Don’t have eclipse glasses? No problem. Here’s how to safely watch with everyday items

The solar eclipse this Monday, April 8, is something you will not want to miss — even if you can't get eclipse glasses.

Arizona is not in the path of totality, but viewers here will see a partial eclipse starting at 10:08 a.m. and peaking at 11:20 a.m. During the event, the moon will entirely cover the sun, causing darkness.

Experts warn people should not look up directly at the sun to avoid blindness or damage to the eyes.

But if you don't have special eclipse glasses, don't lose hope. You can still safely watch the celestial event using a few items from your pantry, kitchen drawer or in nature.

Here are some creative and safe alternatives to protect your eyes when watching the partial solar eclipse.

Can I watch the 2024 Great American Eclipse using a cereal box?

You can use a cereal box or a piece of cardboard to create a pinhole projector, which can be used to create a small image of the sun. The projector makes observing the partial solar eclipse safe if you don't have eclipse glasses.

Take your empty cereal box, cut an inch square in the middle, tape foil over the square and poke a small hole in the foil. Then, angle the cardboard so the light travels through the hole and onto another piece of cardboard or a sheet of paper to show an image of the sun.

Warby Parker provided a guide on how to DIY your own pinhole projector, or check out NASA's video tutorial.

Can I use leaves to watch the eclipse?

A fun way to view the eclipse is by watching the light pass through tree leaves. Sunlight will project mini solar eclipses onto the ground as the light passes through gaps in the leaves.

You will be able to track the progress of the eclipse from start to finish with this cool natural effect.

Can I watch the eclipse using a cracker?

Similar to leaves, you can use a Ritz or saltine cracker to project mini eclipses.

With your back toward the sun, hold the cracker up. Your eyes should be looking away from the sun, which is required for safe, indirect viewing, experts say.

Reporter tip: Using a white sheet of paper or canvas to project the shadow will make the images from the event clearer.

Can I watch the eclipse using a slotted spoon?

Yes! Use a slotted spoon with round holes in it. Again, with your back toward the sun, hold up the spoon up toward the ground or the sheet of paper and watch the solar eclipse project an image.

Can I watch the eclipse using a colander or bowl?

Yes. Senior lecturer and astronomy coordinator at University of Tennessee Sean Lindsay likes this method as it's a more direct and safe way of showing the progress of an eclipse.

The same instructions apply, stand with your back toward the sun, and hold up the colander to the sheet of paper to see the eclipse.

