Save up to 70% on Bic, Post-It and more with these Prime Day deals on teachers' supplies

This one goes out to our heroes — teachers! — and all the people who support and supply them. With the school year in full swing, we know that classroom necessities are already dwindling, whether they've run out, walked away or just plain collapsed. Well, get ready to restock, because the sale event you've been waiting for is back — Prime Day — today and tomorrow, and we're here to guide you toward A+ sales. We're talking record-low prices, like this No. 1 bestselling fidget cube and these pastel Bic highlighters, at nearly 75% off. We also spotted a Dymo smart label maker down to just $21 (it's nearly 60% off). Once you're all finished shopping here, hop over to our curated list of the best deals of Prime Day 2023 and pick up a little something just for you (comfy shoes, mayhaps?). You've earned it — and it's all on sale!

Best deals on teacher necessities

Bic Bic Brite Liner Grip Pocket Highlighter, Chisel Tip, 6-Pack $5 $17 Save $12 Lowest price ever alert! Easy on the eyes and the wallet, these pretty, petite pastel highlighters are at their lowest price ever. "Wow, these are really great highlighters!" raved one reviewer. "I've bought other brands with pastel colors, but those are so costly and seem to dry out quickly. These all have a great color on paper, are easy to hold and are standing up to quite a bit of use so far. And the price is SO much better! Nice chiseled edge for thin or thick lines." Save over 70%. $5 at Amazon

Dymo Dymo LetraTag Bluetooth Compact Label Maker Value Pack $21 $50 Save $29 Ready to enter the modern world with a newer, tech-savvy label maker? This little Dymo — now at an all-time low price — lets you work straight from your smartphone or tablet to create labels with ease. Includes three tapes. "Easy to figure out," wrote a fan. "I installed the Dymo app ... created a label in it, turned on the [Dymo], issued a print command and within seconds my label was ready to stick on my new classroom items." $21 at Amazon

ComfiLife ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion for Desk Chair $35 $60 Save $25 When you finally sit down, you deserve to be comfy! This cushion features a nonslip rubber bottom, an easy-wash cover and a memory foam interior. "Teacher chair must-have!!" exclaimed one fan. "I went back and forth between so many seat cushions for my office chair in my classroom. I’m so glad I got this one. It is very thick and holds its shape well. The cover is removable so it will be easy to wash. I like the grips on the bottom of the cushion. It stays in place the whole day. Also gives a little bit of height! So comfortable!" $35 at Amazon

Best deals to stock up the classroom

Sharpie Sharpie School Supplies Kit $18 $46 Save $28 This box has it all — and it's nearly 75% off. Filled with 38 favorites from Sharpie, Elmer's, Papermate and Expo, it's perfect for an art station or the teacher's private stash. Includes glue sticks, erasers, mechanical pencils, gel pens, highlighters and more. "Love this set," wrote a fan. "A really great assortment and totally great for a gift to either a kid or a person working with kids." $18 at Amazon

Shashibo Shashibo Shape Shifting Box $20 $25 Save $5 Lowest price ever alert: Designed with 36 rare earth magnets, this fidget cube can transform into 70-plus shapes. It's great for calm-down corners for the youngers or for helping older students — or you! — to de-stress. One teacher raved, "I received two of these for a gift to use in my classroom. So then I purchased two as gifts for the clinician and the counselor at our school. Students (and adults!) of all ages love them! They are all so beautiful. They're challenging but not frustratingly so." $20 at Amazon

Auking Auking Mini Projector $56 $100 Save $44 Since you don't have an A/V pro in the classroom, you'd be wise to keep the tech simple and choose an easy-to-use portable projector. This Amazon top-seller lets you screen videos or movies from your phone or laptop. It boasts 9,500 lumens and is compatible with Full HD 1080P, which tech people say is good. One happy instructor wrote: "This projector was exactly what I was looking for! It works as a great teaching aid for my students and I can connect my iPhone to it so easily." $56 at Amazon

Best deals on classroom cleaning supplies

Seventh Generation Seventh Generation Disinfecting Multi-Surface Wipes, 70 Count, 3-Pack $18 $23 Save $5 Model eco-consciousness and disinfect the classroom for less with these wipes. The price hasn't dropped this low since the last Prime Day! The delightful lemongrass citrus scent comes 100% from essential oils, and they're safe for use around children and the class pet — no rinse required. Plus the packaging is recyclable and made from recycled materials! One impressed teacher wrote, "Middle-schoolers can use them they clean off tables and chairs with ease. It is so nice to just leave them out, so when the student makes a mess they just walk over to the counter and grab one. They also love having them out to clean off their shoes." $18 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.