very surprised to say that I actually do see improvement. I'll never be free of them, but this cream is well worth it to me. It's certainly worth trying. You might be as pleasantly surprised as I am."

Some shoppers have a few tips.

One reviewer warned: "If you have sensitive skin or eyes, it will irritate and burn a little." Echoed another, "Product starting to work. But a little irritation."

"The bottle is kind of small so it might run out fastish if you use it twice a day like me," revealed this user. "But I do think it is reasonable for its price." This shopper agreed that size matters. "It’s moisturizing, no scent, easy to blend out evenly, the only complaint is it's a small package so it will be used fast."

