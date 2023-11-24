Black Friday is officially there, and we've rounded up the best deals you can shop. (Yahoo)

While the entire month has been replete with outstanding sales, today is officially the Black Friday 2023. That means it's the day to get the best deals of the year. Many retailers have rolled out markdowns galore, from Adidas to Wayfair and everyone in between (Target, Kohl's, Macy's, Lowe's, Walmart — you get the idea). Plus, we're seeing a ton of all-time low prices, many that even rival Prime Day, so you'll want to have your virtual cart ready to go.

These big sales events can be overwhelming, but that's what we're here for. As professional shoppers, we know how to find the very best Black Friday deals, and we've weeded through the good, the meh and the "don't even think about it" so you don't have to. A few must-haves we're seeing? A No. 1 bestselling Roomba robovac for 40% off (just $159), essential 2nd generation AirPods for a mere $80 and so much more. There's no telling how long these deals will last, so our advice? Snag 'em before the pumpkin pie is even out of the oven!

Best Black Friday deals right now

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $80 $129 Save $49 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 $159 $275 Save $116 See at Amazon

Meta Quest 2 $249 $300 Save $51 with code Copied! Code: META50 Copied! Code: META50 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold-Plated Silver Hoop Earrings $15 $135 Save $120 See at Walmart

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler $480 $600 Save $120 with coupon See at Amazon

Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender $99 $199 Save $100 See at Target

Best Black Friday sales by major retailers

Have a holiday gift list a mile long? If you'd like to check items off as quickly as possible — while saving money — there are several retailers we consider one-stop-shops that are sure to have everything you're looking for, and at great prices. Amazon's the biggie (especially if you're a Prime member!), but Kohl's, Macy's, Target and Walmart are offering competitive deals themselves. And, while these major retailers can't be beat when it comes to cost and convenience, it's also great to support your local small businesses when you can!

Amazon: Everyone's favorite online retailer kicked off their extended Black Friday sale on November 17th, and, as always, their deals do not disappoint. From $80 AirPods to a No. 1 bestselling Roomba ($159, down from $275) to a bestselling pillow set (just $18 a pop), you'll find some of the best prices we've seen to date, along with mega markdowns on clothing, beauty, kitchen products and more.

Read more: See our picks for all the best Amazon Black Friday deals

Kohl's: Kohl's has certainly heard the call for great Black Friday deals, with hundreds of top sellers and fan favorites marked down up to 70% off. Deals include a $220 off a Dyson cordless vacuum or a Ninja air fryer oven for $100 off, among many, many others. You'll also score $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent through 11/24, as well as an extra 15% off many items through 11/24 with code GOSHOP15 and free shipping for all with a $25+ purchase.

Macy's: It's not just about the parade this Black Friday week at Macy's! The retail giant is offering up tons of deals across categories. You can get a Samsonite 2-piece luggage set for $200, all the way down from $620, and save over $100 on a classic Le Creuset dutch oven, among other fabulous discounts.

Sam's Club: Score a Sam's Club membership for 60% off — just $20 a year.

Target: It's easy to spend money at Target even when there isn't a major sales event happening, so the fact that they currently have the best deals on the internet for everything from a Dyson vacuum to a Cuisinart toaster oven makes the prospect of shopping there all the more enticing. You can even score a 50-inch TV for just $180 (down from $280!) One thing's for certain — they really hit the bullseye this Black Friday!

Read more: See our picks for all the best Target Black Friday deals

Walmart: We love Walmart for its low prices all year long, but throw a Black Friday sale into the mix? Heck yes. We're seeing a KitchenAid stand mixer for the best price online, along with a Shark vacuum and stunning air fryer by the one and only Drew Barrymore priced even less than they are at Amazon. You can also get your hands on an all-in-one printer for nearly 50% off.

Read more: See our pick for all the best Walmart Black Friday deals

Best Black Friday TV deals

With the weather turning colder, a whole new lineup of Christmas movies on the horizon and winter sports season just around the corner, it's prime time to snatch up a brand-new TV to bring your living room together. There are tons of deals — from a record-low price on a cozy, 24-inch TV to savings of $3,000 on a 98-inch monstrosity.

