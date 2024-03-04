Live updates: SpaceX to launch Starlink Falcon 9 mission from Cape Canaveral, Florida

It's a second straight SpaceX launch day!

Welcome to FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team live coverage of tonight’s SpaceX Starlink 6-41 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

After sending Crew-8 into low-Earth orbit Sunday night on its six-month mission to the International Space Station, SpaceX is targeting 6:56 p.m. EST for its next Starlink launch.

After liftoff from Launch Complex 40, the Falcon 9 rocket will deploy a payload of 23 Starlink internet satellites into orbit.

No local sonic booms are expected during this mission. After soaring skyward along a southeastern trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship out at sea 8½ minutes after liftoff.

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron forecast calls for 80% "go for launch" weather conditions at the Cape. When SpaceX's live webcast hosted on X (formerly Twitter) becomes available about five minutes before liftoff, it will be posted at the top of this page.

Dense fog advisory issued across Cape Canaveral

Update 6:07 p.m.: At 5:25 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for northern Brevard County — including the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, Titusville and the Cape — through tomorrow morning.

Dense fog may reduce visibility to ¼-mile to ½-mile, meteorologists warn.

"If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you," the NWS advisory said.

SpaceX launches Sidus Space satellite

Update 5:51 p.m.: Less than an hour ago, a SpaceX Falcon 9 launched Sidus Space's satellite, LizzieSat, aboard the Transporter-10 rideshare mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

All told, that SpaceX Transporter-10 rocket is expected to deploy 53 payloads, such as cubesats and microsats, in sequential order. LizzieSat was scheduled to deploy one hour and 18 minutes after liftoff.

Based in Cape Canaveral, Sidus Space was formerly a division of Craig Technologies.

Space Force: Details behind 80% 'go' forecast

Update 5:36 p.m.: Following are details from the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron, which pegged the odds of favorable launch conditions at 80%.

"During the initial launch window Monday evening, any convective activity remaining is expected to be displaced across the interior and western portions of the peninsula, but a few showers and lingering anvils may persist locally," the squadron's forecast said.

"The main concerns for the primary launch window will be for the Cumulus Cloud Rule and the Anvil Cloud Rules," the forecast said.

The squadron also noted a low-to-moderate risk of upper-level wind shear.

