Looking for a cozy coffee spot in Fort Collins? Here are 17 to try.

It's sippin' season.

With plenty of cold weather ahead for Fort Collins, we've been thinking about the warm and welcoming coffee spots that offer a respite from wintry days.

Here is a little sampling — from classic cafes to bakeries and cocktail bars with coffee options.

The cozy classics

Alley Cat Cafe, 120 W. Laurel St.

Alley Cat Coffeehouse has been a campus-area mainstay for 20 years and has built an eclectic atmosphere in Fort Collins' Dalzell and Wattles alleys.

Tucked at the corner of Fort Collins' quaint Dalzell and Wattles Alleys, the eclectic Alley Cat Cafe is all vibes. Behind its ivy-lined walls you'll find bursts of color — just look up at its individually designed ceiling tiles — and cozy nooks fit for a hot chai or "cat latte" as well as its vegetarian- and vegan-friendly breakfast and lunch offerings. Alley Cat Cafe is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bindle Coffee, 1933 Jessup Drive

Bindle Coffee opened in Jessup Farm Artisan Village back in 2015, breathing new life into the former farm's old mechanics garage.

An old mechanic's garage? Cozy? Hey, don't knock it until you try Bindle Coffee, a quaint little cafe that opened out of the old garage at Jessup Farm Artisan Village back in 2015. The refurbished farm also includes The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm, a restaurant that is housed out of, you guessed it, the old Jessup farmhouse; The Jessup Farm Barrel House barn-turned-brewery and several other little shops. Bindle Coffee is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Fort Collins restaurant news: Blind Pig Pub to close after 10 years on Linden Street

Butterfly Cafe, 212 Laporte Ave.

Butterfly Cafe serves up coffee, breakfast and lunch in its cozy 400 square feet at 212 Laporte Ave. in Fort Collins.

If cozy means comfortable, warm and snug to you, then Butterfly Cafe definitely fits the bill. The 400-square-foot space has been known for years as Fort Collins' historic "butterfly building" — mostly thanks to its unique V-shaped cantilevered roof. For years, it served as an office and, later, dairy lab for Poudre Valley Creamery's plant at 222 Laporte Ave. Since 2017, it's enjoyed a new life as Butterfly Cafe, serving up coffee, all-day breakfast and hearty lunch items in its tight, but charming, quarters. Butterfly Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Cafe at Ginger & Baker, 359 Linden St.

The Cafe Ginger & Baker served coffee, pie, breakfast, lunch and dinner out of Fort Collins' restored Northern Colorado Feeders Supply building.

What goes better together than coffee and pie? You can have both at The Cafe at Ginger & Baker, a pie shop and restaurant that renovated and opened in Old Town's former Northern Colorado Feeders Supply building in 2017. Its exposed brick walls, open rafters and wood beams are the perfect setting for the cafe's expansive counter, where you can sip some coffee and sample a pastry and slice of pie or order a sandwich, burger or hearty entrée for lunch or dinner.

The Crooked Cup, 147 W. Oak St.

The Crooked Cup is tucked off Oak Street, where it serves up coffee made from its own roasted beans and kolaches — a rarity in Northern Colorado.

Get away from the downtown hustle and bustle by slipping into The Crooked Cup's little Oak Street cafe. Not only does The Crooked Cup serve up the specialty coffee, tea and espresso drinks you'd expect, but it also has an in-house bakery where it churns out fresh pastries — rare Northern Colorado kolaches included. The Crooked Cup is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Czech it out: Tour Northern Colorado's mini 'kolache trail'

Mugs Old Town, 261 S. College Ave.

In this file photo, barista Megan Carr prepares a customer's vanilla latte on Jan. 28, 2019, at Mugs in Old Town Fort Collins.

Location. Location. Location. Mugs' downtown cafe is right in the center of the action in Old Town Fort Collins. Located in the historic Armstrong Hotel building, its buzzing corner shop is fit for remote work and weekend coffee dates alike. Pick from the extensive food and drink menu and be sure to stop by for a happy hour. Mugs Old Town is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starry Night Expresso Cafe, 112 S. College Ave.

Starry Night Espresso Cafe has been a fixture on Old Town's main College Avenue stretch since 1992.