INSIGNIA Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 This TV is almost 50% off, with a price tag of just $65. That's unbelievable on its own — hard to believe TVs would ever be this affordable! It's a great size for keeping in the kitchen or as a bedroom set, and the Alexa Voice Remote makes it easy to browse the built-in interface to find your favorite shows. $65 at Amazon

VIZIO Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 We talk a lot about 4K resolution, but what that really means is that you get more than 8 million pixels to recreate any image with stunning clarity and color. A backlit that covers the entire panel means you get crisp contrast between light and dark areas, too — all for less than $250. $248 at Walmart

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $290 $450 Save $160 With Amazon Alexa and the Fire TV interface built into the basic design of this TV, you can expect incredible performance and features on a budget. At nearly 40% off, this TV supports 4K resolution across 50 inches of screen. This is also on par with the lowest price we've ever sen for this model. $290 at Amazon

Amazon: Snag a 24-inch Insignia TV for just $65 (down from $120) and the fan-favorite 50-inch Fire TV with Alexa built-in for $290 (down from $450).

Best Buy: Ready to take your viewing experience to the next level? OLED is the way to go, and you can save well over 60% on this gorgeous display from LG.

Samsung: It's hard to argue with the appeal of Samsung's The Frame, and you can save up to $1,000 off a 75-inch set.

Walmart: Walmart is rolling prices way back for Black Friday, with deals starting at just $78 for TVs.

Best Black Friday headphone and earbud deals

2023 has been a year of bangers, and you want to be able to listen to them properly, right? Whether you need new headphones to scratch your audiophile itch or you just want something that will finally stay in your ears at the gym, we've got you covered with fantastic deals at Amazon, Walmart, and more — including super-low prices on AirPods.

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $80 $129 Save $49 AirPods are easily the most popular earbud on the market. Never tried them out before? Now is the perfect time. Normally $129, these are down to just $80 for Black Friday. Find out why over 520,000 reviewers love these earbuds, with their 24 hours of battery life, amazing sound quality, and other worthwhile features. $80 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $190 $249 Save $59 If the AirPods don't appeal to you, the Pros might. These earbuds come with active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, touch controls, and many more features, but the standout reason to try these? They're comfortable and perfect for all-day wear. Oh yeah, and they're at one of the lowest prices they've ever been. $190 at Amazon

Target Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones $100 $200 Save $100 Beats Solo3 syncs to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, plus they offer up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. This means you don’t have to be tethered to your device, but still get a solid stream of music and podcasts for nearly two days. This is also pretty impressive, considering that most wireless headphones tap out after about 30 hours. $100 at Target

TOZO Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $21 $40 Save $19 with Prime More than 177,000 people have rated these five-stars, and it's easy to see why. Already discounted by a large margin for Black Friday, the price drop seven lower if you're an Amazon Prime member. Score these for nearly 50% off and find out why so many people swear by these buds. Save $19 with Prime $21 at Amazon

Amazon Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $30 Save $13 with Prime Reviewers rave about the "immersive stereo sound," and you'll get up to five hours of listening on a single charge. Wear 'em while you're working out, walking the dog or making calls. Oh, and as far as we can tell, this is one of their lowest prices yet! Save $13 with Prime $17 at Amazon

Target Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones $150 $250 Save $100 The Powerbeats produce the impeccable sound you'd expect, with crisp tones and pumping bass. At nine hours, the battery life is great and “Fast Fuel” technology gives you about an hour-and-a-half of juice on a five-minute charge. They come with a charging case, they're water-resistant and seamlessly sync to just about any iPhone, iPad or MacBook, thanks to Apple’s “magical” W1 chip built-in. But they work just as well with Android smartphones and tablets. $150 at Target

Amazon: It's the place to go for audio that won't break the bank, with huge savings on AirPods and other brands.

Target: Target hit the bulls-eye on savings with out-of-this-world deals on JBL, Sony, Bose, and many other fan-favorite companies.

Walmart: Whether you're looking for a pair of budget-friendly earbuds or high-end cans, Walmart has you covered.

Best Black Friday deals on laptops and tablets

Computers are a year-round necessity, but the time to purchase a new laptop? Right now. Black Friday comes with some of the best discounts you're likely to see on laptops at any point throughout the year, like $249 off a new MacBook Air or nearly 80% off a workhorse like the Sgin 15.6-incher. You can even nab major savings on rarely-discounted items like gaming laptops.

