Is there a launch today? Upcoming SpaceX, NASA, ULA rocket launch schedule in Florida

Florida's Space Coast is the home of NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, where a record-breaking 72 orbital launches took flight last year.

But with 32 rockets lifting off by the end of April, this year's speedier cadence projects out to a new annual record of 96 launches. Will that pace hold through the rest of 2024? Stay tuned.

SpaceX accounted for 30 of those first 32 launches of the year. United Launch Alliance launched the other two rockets: the first Vulcan on its Jan. 8 certification mission and the last Delta IV Heavy on April 9 on the NROL-70 mission.

Following are the latest missions coming up from Cape Canaveral. All launches are listed in Eastern Daylight Time. Be aware: Dates and times are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons.

For questions or comments, email FLORIDA TODAY Space Reporter Rick Neale at Rneale@floridatoday.com. For more space news, visit floridatoday.com/space.

Thursday, May 2: SpaceX Starlink 6-55

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Federal Aviation Administration navigational warnings indicate SpaceX is targeting Thursday night for its next Starlink mission:

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of 23 Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Launch window: 9:17 p.m. Thursday to 1:48 a.m. Friday.

Location: Launch Complex 40.

Trajectory: Southeast.

Local sonic boom: No.

Booster landing: Drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean.

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

Monday, May 6: NASA’s Boeing Starliner crewed flight test

Mission: NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will fly aboard a Boeing Starliner spacecraft and a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket to the International Space Station.

Launch: 10:34 p.m.

Location: Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

Tuesday, June 25: SpaceX Falcon Heavy GOES-U

Mission: NOAA’s last GOES-U (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites) spacecraft, which will monitor weather and environmental phenomena, will launch atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Launch: TBA.

Location: Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Rocket launch schedule: May missions from Cape Canaveral, Florida