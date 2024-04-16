Daily Driver Trans Am Can Take On The Track

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This Pontiac is versatile.

In the world of classic cars, there's the ordinary and then there's the exceptional. Enter the 1973 Pontiac Trans Am, a car that breaks all stereotypes of what a vintage muscle car should be.

Spotted by Scott DuPre from the ScottieDTV YouTube channel at the Auto Crusade Auto Show, this glossy black Trans Am instantly commanded attention. It wasn't just because of its striking all-black theme that would make Bruce Wayne jealous, but the story behind its transformation.

Era-defining muscle cars like the '73 Trans Am are no strangers to modification, but this one takes it a notch above. The word 'restomod' might even be an understatement. Its metamorphosis from a vintage muscle car to a contemporary autocross beast is the stuff of car enthusiasts' dreams.

However, this beauty isn't merely about speed and torque; it's an embodiment of agility and precision. While its intimidating exterior hints at a penchant for the track, it has retained its utility for daily drives, emphasizing its versatility.

Gone is the original 7.5-liter V8 engine, which during its prime, spat out a respectable 310 hp. In its place, the Trans Am now boasts a modern LS3 engine. Though the exact numbers remain a guarded secret, whispers around suggest it effortlessly churns out around 400 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. Pair that with its beefy brakes, and you have a car built for adrenaline rushes.

Its revamped suspension system, fortified with Detroit Speed products, and the addition of a roll cage further accentuate its autocross lineage. Yet, in contrast, its interiors echo comfort, blending the car's classic past with contemporary sensibilities. Custom Scat seats offer a snug fit, and the addition of a five-point harness is a testament to its racing credentials.

However, don't be fooled into thinking this beast is confined to the tracks. It's just as comfortable fetching groceries, proving that performance and practicality can coexist.

In a world where classic cars often get typecast, this 1973 Pontiac Trans Am refuses to be pigeonholed. Whether tearing up the track or cruising through the city streets, it stands as a testament to innovation, proving that old legends can learn new tricks.

