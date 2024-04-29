Alachua County Fire Rescue: 7 adults, 1 infant injured in crash on Interstate 75
Seven adults and an infant were injured in a Sunday afternoon crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County, according to an Alachua County Fire Rescue social media post.
Here's what we know:
When did the crash occur?
Sunday at about 3:30 p.m.
Where did the crash occur?
At mile marker 396 in the southbound lanes of I-75.
What led to the crash?
The crash remains under investigation. According to the ACFR Facebook post, crews from both Alachua County and High Springs responded to the crash to help free those trapped inside the "tangled vehicles." Five women, two men and one infant were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to serious.