You can't pass through Old Town without spotting Starry Night — a 30-year mainstay on College Avenue's main downtown stretch. The shop melds the charming historical touches of its building with freshly-roasted coffee and an in-house artisan bakery. Starry Night Espresso Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Cozy neighborhood shops

Cups Community Coffee, 1033 S. Taft Hill Road

Cups Community Coffee dishes up coffee drinks, breakfast items and a warm atmosphere at 1033 S. Taft Hill Road.

Tucked away in a west Fort Collins shopping center, Cups Community Coffee immediately gives off warm, neighborhood cafe vibes. The family-owned spot has been a mainstay on the edge of Campus West for more than 20 years after starting out as Fort Collins' first Mugs location, according to owner Amy Snider, whose family purchased the shop five years ago. Today, Cups serves up breakfast items and a range of coffees, lattes, chai, matcha and espresso drinks as well as hot chocolate, cider, smoothies and boba tea. Find a spot at one of its tables or head upstairs to its comfy loft, which is strewn with string lights and replete with quiet nooks to enjoy your breakfast or get a little work done. Cups is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

The Fox Den: No Waste Cafe & Roastery, 1680 Laporte Ave.

Customers hangout inside at The Fox Den coffee shop in Fort Collins, Colo., on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

Looking for a lived-in vibe with your next cup of joe? Head to The Fox Den, a refreshed laundromat-turned-cafe with a charming interior — eclectic mug collection and comfy secondhand furniture included. Given the cafe's no-waste philosophy, this is a great spot to grab coffee if you're looking to enjoy it on-site. If you're grabbing a cup to go, bring your own travel mug or prepare to pay the shop's $1.50 deposit for to-go hot and cold drink containers. The Fox Den is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Seasons eatings: Here are restaurants planning special holiday meals, Christmas hours

Genoa Coffee & Wine, 2614 S. Timberline Road

Genoa Coffee & Wine has been a fixture in Fort Collins' Ridgen Farm Plaza North, where it serves up coffee, breakfast and lunch, beer, wine, cider and more.

Need a caffeine fix in east Fort Collins? Genoa Coffee & Wine stands stalwartly in Ridgen Farm Plaza North, where it serves up locally roasted coffees, chai teas, hot cocoas, Italian sodas, smoothies and more. The shop also boasts breakfast and lunch offerings — think homemade bagels and challah French toast to scones, soft pretzels and sandwiches — as well as beer, wine and cider. Genoa Coffee & Wine is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Momo Lolo Coffee Shop, 1129 W. Elizabeth St.

Brighten up dreary winter days at Momo Lolo, a Campus West coffee shop that feels like a little hit of summer with its sunny walls, plant-strewn windowsills and airy interior. Its proximity to Colorado State University makes it a favorite study spot, but don't let that stop you for popping in if your school days are long over. Momo Lolo Coffee Shop is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cozy spots with coffee and...

Bean Cycle Roasters, 144 N. College Ave.

Bean Cycle Roasters combines coffee and creativity, serving as the home of the Bean Cycle coffee house, Half Crown Creative Space and Makerfolk.

Bean Cycle Roasters feels like it's always been in Old Town, where it boasts plenty of seating on its sprawling first floor as well as a cozy lofted nook perfect for reading or remote work. The coffee house is also home to Half Crown Creative Space and Makerfolk, so grab a coffee and peruse locally made crafts and goods in one go. Bean Cycle Roasters is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Explorado Market, 11 Old Town Square, Unit 121

Explorado Market made the move from south to downtown Fort Collins earlier this year, bringing its full coffee offerings and gluten-free bakery fare to Old Town Square.

Explorado Market is unlike any other coffee shop in Fort Collins because of one specific thing it has — er, I guess doesn't have: gluten. The Old Town Square cafe and bakery is a fully gluten-free facility, serving up gluten-free baked goods and treats with some dairy- and sugar-free options thrown in for good measure. Tucked off the Square, Explorado Market is part of Fort Collins' historic 1880s-era Miller Block, and a "ghost sign" barely remains on its north wall hearkening back to the days the space was home to The Fair Store, Fort Collins' premiere dry goods store. A lot has changed for 11 Old Town Square, but its warm brick walls remain, beckoning passersby in with its inviting atmosphere and a hot cup of coffee or gluten-free treat. Explorado Market is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Little Bird Bakeshop, 613 S. College Ave.

