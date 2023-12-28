From Krispy Kreme to another In-N-Out, here are Fort Collins food highlights for 2024

What do a Turkish cafe and sprawling Texas-born gas station have in common?

They're both planning big debuts in Northern Colorado in 2024, and they're far from alone.

At least 18 eateries and establishments are looking to make their mark on the area's food scene in the new year, bringing everything from Texas barbecue and Beaver Nuggets to Turkish baklava and Colombian empanadas to the area.

Here's what to expect on the food and drink scene in 2024

Avery Eatery will be the new kid on the block in Old Town — though it's not entirely clear when. AFH and Friends, Inc. — operating under the trade name Avery Eatery — was granted a liquor license at 100 N. College Ave., formerly home to ND streetBar, on Nov. 15. Dan Smalheiser and Brent Jackson, owners of Mountain Avenue restaurant little, represented Avery Eatery at the Liquor Licensing Authority meeting, where they shared few details about the forthcoming eatery. The restaurant will offer counter service, but its cuisine and opening timeline remain unknown.

Arboretum Coffee is on a mission in 2024. The nonprofit coffee shop plans to open at 221 W. Prospect Road under the Prospect Station Apartments on Jan. 22, bringing its coffee and, more importantly, an apprenticeship program for Fort Collins' refugee and immigrant youth to the area. The nonprofit coffee shop plans to offer a 12-month program for refugees and immigrants ages 18 to 24. Participants will learn barista and customer service skills through on-the-job training and receive one-on-one mentoring and classes in financial literacy and career preparation, according to Arboretum Coffee Executive Director Hannah Norris. Norris, who previously worked as a caseworker at the Matthews House in Fort Collins, said she wanted to start Arboretum Coffee after seeing an influx in refugees and immigrants coming to Fort Collins in recent years. "A lot of refugees and immigrants have to start in unsafe and undignified working environments when they get to the U.S. in order to pay the bills," Norris said. To combat this and build community for these groups, Arboretum Coffee hopes to open with two cohorts of five participants in early and mid-2024. To learn more or volunteer for Arboretum Coffee, visit arboretumcoffee.org.

Construction on Colorado's first Buc-ee's travel center continues along I-25 near Johnston, Colo., on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. The new Colorado location is planned to be 74,000 square feet, with 116 fueling stations.

Buc-ee's, the new mega travel center under construction in Johnstown, is scheduled to open this spring. The Johnstown location of the Texas phenomenon will include 116 fueling stations along with all its other fan favorites: homemade fudge, Texas barbecue, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky, fresh pastries and "the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver."

Cafe Mexicali is extending its reach into Windsor. The Fort Collins-born regional Mexican restaurant chain announced plans for a Windsor restaurant in July. While the eatery does not have a set opening date yet, it is expected to open in 2024 in Windsor's East Pointe Business Park.

The Cakery is on the move. The Wellington cupcake shop, which started as a cupcake truck in May 2017 and went brick-and-mortar with a shop in downtown Wellington a few months later, closed Dec. 23 with plans to reopen in Fort Collins in mid-January. After six years in Wellington, The Cakery's building at 3706 Cleveland Ave. went on the market earlier this year, prompting owner Jackie Isvanca to look at potential new homes for her shop. She ultimately settled on 2842 Council Tree Ave., Unit 141, which was previously home to Poeme Macarons. "It's a little bit hard," Isvanca said of closing up shop in Wellington. "It's sad to leave our small town community, but we are excited. The bakery is a passion of ours, and I think we owe it to ourselves to see where it can go."

Chicken Salad Chick made its Northern Colorado debut in 2023 with more openings on the way. After signing a development deal for five Northern Colorado locations in 2022, Greeley residents and franchisees David and Jessica Zumbrun opened a Chicken Salad Chick in Greeley in April. While there is no update on a Fort Collins location yet, the Zumbruns plan to open a Johnstown location this coming spring, Jessica told the Coloradoan in December.