Apple Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 The MacBook Air needs no introduction. With 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Retina display, and the loads of other features it brings to bear, this laptop has more than earned its reputation. This is also one of the lowest price it has ever been on sale for, so don't miss this chance to snatch up a slightly older — but still incredible — laptop! "Great commuter laptop that's perfect for students," one fan said. "I bought the 2020 M1 MacBook this year to work on my assignments on the fly. This thing is great — its lightweight, small, and most importantly, has amazing battery life. To be more specific, I’ve gotten about 20 hours of light use on one charge alone." $750 at Amazon

Asus Asus Vivobook Go 12 L210 11.6” Ultra-Thin Laptop $150 $250 Save $100 This ultra-thin, ultra-light laptop is ideal for someone who needs easy access to the web on the go. What it lacks in power it more than makes up for with convenience, but it still comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, as well as a one-year subscription to Office 365 — a $100 value on its own. While this isn't quite the lowest price on record, it's close to it. Where else will you find a laptop for $150? $150 at Amazon

SGIN Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop $260 $1,050 Save $790 The always-popular Sgin is a budget-focused brand that brings a lot of savings to the table, especially when you consider that this guy is nearly 80% off. That's a fantastic deal worth having another can of cranberry sauce over, especially when you consider that it also comes with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It might be the best choice for gaming, but it's great for everyday use and low-level productivity. $260 at Walmart

acer Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop $310 $480 Save $170 This convertible laptop easily swaps between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also comes with 4GB of RAm and 128GB of onboard storage, making it a fantastic option for a day-to-day productivity and entertainment machine. While $310 isn't the lowest price we've ever seen it, it's still a darn good deal — and it's close to the cheapest it has ever been. $310 at Amazon

MSI MSI Creator M16 16" 60Hz QHD+ Content Creation Laptop $1,100 $1,600 Save $500 This powerhouse of a laptop is a video and image editor's dream. With an RTX 4060, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, it can handle high-end tasks with ease. To put it in perspective, this is often heralded as a Macbook Pro competitor. It normally sells for $1,600, but you can pick one up for just $1,100 right now — the lowest price on record for this particular model. $1,100 at Amazon

Amazon: The mega retailer's got the 2020 Macbook Air for just $750, a discount of $249 off its normal sales price. Can you say wow?

Target: Target is actually an often-overlooked retailer for laptops, especially of the gaming variety. You can find discounts of several hundred from brands like MSI and Acer.

Walmart: It's rare that laptops go on sale for more than 30% or so, but Walmart takes the spotlight with a discount of over 75% on a fantastic choice: the Sgin laptop, just $260 (was $1,050).

Best Black Friday kitchen deals

Between the days getting colder and the holidays being upon us, it's peak "get-cozy-in-the-kitchen" season. It's also a fantastic time to score great markdowns on tools and appliances from some of the best culinary brands out there. For starters, there's a Keurig coffee maker that's down to its all-time lowest price, as well as the best deals you'll find on a Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven and a KitchenAid stand mixer. You'll also save big on cookware from Our Place, Made In, All-Clad, Staub, Le Creuset and more.

Amazon Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 With this compact Keurig, you'll be able to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of joe, no filters or coffee grinders required — and it won't take up much counter space, either. We've yet to see this model dip below $50, and if you're someone who enjoys a hot bev (or two) on a daily basis, it'll pay for itself with all the time (and trips to Starbucks) it'll save you. We recommend snagging it while it's 50% off. $50 at Amazon

Target KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $250 $410 Save $160 What's more iconic than a KitchenAid stand mixer? This one comes with 10 different speed settings, and three different attachments for whatever you’re mixing: a flat beater, a 6-wire whisk and a dough hook. Need to add something? The tilt-back head gives you easy access to the bowl; or, if you want to add items while it’s mixing, you can use the included pouring shield to avoid stray chocolate chips bouncing right back at you. $250 at Target

Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Air Fryer $69 $90 Save $21 With its 6-quart capacity, this gorgeous air fryer can hold enough food for five to seven people, yet its small footprint won't take up too much room in your kitchen. It features four functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate, the latter of which is a cool feature that isn't always included with air fryers. Lowest price we've seen! $69 at Walmart

Target Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender $99 $199 Save $100 The Ninja Kitchen System features several attachments to handle your blending needs, along with food processing, dough-kneading and more. It has a powerful 1500-watt blender to effortlessly work its way through whatever ingredients you throw at it — think ice, frozen fruit, raw veggies. The blending pitcher is a sizable 72 ounces, allowing you to whip up huge portions of smoothies, frozen drinks and soups at once. Need to chop ingredients or make some dough? Simply attach the food processor bowl — it can handle up to two pounds of dough. $99 at Target

