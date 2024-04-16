Deadly crash shuts down Route 30 in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after a crash involving 13 vehicles on Route 30 in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s office.

The chain-reaction crash happened around 8:30 a.m. involving multiple vehicles, including a school van and a large truck. All of the passengers on the school van were reported to be safe.

Route 30 remains closed between Loucks Road and the Carlisle Avenue exit.

First responders at the scene are saying they can’t recall responding to a crash this serious. It’s unclear at this time how the crash started as police investigate.

