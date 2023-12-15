Seasons eatings: Here are restaurants planning special holiday meals, Christmas hours

Looking forward to some seasons eatings?

Several Northern Colorado restaurants are dishing up special holiday meals this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day — from a seafood feast to more traditional multicourse holiday meals.

For some other area eateries, it will be business as usual as they prepare to serve their regular menus on Christmas day.

Special holiday meals in Northern Colorado

Backyard Bird's to-go Christmas Eve meal

When: Must preorder by Friday, Dec. 22

Where: Backyard Bird Chicken & Donuts, 4650 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath

Order out this Christmas Eve with Backyard Bird's special to-go holiday menu. The Timnath eatery will be offering a fixed three-course meal for one complete with butternut squash soup, roasted ham and chocolate silk pie for $29. Order yours at backyardbirdco.com. Meals can be picked up between 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24.

Jax's Feast of Seven Fishes

When: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 123 S. College Ave.

Celebrate with some seafood this Christmas Eve. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar is back with its Feast of Seven Fishes, a five-course meal showcasing seven different fish and a panna cotta dessert. Wine pairings will be available for each course. Feast of Seven Fishes costs $85 per person. Space is limited, so head to OpenTable.com to make a reservation.

Christmas breakfast and dinner at The Emporium

When: 7-11 a.m. and noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25

Where: The Emporium: An American Brasserie, 378 Walnut St., Fort Collins

Kick off or close out your Christmas with a meal at The Emporium. The Old Town eatery will be serving up both Christmas breakfast and dinner on Dec. 25. The dinner will be a three-course prix fixe meal, with your choice of soup and salad, various entrees and holiday-inspired desserts. The Emporium's a la carte menu and happy hour will not be available on Christmas. Dinner is $65 per person. To make a reservation, visit OpenTable.com.

Christmas dinner at The Stanley Hotel

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25

Where: The Stanley Hotel, 333 Wonderview Ave., Estes Park

Take in the views at Estes Park's historic Stanley Hotel with a three-course Christmas dinner at its Cascades Restaurant & Lounge. The meal features your choice of select salads and soup, entrees like prime rib, monkfish and seared ham steaks and holiday-inspired desserts. The Stanley's Christmas dinner is $109 each, not including tax and gratuity. Kids ages 6-12 eat for $30 and kids 5 and under eat free. Call 970-577-4000 or visit OpenTable.com to make a reservation.

Holiday dinner at Papa's Table

When: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25

Where: Papa's Table, 3728 Cleveland Ave., Wellington

Papa's Table is ditching its traditional Italian menu for a special Christmas meal again this year. From 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Wellington eatery will be serving up prime rib, roast turkey, seafood lasagna, pork loin chops, swordfish filet, mushroom fettucine and a kids turkey or spaghetti plate. Prices vary by entrée. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 970-568-4139 and speaking to a Papa's Table employee.

Other Northern Colorado restaurants open Christmas Day

Alley Cat Cafe, 120 W. Laurel St.; open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bawarchi Biryani Point, 1611 S. College Ave.; open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

China Wok, 514 E. Harmony Road, Suite 6; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chopstickers, 1335 W. Elizabeth St., Suite 135; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Family Kitchen (formerly Crossroads Tavern & Grille), 4455 Fairgrounds Ave., Windsor; open noon to midnight

Denny’s, 420 Centro Way; open until 2 p.m.

Dragon Lee Restaurant, 1228 W. Elizabeth St.; open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

East Moon Asian Bistro, 1624 S. Lemay Ave; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ever Open Cafe, 1422 N. College Ave.; open 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse, 1051 W. Horsetooth Road; open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

IHOP, 1502 Oakridge Drive; open 6 a.m. 10 p.m.

Lulu Asian Bistro, 117 S. College Ave.; open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Masa Hibachi, 2400 E. Harmony Road; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Petra Grill, 1335 W. Elizabeth St.; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tony's Bar and Rooftop, 224 S. College Ave.; open until 1:30 a.m.

Waffle House, 3850 E. Mulberry St.; open 24 hours