Target Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $100 $230 Save $130 This combo air fryer/toaster oven from Cuisinart is big enough to air-fry foods up to three pounds, toast six slices of bread and bake a four-pound bird or a 12-inch pizza. Plus, it comes with a 60-minute automatic shutoff feature for added safety. It also boasts a nonstick easy-to-clean interior and an adjustable thermostat. $100 at Target

Amazon Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 with Prime Never have a dull moment in the kitchen again, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener. Equipped with three slots for sharpening, repairing, straightening and polishing, it'll take your old blades from obsolete to like new in just a few swipes. Plus, it comes with a handy cut-resistant glove to spare you from painful nicks, and happens to be 67% off (the best price we've ever seen)! Save $20 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon: Snap up everything from a Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker ($50, down from $100) at its best price yet to a bestselling knife sharpener for 67% off ($10, down from $30).

Home Depot: Get up to 55% off select kitchenware, including an affordable Cuisinart 10-piece knife set ($18, down from $40) and a Gotham Steel 21-piece ceramic cookware set ($100, down from $200).

HSN: Save on cookware, appliances and more, including HSN exclusives, like this Safe-T-Grip ceramic fry pan set ($25, down from $42) and an adorable Cuisinart 3-cup mini food processor ($33, down from $40).

Made In: Snag restaurant-quality stainless steel pans, Dutch ovens, nonstick skillets, knives and more for up to 30% off.

Nordstrom: Get a gorgeous GreenPan Reserve duo for the lowest price we're seeing ($80, down from $120) along with discounts on Caraway, Le Creuset, Our Place and more.

Nordstrom Rack: Save up to 84% on kitchen tools, with deals on everything from knife sets to frying pans.

Our Place: Selena Gomez is a fan (and collaborator) of this brand, which is offering their swoon-worthy cookware for up to 45% off — including the super-famous Always Pan ($99, down from $150).

Solo Stove: Score a cozy fire pit for up to $100 off (plus get a year's worth of free starters).

Sur La Table: Save up to 65% on top brands including Le Creuset, Breville, Staub, All-Clad and more.

Target: Grab a Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven ($100, down from $230) and KitchenAid bowl-lift stand mixer ($250, down from $450) for their lowest prices on the internet.

Vitamix: Save up to 40% on their best-in-class blenders, with prices starting at $200.

Walmart: Snag a bestselling KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixer for its best price online ($259, down from $400), Drew Barrymore's Beautiful air fryer for less than it is at Amazon ($69, down from $90) and more.

Best Black Friday vacuum deals

In the market for a new dust-zapper? Well, vroom-vroom! We're seeing a historic low price on a bestselling Roomba (just $159!), as well as stellar deals on a viral Bissell stain remover, Shark vacuum and, yes, even models from Dyson. Whether it's an upright, handheld, stick or robovac you're looking for, you'll find it here for a steal.

Amazon Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds! Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery, too. We haven't seen this viral cleaner priced much lower than it currently is in years (it was only a few bucks cheaper back in July for Prime Day) — and when you consider how much money it'll save you in professional cleaning bills (and replacement furniture), it'll pay for itself in just a few uses. $89 at Amazon

Walmart Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $93 $350 Save $257 At just 3.2 pounds, this lightweight stick vac is mightier than it appears. It transforms into a handheld and comes with multiple attachments to tackle messes in practically every part of your home. We've only seen it on sale for less than this once (though not by much) — and at any rate, it's 74% off, making this an exceptional deal. It's even cheaper than it is at Amazon. $93 at Walmart

Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 $159 $275 Save $116 A No. 1 bestselling Roomba for just $159 might sound too good to be true, but there's no catch — except that this insane deal won't last forever. At 40% off, this is the best price we've seen. $159 at Amazon

Amazon: Zap up the TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green cleaner for its lowest price in a month ($89, down from $124), plus a No. 1 bestselling iRobot Roomba 694 for an all-time low price of $159 (down from $275).

Dyson: Save up to $250 on select Dyson stick vacs, including the V11 Extra ($350, down from $600).

Target: Get a Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum ($250, down from $430) and a Roborock Vacuum and Mop ($500, down from $870) for the best prices we're seeing online. From what we can tell, they've never been cheaper!