In this filep hoto, patrons visit Little Bird Bakeshop on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fort Collins. The bakery reopened in its new location at 613 S. College Avenue, which Canino's formerly occupied prior to its closing.

If you want the comforts of home without having to make your own coffee, head to Little Bird Bakeshop — a beloved Fort Collins bakery and cafe that moved into a sprawling turn-of-the-century house earlier this year. The space, formerly the longtime home of Canino's Italian Restaurant until its late-2022 closure, boasts original hardwood floors, a fireplace and plenty of cozy nooks and crannies fit for coffee drinking. Come hungry, too. While Little Bird offers plenty of coffee drinks, its specialty is baked goods — from its breakfast pastries and savory toasts to seasonal cakes and pies. Little Bird Bakeshop is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A new arrival: Fort Collins pie food truck Sunny Sky Pies opens brick-and-mortar shop

Persimmon, 251 Jefferson St.

Persimmon owner Raffi Jergerian walks through the kitchen in the cafe and cocktail bar Dec. 19, 2023 in Fort Collins, Colo.

How does coffee by day and cocktails by night sound? At Persimmon, you don't have to pick. The Old Town cafe and cocktail bar serves up a range of hot and cold coffee and tea drinks; beer; wine; morning, afternoon and evening cocktails; and even an array of house shakes, sodas and shrubs — nonalcoholic drinks made with fruit-infused vinegar syrup and sparkling water. Duck in for a drink, or Persimmon's mezze-inspired small bites, and settle at a table in either its lofty upper seating space or cozy lower level. Persimmon is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Retreat Bakery Bar, 2601 S. Lemay Ave., Unit 21

Retreat Bakery Bar is part coffee shop, part bakery and part wine and beer bar, serving up sweets, treats, pints and pours in Fort Collins' Scotch Pines Village.

Craving a sweet retreat? Look no further than Retreat Bakery Bar ― a charming Midtown spot that's part bakery, part cafe and part beer and wine bar. Located in Fort Collins' Scotch Pines Village, Retreat Bakery Bar has all the feelings of a neighborhood cafe with coffee and tea drinks and a display case full of fresh-baked treats to boot. The shop is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Wolverine Publick House, 316 Willow St.

Wolverine Farm Publick House is a book lovers dream, with its book-lined walls, cozy nooks and quiet upstairs space.

Crack open a book — or peruse the shelves of books and artisan goods available for purchase — at Old Town's Wolverine Publick House. The sprawling space has a rustic, lived in feel, with a buzzing first-floor coffee bar and a quiet second-floor space fit for a quiet coffee date or study session. Looking for something different to do? Check its events calendar, which is typically bursting with everything from book readings and live music to a gingerbread house build-off and wood splitting competition. Wolverine Farm Publick House is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

In remembrance

Wild Boar Cafe

In this file photo, customers wait in line during the last day of business at Wild Boar Cafe in Fort Collins on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. The business closed after 12 years.

Wild Boar Cafe may be gone, but it sure hasn't been forgotten. The coffee shop, which was replete with overstuffed couches and cozy nooks, shuttered in October 2019 after 12 years in business. The 1920s Craftsman-style home-turned-cafe sat vacant until Prost Brewing moved its local taproom operations into the space two years later.

Everyday Joe's

In this file photo, participants dance during CROMA Barn Dance's performance at Everyday Joe's during FoCoMX on Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Fort Collins.

For 20 years, Everyday Joe's managed to bring warm and cozy vibes to its sprawling, airy space on South Mason Street. The coffee house, which started as a neighborhood outreach initiative by Timberline Church in 2003, boasted welcoming red brick walls, soft lighting and enough space for barn dances, music performances and special events. "After a season of prayerful consideration," Timberline Church shuttered Everyday Joe's in September, citing rising costs as one of the reasons behind its closure.

Ah, memories: The 8 closed Fort Collins restaurants that readers say they miss the most

Cranknstein

In this file photo, Romie Sidabras and Anna Lebedda sit at the Cranknstein bar.

In just four years, Cranknstein sure left a mark on Fort Collins. The coffee house, beer bar and bike shop, 215 N. College Ave., offered a warm respite for the beer- and bike-friendly Choice City. It ultimately shuttered in 2015, making way for Scrumpy's Hard Cider Bar to take over the space, swap out coffee for cider and carry on its cozy torch.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 17 cozy coffee spots to try in Fort Collins