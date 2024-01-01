Looking for a cozy coffee spot in Fort Collins? Here are 17 to try.
It's sippin' season.
With plenty of cold weather ahead for Fort Collins, we've been thinking about the warm and welcoming coffee spots that offer a respite from wintry days.
Here is a little sampling — from classic cafes to bakeries and cocktail bars with coffee options.
The cozy classics
Alley Cat Cafe, 120 W. Laurel St.
Tucked at the corner of Fort Collins' quaint Dalzell and Wattles Alleys, the eclectic Alley Cat Cafe is all vibes. Behind its ivy-lined walls you'll find bursts of color — just look up at its individually designed ceiling tiles — and cozy nooks fit for a hot chai or "cat latte" as well as its vegetarian- and vegan-friendly breakfast and lunch offerings. Alley Cat Cafe is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Bindle Coffee, 1933 Jessup Drive
An old mechanic's garage? Cozy? Hey, don't knock it until you try Bindle Coffee, a quaint little cafe that opened out of the old garage at Jessup Farm Artisan Village back in 2015. The refurbished farm also includes The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm, a restaurant that is housed out of, you guessed it, the old Jessup farmhouse; The Jessup Farm Barrel House barn-turned-brewery and several other little shops. Bindle Coffee is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Butterfly Cafe, 212 Laporte Ave.
If cozy means comfortable, warm and snug to you, then Butterfly Cafe definitely fits the bill. The 400-square-foot space has been known for years as Fort Collins' historic "butterfly building" — mostly thanks to its unique V-shaped cantilevered roof. For years, it served as an office and, later, dairy lab for Poudre Valley Creamery's plant at 222 Laporte Ave. Since 2017, it's enjoyed a new life as Butterfly Cafe, serving up coffee, all-day breakfast and hearty lunch items in its tight, but charming, quarters. Butterfly Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Cafe at Ginger & Baker, 359 Linden St.
What goes better together than coffee and pie? You can have both at The Cafe at Ginger & Baker, a pie shop and restaurant that renovated and opened in Old Town's former Northern Colorado Feeders Supply building in 2017. Its exposed brick walls, open rafters and wood beams are the perfect setting for the cafe's expansive counter, where you can sip some coffee and sample a pastry and slice of pie or order a sandwich, burger or hearty entrée for lunch or dinner.
The Crooked Cup, 147 W. Oak St.
Get away from the downtown hustle and bustle by slipping into The Crooked Cup's little Oak Street cafe. Not only does The Crooked Cup serve up the specialty coffee, tea and espresso drinks you'd expect, but it also has an in-house bakery where it churns out fresh pastries — rare Northern Colorado kolaches included. The Crooked Cup is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Mugs Old Town, 261 S. College Ave.
Location. Location. Location. Mugs' downtown cafe is right in the center of the action in Old Town Fort Collins. Located in the historic Armstrong Hotel building, its buzzing corner shop is fit for remote work and weekend coffee dates alike. Pick from the extensive food and drink menu and be sure to stop by for a happy hour. Mugs Old Town is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Starry Night Expresso Cafe, 112 S. College Ave.
You can't pass through Old Town without spotting Starry Night — a 30-year mainstay on College Avenue's main downtown stretch. The shop melds the charming historical touches of its building with freshly-roasted coffee and an in-house artisan bakery. Starry Night Espresso Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Cozy neighborhood shops
Cups Community Coffee, 1033 S. Taft Hill Road
Tucked away in a west Fort Collins shopping center, Cups Community Coffee immediately gives off warm, neighborhood cafe vibes. The family-owned spot has been a mainstay on the edge of Campus West for more than 20 years after starting out as Fort Collins' first Mugs location, according to owner Amy Snider, whose family purchased the shop five years ago. Today, Cups serves up breakfast items and a range of coffees, lattes, chai, matcha and espresso drinks as well as hot chocolate, cider, smoothies and boba tea. Find a spot at one of its tables or head upstairs to its comfy loft, which is strewn with string lights and replete with quiet nooks to enjoy your breakfast or get a little work done. Cups is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.
The Fox Den: No Waste Cafe & Roastery, 1680 Laporte Ave.
Looking for a lived-in vibe with your next cup of joe? Head to The Fox Den, a refreshed laundromat-turned-cafe with a charming interior — eclectic mug collection and comfy secondhand furniture included. Given the cafe's no-waste philosophy, this is a great spot to grab coffee if you're looking to enjoy it on-site. If you're grabbing a cup to go, bring your own travel mug or prepare to pay the shop's $1.50 deposit for to-go hot and cold drink containers. The Fox Den is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.
Genoa Coffee & Wine, 2614 S. Timberline Road
Need a caffeine fix in east Fort Collins? Genoa Coffee & Wine stands stalwartly in Ridgen Farm Plaza North, where it serves up locally roasted coffees, chai teas, hot cocoas, Italian sodas, smoothies and more. The shop also boasts breakfast and lunch offerings — think homemade bagels and challah French toast to scones, soft pretzels and sandwiches — as well as beer, wine and cider. Genoa Coffee & Wine is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Momo Lolo Coffee Shop, 1129 W. Elizabeth St.