Walmart: Snag a popular Shark upright vac ($164, down from $279) and an iRobot Roomba 676 ($154, down from $209) for their lowest prices on the web, and an Inse cordless stick vac for nearly 80% off ($93, down from $350).

Wayfair: Score an iRobot Roomba I1 for just $180 (down from $330), the best price we're seeing online! Plus, score great prices on a Costway handvac ($36, down from $70), an Inse stick vac ($47, down from $80) and more.

Best Black Friday bedding and mattress deals

Historically, spring has been the best time to find great deals on mattresses, as it's when retailers are swapping out their old inventory to make way for newer models. That said, this Black Friday happens to be filled with sleep-centric deals aplenty, including Casper mattress and bedding bundles for around $1,000, top-selling pillow and sheet sets for up to 70% off and scores of discounts on brands like Tempur-Pedic, Sleep Number and Saatva, the latter of which currently has a best price guarantee.

Casper The Casper Bundle, Queen $1,022 $1,363 Save $341 With this bundle, you're not just getting a breathable memory foam mattress, you'll also receive a 100% cotton sheet set, two original Casper pillows and a waterproof mattress protector. All that for less than the price of many mattresses alone! $1,022 at Casper

Walmart Black and Decker Personal Desktop Ceramic Heater $20 $42 Save $22 This Black and Decker space heater has a safety overheat setting, four temperature choices and is light enough to tote from room to room. Take this reviewer's word for it: "This little heater will heat up your small space in a flash! It also keeps an average-sized bedroom extra cozy." And at over 50% off, it's a great value for your money. $20 at Walmart

Amazon: Snag a pair of popular Beckham Hotel Collection pillows for $37 (down from $61), plus top-selling LuxClub sheets marked down by over 50% (just $28) and more.

Avocado: Treat yourself to one of Avocado's certified organic mattresses for up to 20% off using code HOLIDAY at checkout.

Bear: Known for its affordable yet high-quality goods, the brand is offering 35% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY, plus you'll get two pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector with the purchase of a mattress.

Brooklinen: Score the dreamy linen brand's bestsellers for up to 25% off, and get up to 50% off bundle sets.

Buffy: Take up to 25% off sitewide, plus get even bigger discounts on select special offers, including the brand's beloved temperature-regulating comforters and sheets.

Casper: Save up to 30% on everything from the brand's rigorously tested catalog, including their popular hybrid and cooling mattresses.

Cocoon by Sealy: Sealy's bed-in-a-box line is offering up to 35% off all mattresses, plus you'll get a free Sealy Sleep bundle with your purchase.

Cozy Earth: The Oprah-beloved brand is offering up to 40% off their luxurious bedding sitewide, just in time for the dropping temps. If it's good enough for Oprah, it's good enough for us!

Helix: Get 25% off sitewide using code BF25, and get two free pillows with all mattress orders. Not sure which one's right for you? Take the brand's sleep quiz, then choose from over 20 different mattresses, each designed with a different slumbering style in mind.

Purple: Save up to $900 on mattress and base sets, plus get great discounts on the brand's patented GelFlex Grid mattresses, which adapt to support the movements you make while you sleep.

Saatva: Save up to $600 on the sought-after brand's handcrafted, made-in-the-USA mattresses. Best price guaranteed!

Serta: With hybrid, foam, cooling and innerspring mattresses to choose from, you can save up to $1,000 when paired with select adjustable bases.

Sleep Number: Snag select smart beds for up to 50% off, including temperature-balancing models. Each side of the mattress can be adjusted to your "Sleep Number" for custom comfort.

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets, plus get 40% off an Essential Mattress and Ease Power Base. Select pillows are also buy one, get one free.

Tuft & Needle: Save up to $800 on the brand's mattresses, which are made without harmful chemicals, as well as 50% off box foundations with the purchase of a mattress.

Walmart: Need some new bed linens? Score a bestselling sheet set for $18, along with a pair of Serta cooling pillows for $24 and discounted comforters galore.

Wayfair: With Wayfair's own top-rated sheet sets on sale for just $19 (55% off) and mattresses from brands like Serta, Sealy and Zinus starting at under $300, the online retailer is a great stop for Black Friday bedding deals.

Zinus: Known for their naturally infused mattresses, Zinus is offering up to 70% off sitewide, with great deals on everything from hybrid mattresses to cushy toppers.

Best Black Friday style deals

Whether you need a couple of new pieces or just want to overhaul your entire closet, Black Friday is the time to grab some new wardrobe staples.