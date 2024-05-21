A driver's guide to watching a rocket launch from Florida's Space Coast

For generations, Space Coast roadways have jammed with idling vehicles when hundreds of thousands of spectators flock to watch high-profile launches — like when up to 250,000 out-of-county visitors were predicted for NASA's historic SpaceX Crew-1 astronaut mission in November 2020.

But by and large, the crush of motorists has diminished. Brevard County hosted a record-shattering 72 orbital launches last year. And that unprecedented pace has accelerated, with perhaps 90 launches or more on tap by year's end.

"The launches are getting so frequent. You don't have that mad rush anymore. Because everybody's, 'Oh, there's another one in a couple days.' So that initial 40% to 55% (attendance) boost has definitely slimmed down a bit," said Therrin Protze, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex chief operating officer.

Huge crowds of launch spectators on the A. Max Brewer Bridge in Titusville walk back to their vehicles in May 2020 after a scrub of the historic SpaceX Demo-2 flight, the first American crewed mission in nearly a decade.

"Now obviously, when the New Glenn or Starship launches from here, then that's going to be an absolute madhouse. And of course, the Artemis crewed (mission) next year," Protze said.

Regardless of the Cape's frequent launch schedule, Protze said a "huge" crowd descended on the KSC Visitor Complex for the March 28 initial liftoff attempt of United Launch Alliance's last Delta IV Heavy triple-core rocket. SpaceX Falcon Heavy launches have also drawn recent sellout viewing crowds.

Elsewhere, Brevard's bountiful beachfront and riverfront coastlines offer tremendous viewing opportunities across dozens of miles — "you don't have to be at the Space Center," Brevard County County Communications Director Don Walker said.

But that still means traffic jams and overflowing parking areas can generate headaches from Titusville to Cocoa Beach southward to the Pineda Causeway.

What to know before driving to see a rocket launch

Walker recommends that motorists monitor Brevard Emergency Management social media pages, which are updated with traffic information hours prior to a launch.

Brevard emergency officials work closely with the Florida Department of Transportation to alert motorists, should there be accidents or road closures, Walker said. For example, FDOT will occasionally make streets one-way corridors to control traffic before and after major launches.

Brevard Emergency Management Facebook: facebook.com/BrevardEOC

Brevard Emergency Management X (Twitter): twitter.com/BrevardEOC

Advice: Bring 'patience' when driving to a launch

"Patience," Walker replied when asked what motorists should bring. He urged people to arrive and find a viewing spot early.

For spectators ambitious enough to venture close to KSC or Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Walker advises that they pack water and a lunch, as it is possible to get stuck in traffic for hours.

"A good rule of thumb is the closer to the launch window, the more traffic there will be and fewer open spots to view the launch. So please plan accordingly," said Rachel Horst, Brevard County public information officer.

"If you’re behind the wheel, watch out for fellow space enthusiasts," Horst said.

Thousands of spectators flock to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on March 28 hoping to see the final Delta IV Heavy launch.

Brevard launch viewing hot spots

Jetty Park Beach and Pier, 400 Jetty Park Road, Port Canaveral. Parking charges are collected.

Playalinda Beach, 1000 Playalinda Beach Road, Canaveral National Seashore. Note, there's a charge to park, and access to Canaveral National Seashore isn't always granted depending on capacity and time of day.

Max Brewer Bridge and Parrish Park, 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, Titusville. Note, parking is available on both sides of Max Brewer Bridge.

Space View Park, 8 Broad St., Titusville

Sand Point Park, 10 E. Max Brewer Causeway, Titusville

Rotary Riverfront Park, 4141 S. Washington Ave., Titusville

Alan Shepard Park, 299 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

Cocoa Beach Pier, 401 Meade Ave. Parking fee varies.

Lori Wilson Park, 1400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Lori Wilson Park has a dog park, by the way.

Sidney Fischer Park, 2200 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

Sebastian Inlet Park, 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

The Space Coast Office of Tourism also maintains a rocket launch page featuring a searchable map of prime viewing locations. This page often includes parking and traffic information, Horst said.

High-traffic areas to avoid if I'm not watching a launch

"Generally speaking, the closer you are to the Kennedy Space Center, the greater the likelihood you’ll encounter some amount of launch traffic," Horst said.

She warned of congestion at high-traffic areas such as the Max Brewer Bridge, NASA Causeway and State Road 528 causeway.

Horst said traffic at those locales generally begins to thin about an hour post-launch. Elsewhere, South Brevard and Central Brevard are less likely to see such traffic increases.

Artemis I in 2022: 'Bigger crowds!' Heavy traffic and massive crowds as NASA prepared to launch Artemis 1.

For the latest news from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/space.

Brooke Edwards is a Space Reporter for FLORIDA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida rocket launches: Tips and tricks for drivers at Cape Canaveral