Brighten up dreary winter days at Momo Lolo, a Campus West coffee shop that feels like a little hit of summer with its sunny walls, plant-strewn windowsills and airy interior. Its proximity to Colorado State University makes it a favorite study spot, but don't let that stop you for popping in if your school days are long over. Momo Lolo Coffee Shop is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cozy spots with coffee and...
Bean Cycle Roasters, 144 N. College Ave.
Bean Cycle Roasters feels like it's always been in Old Town, where it boasts plenty of seating on its sprawling first floor as well as a cozy lofted nook perfect for reading or remote work. The coffee house is also home to Half Crown Creative Space and Makerfolk, so grab a coffee and peruse locally made crafts and goods in one go. Bean Cycle Roasters is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Explorado Market, 11 Old Town Square, Unit 121
Explorado Market is unlike any other coffee shop in Fort Collins because of one specific thing it has — er, I guess doesn't have: gluten. The Old Town Square cafe and bakery is a fully gluten-free facility, serving up gluten-free baked goods and treats with some dairy- and sugar-free options thrown in for good measure. Tucked off the Square, Explorado Market is part of Fort Collins' historic 1880s-era Miller Block, and a "ghost sign" barely remains on its north wall hearkening back to the days the space was home to The Fair Store, Fort Collins' premiere dry goods store. A lot has changed for 11 Old Town Square, but its warm brick walls remain, beckoning passersby in with its inviting atmosphere and a hot cup of coffee or gluten-free treat. Explorado Market is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Little Bird Bakeshop, 613 S. College Ave.
If you want the comforts of home without having to make your own coffee, head to Little Bird Bakeshop — a beloved Fort Collins bakery and cafe that moved into a sprawling turn-of-the-century house earlier this year. The space, formerly the longtime home of Canino's Italian Restaurant until its late-2022 closure, boasts original hardwood floors, a fireplace and plenty of cozy nooks and crannies fit for coffee drinking. Come hungry, too. While Little Bird offers plenty of coffee drinks, its specialty is baked goods — from its breakfast pastries and savory toasts to seasonal cakes and pies. Little Bird Bakeshop is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Persimmon, 251 Jefferson St.
How does coffee by day and cocktails by night sound? At Persimmon, you don't have to pick. The Old Town cafe and cocktail bar serves up a range of hot and cold coffee and tea drinks; beer; wine; morning, afternoon and evening cocktails; and even an array of house shakes, sodas and shrubs — nonalcoholic drinks made with fruit-infused vinegar syrup and sparkling water. Duck in for a drink, or Persimmon's mezze-inspired small bites, and settle at a table in either its lofty upper seating space or cozy lower level. Persimmon is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Retreat Bakery Bar, 2601 S. Lemay Ave., Unit 21
Craving a sweet retreat? Look no further than Retreat Bakery Bar ― a charming Midtown spot that's part bakery, part cafe and part beer and wine bar. Located in Fort Collins' Scotch Pines Village, Retreat Bakery Bar has all the feelings of a neighborhood cafe with coffee and tea drinks and a display case full of fresh-baked treats to boot. The shop is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Wolverine Publick House, 316 Willow St.
Crack open a book — or peruse the shelves of books and artisan goods available for purchase — at Old Town's Wolverine Publick House. The sprawling space has a rustic, lived in feel, with a buzzing first-floor coffee bar and a quiet second-floor space fit for a quiet coffee date or study session. Looking for something different to do? Check its events calendar, which is typically bursting with everything from book readings and live music to a gingerbread house build-off and wood splitting competition. Wolverine Farm Publick House is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
In remembrance
Wild Boar Cafe
Wild Boar Cafe may be gone, but it sure hasn't been forgotten. The coffee shop, which was replete with overstuffed couches and cozy nooks, shuttered in October 2019 after 12 years in business. The 1920s Craftsman-style home-turned-cafe sat vacant until Prost Brewing moved its local taproom operations into the space two years later.
Everyday Joe's
For 20 years, Everyday Joe's managed to bring warm and cozy vibes to its sprawling, airy space on South Mason Street. The coffee house, which started as a neighborhood outreach initiative by Timberline Church in 2003, boasted welcoming red brick walls, soft lighting and enough space for barn dances, music performances and special events. "After a season of prayerful consideration," Timberline Church shuttered Everyday Joe's in September, citing rising costs as one of the reasons behind its closure.
Cranknstein
In just four years, Cranknstein sure left a mark on Fort Collins. The coffee house, beer bar and bike shop, 215 N. College Ave., offered a warm respite for the beer- and bike-friendly Choice City. It ultimately shuttered in 2015, making way for Scrumpy's Hard Cider Bar to take over the space, swap out coffee for cider and carry on its cozy torch.