DGT is on the move. The alleyway taco shop, which has been a fixture under Alley Cat Coffeehouse since 2013, plans to shuffle its operations around the corner to 120 W. Laurel St. The new space, formerly occupied by RamaMama, will give the taco shop more indoor and outdoor seating and room for a full bar, where it plans to serve up signature margaritas and cocktails, according to DGT founder and co-owner Mike Falco. DGT closed its alley taco shop Dec. 20 with plans to reopen on Laurel Street around Feb. 1.

El Pollo Loco has set its sights on Larimer, Boulder, Broomfield and Weld counties, with plans to open restaurants there by the end of 2024. The chain, which made the announcement in May, has not yet provided specific locations of its forthcoming locations.

Brandon Pierce, left, interacts with Judah Pierce before taking a bite of his meal during the opening of Colorado's new In-N-Out location in Loveland, Colo., on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

In-N-Out Burger may have just opened its long-awaited drive-thru in Loveland, but it's not finished with Northern Colorado quite yet. The burger chain filed a conceptual plan with Timnath's planning department in late May, with plans for a parcel at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 Frontage Road along Weitzel Street in the Ladera subdivision. According to planning documents, In-N-Out hopes to develop a 3,860-square-foot building with drive-thru and 1,440 square feet of outdoor patio seating to accommodate 134 customers.

Japango is looking to breathe new life into a vacant building in the heart of Old Town. The sushi restaurant — a nearly 25-year fixture on Boulder's Pearl Street — has taken over 125 S. College Ave. and filed a building permit for improvements to the space, which was formerly home to Main Line and the Rove and Element nightclub and restaurant.

JINYA Ramen Bar is heading for the Foothills mall. The Los Angeles-based ramen chain signed a lease at Foothills and is eyeing an opening in the first quarter of 2024, according to a Foothills spokesperson.

Krispy Kreme is still in the works in south Fort Collins. In February, WKS Restaurant Group — the franchisee behind Fort Collins' forthcoming Krispy Kreme and 42 other shops nationwide — told the Coloradoan it planned to break ground in March or April of 2023 and have the new shop open by the end of that year. While the former Fazoli's building appeared unchanged as of December, WKS Restaurant Group is "working hard to bring Krispy Kreme to Fort Collins in the near future," the company's director of marketing, Brian Spongberg, told the Coloradoan in a November email. Spongberg did not have an estimated opening date for the doughnut shop.

Luna's Tacos & Tequila opened in downtown Greeley in 2018. It is set to expand with a new location in Windsor in spring 2024.

Luna's Tacos and Tequila signed a lease for 1246 Automation Drive in Windsor late in the year, with plans to open a second location there in early spring, according to Luna's owners Sam Corliss and Brian Seifried. The new restaurant will join Luna's flagship location in downtown Greeley. The move will mark a new chapter for the Automation Drive space, which was previously home to Windsor taphouse Howlers & Growlers before its September closure.

Original Pancake House is on the move. The breakfast spot, 2909 E. Harmony Road, is set to move down the road, taking over the former Village Inn building at 1402 E. Harmony Road in 2024.

Turkish Cafe Co. is slated to open out of Enchante A European Salon, 2631 S. College Ave., in early 2024, bringing Turkish coffee, dishes and European treats to the Midtown business.

Verboten Brewing is poised to take over a former Fort Collins brewery — expanding its reach from Loveland into Fort Collins. The Loveland brewery confirmed plans to purchase Black Bottle Brewery's building, 1611 S. College Ave., in October, with plans to turn it into the brewery's second location. Black Bottle Brewery shuttered Dec. 2 after 11 years in Fort Collins. While the building's sale had not been finalized as of Dec. 11, Verboten hopes to open the new location this spring, Verboten co-owner Angie Grenz told the Coloradoan.

Yellow Crunch is bringing crunchy Colombian empanadas to Fort Collins in 2024. The little eatery, which is slated to take over the space formerly occupied by Chick'n Cone in Old Town's The Exchange, will dish up Colombian finger foods, including empanadas and tamales, courtesy of chef and owner Viviana Henao.

Ziggi's Coffee is eyeing its fourth location in Fort Collins. The new drive-thru-only shop will be located at Timberline Road and International Boulevard.

