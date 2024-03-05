SpaceX rockets launch Starlink mission from Cape, Sidus Space satellite from California

The Falcon 9 rocket's nine Merlin engines ignited amid thick fog shrouding Cape Canaveral — producing what appeared to be an ascending yellow-orange sun that filled the screen during SpaceX's heavily obscured launch video broadcast.

SpaceX's Starlink 6-41 mission lifted off in a cloak of sea fog at 6:56 p.m. EST Monday from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, lifting another payload of 23 broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit.

An hour and a half before launch, the National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for northern Brevard County — including the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, Titusville and the Cape — warning motorists that visibility could dwindle to ¼-mile to ½-mile.

Cape Canaveral: Is there a launch today? Upcoming rocket launch schedule for SpaceX, NASA in Florida

Meanwhile, under sun-splashed skies on the California coast, Cape Canaveral-based Sidus Space marked a milestone by launching its LizzieSat-1 satellite aboard SpaceX's Transporter-10 rideshare mission at 5:05 EST.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners, stakeholders, and the dedicated team at Vandenberg Space Force Base for their unwavering support and collaboration throughout this journey," Sidus Space CEO Carol Craig said in a press release.

All told, the SpaceX Transporter-10 rocket was expected to deploy 53 payloads, such as cubesats and microsats, in sequential order. LizzieSat-1 deployed into orbit one hour and 18 minutes after liftoff.

This evening's launch from Cape Canaveral, occurring not too long after sunset, featured the 'space jellyfish' effect. pic.twitter.com/WqnzDVXRqK — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) March 5, 2024

NWS personnel tweeted an image of the Florida Falcon 9's "space jellyfish" effect after stage separation, as photographed alongside the radar dome at the agency's weather station at Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

The post-launch "jellyfish effect" is created by illumination of the rocket's exhaust plume high in the atmosphere.The rocket also produced a brilliant orange and blue flame, as viewed from downtown Melbourne.

"Deployment of @Starlink satellites confirmed. This mission brings us above 10,000 operational space lasers for the constellation, which enable satellites to provide truly global coverage and serve those in the most remote locations on Earth," SpaceX officials said in a tweet.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket resembles the sun after launch Monday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, viewed over the skyline of Cocoa Beach.

For the latest news from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/space.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or Rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX launches Florida Starlink mission, Sidus Space satellite in CA