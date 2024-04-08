Don't point your cellphone directly at the sun during solar eclipse. Here's why

Arizona residents will be able to observe a partial solar eclipse on Monday, where the moon obscures most of the sun, but beware: pointing your camera directly at the sun can damage your lens.

The partial eclipse will begin at 10:08 a.m., peaking at 11:20 a.m. and ending at 12:35 p.m. In Phoenix, up to 64% of the sun will be covered at the eclipse’s peak.

NASA recommends that those who want to view the solar eclipse today do so safely by wearing protective eyewear. Since Arizona won’t be witnessing a total solar eclipse, when it is safe to look directly at the solar event, protective eyewear should be worn at all times when looking at the solar eclipse.

The same is true of your cameras. Here's what you should know about photographing the eclipse.

How to photograph the eclipse safely

Taking photos of the solar eclipse with no protection over the lens can damage a camera, according to a post by NASA on X, formerly Twitter. It’s recommended to hold a pair of eclipse glasses over the camera lens.

If the eclipse is in totality, which it won’t be at any point this Monday in Arizona, you can then remove the filter and solar glasses to view the eclipse, NASA said.

These same practices should be applied when looking at the eclipse through a telescope, binoculars or any other optical or magnifying device, NASA advised.

No eclipse glasses? No problem. Here’s how to safely watch with everyday items

What to photograph

While the eclipse itself is the centerpiece of the day, there is more to be seen due to the change in lighting caused by the solar event. The change in lighting and shadows, NASA said, can create projections of the eclipse on the ground.

NASA photographer Bill Ingalls said to take time to look at the people around you and experience the solar event. “The real pictures are going to be of the people around you pointing, gawking, and watching it,” Ingalls said, emphasizing that photographers should focus on the emotion of the event.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Don't point your cellphone directly at solar eclipse. Here's why