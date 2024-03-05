More SpaceX Starship-Super Heavy details revealed for proposed launches at Cape Canaveral

SpaceX officials hope a new Starship-Super Heavy launch complex becomes operational by 2026 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, pending environmental approval.

First, the Air Force is preparing a Starship environmental impact statement alongside NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Coast Guard studying the mega-rocket tandem, which may someday transport astronauts and large-scale payloads to the moon and Mars.

SpaceX's preferred Starship site: Launch Complex 37, where United Launch Alliance sends the retiring Delta IV rockets into orbit. ULA's final Delta may launch this spring, and SpaceX would "modify, reuse or demolish" the existing infrastructure to accommodate Starship operations.

SpaceX's alternative: build a future Starship complex on undeveloped land. Dubbed Launch Complex 50, crews would construct this facility within a 120-acre zone north of LC-37 accessed by Samuel E. Phillips Parkway. A portion of the roadway would be rerouted westward.

Under either option, Samuel E. Phillips Parkway would be widened by 60 feet heading north to handle large-scale traffic.

This map, which was displayed during the Cocoa public meeting, shows where SpaceX proposes to rebuild Launch Complex 37 (outlined in red) or create the future Launch Complex 50 (outlined in purple) for Starship operations at the northern portion of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Melbourne resident Lewis Kontnik was among about 50 people who attended Tuesday's open house at the Catherine Schweinsberg Rood Central Library in Cocoa to learn more about the Starship proposal. He said he does not oppose Starship, but he believes rocket activity at the Cape is reaching an inflection point. The Space Coast hosted a record-breaking 72 orbital launches last year, and this year is off to a faster pace.

Kontnik noted Blue Origin also plans to start launching massive New Glenn rockets "in that same sort of energy category" as the 397-foot-tall Starship-Super Heavy rocket combos.

"We're going to see both of those ramp up, if we're going to ever colonize Mars. So I think that we need to be looking both at the cumulative impacts right now, and also looking out into the future," Kontnik said, standing in the library meeting room.

"I just want to know that the EIS is looking honestly and seriously at all of that future — so that your children and mine don't say, 'Dammit, I wish Dad had done a better job at this and really looked at what he was leaving us," he said.

Michelle Rau of Jacobs Engineering discusses SpaceX's Starship proposals with attendees during Tuesday's public meeting at the Catherine Schweinsberg Rood Central Library in Cocoa.

Two more Starship public meetings are scheduled this week from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Titusville and Cape Canaveral:

Wednesday: Titusville Civic Center, 4220 S. Hopkins Ave., Titusville.

Thursday: Radisson Resort at the Port, 8701 Astronaut Blvd., Cape Canaveral.

In addition, a virtual public meeting featuring a narrated slideshow takes place at 6 p.m. March 12 at spaceforcestarshipeis.com.

Air Force officials are accepting public comments through March 22 at the website and by emailing contactus@spaceforcestarshipeis.com (use the subject line "Starship EIS"). Written comments can also be mailed by March 22 to CCSFS Starship EIS c/o Jacobs, 5401 W. Kennedy Blvd. #300, Tampa, FL 33609.

Tuesday's Cocoa open house featured exhibit boards, experts from various agencies who answered questions, and two tables with public-comment forms and pens for attendees. No formal presentations will occur during the meetings.

"When we take comments from the public, it's not just folks who are visiting, or maybe folks who live beachside or inland or wherever. It can be anyone. It can be a resident. It could be a teacher. It could be a researcher," said Emre Kelly, Space Launch Delta media operations chief.

"It could be someone with a vested interest or expertise — which is why it's important to get as many public comments as possible. Because then, the draft environmental impact statement will have as much of that important information as possible," Kelly said.

A draft environmental impact statement is scheduled for publication in December, accompanied by a public hearing. The final statement is due by summer 2025.

Coast Guard personnel displayed a map Tuesday showing a large potential offshore Super Heavy landing zone. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets routinely land atop drone ships during the Cape's frequent Starlink broadband satellite missions, the last of which lifted off Monday night.

U.S. Coast Guard personnel displayed this posterboard showing a large potential offshore Super Heavy landing zone during Tuesday's SpaceX Starship open house at the Catherine Schweinsberg Rood Central Library in Cocoa.

For the latest news from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/space.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or Rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX Starship open houses show details of possible Brevard launches