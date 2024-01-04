Bistro Nautile owners take over popular Midtown eatery space, plan new concept

Patrons at Bistro Nautile are pictured during dinner service on March 9, 2022. The owners of Bistro Nautile, a French-inspired bistro at 150 W. Oak St., recently took over the lease at The Fox and the Crow — a cheese and meat shop that shuttered last month after nearly a decade in the Scotch Pines Village Shopping Center.

An Old Town eatery is taking its talents to Midtown Fort Collins with hopes of opening a new restaurant there early this year.

The owners of Bistro Nautile, a French-inspired bistro at 150 W. Oak St., recently took over the lease at The Fox and the Crow — a cheese and meat shop that shuttered last month after nearly a decade in the Scotch Pines Village Shopping Center.

The trio — made up of Bistro Nautile owners Kat and Mike Reeves and Ryan Damasky — plan to turn the space into Stoneflower Market & Eatery, a more casual lunch and dinner spot that will serve a new menu of salads and sandwiches made from locally sourced ingredients, according to Damasky, the future restaurant's executive chef.

Like The Fox and the Crow, Stoneflower Market & Eatery will continue to serve cured meats and cheeses and will keep similar hours to its predecessor. It will be open Tuesday through Sunday, with lunch available every operating day and dinner available four days a week, Kat Reeves said.

The trio had been casually looking for a spot for a new restaurant and started thinking of taking over The Fox and the Crow after its owner Kerry Krekich announced the cheese and meat shop's end-of-year closure.

"The Fox and the Crow was great, because not only was it owned by someone we know and have a lot of respect for, but the lease included all of the major assets," Kat Reeves said, referring to all the restaurant and kitchen equipment included in deal. They'll largely be keeping what The Fox and the Crow left behind, with the exception of the shop's artwork and memorabilia, which Kat Reeves said will be auctioned off at 32auctions.com/foxncrowart from 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, through 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

Since the group doesn't have to start over with a blank slate, Kat Reeves said they hope to open Stoneflower Market & Eatery in early February after a small remodel and hiring push later this month.

"We'd love to continue to serve the population that loved The Fox and the Crow, and we'd love to draw new people in who are curious or who know us as Bistro Nautile," she said. "We're hoping to span the gap."

