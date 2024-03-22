Big Spring sale Keurig deals: Save 40% on Keurig coffee makers at Amazon

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Mornings can be tough. That's why no-fuss Keurig coffee machines are so popular, since they deliver hot coffee in just a minute at the touch of a button.

If you're ready to add a Keurig machine to your kitchen counter, gift one to a friend, or upgrade yours to a newer model, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is a great time to invest. Right now, there are plenty of Keurig machines on sale at Amazon. So whether you're in the market for a basic design or a more advanced model, you can save big on your purchase all Big Spring Sale long. Here are the best Keurig deals to shop today.

1. Keurig K-Mini

Product image of Keurig K-Mini

Keurig K-Mini

Snag the slim K-Mini for up to 30% off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

$69.99 at Amazon (Save $13.14 to $30)

For a low-maintenance Keurig that won't monopolize counter space, the K-Mini is a perfect choice. With a width of under five inches, this slim machine can slide into even tiny kitchens and dorm rooms. It can brew 6- and 12-ounce drinks and can accommodate tall travel mugs. Right now, the K-Mini is on sale for as low as $69.99 thanks to a 30% discount.

2. Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker

Product image of Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker

The K-Compact Coffee Maker is 40% off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

From $59.99 at Amazon (Save $40)

Another compact Keurig machine, the K-Compact is slightly wider than the K-Mini at eight inches, but it offers more features. With a 36-ounce water tank, three cup-size options to brew, and a brew time of under one minute, this machine is ideal for busy households with multiple coffee sippers. Get it for just $59.99 in black, red, and turquoise during the Amazon sale.

3. Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

Product image of Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

Upgrade to the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker with this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal.

$149 at Amazon (Save $40.99)

This feature-rich Keurig boasts all the basics and then some. With the K-Elite, users can choose from five different coffee cup sizes and between hot or iced varieties. This machine also boasts a speedy one-minute brew time and an ultra-spacious 75-ounce water tank for busy households or offices. Users will appreciate the hot water option that's great for non-K-cup teas or instant oatmeal. Best of all, it's 22% off at $149 in all three of its sleek color designs.

4. Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker

Product image of Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker

Save $20 on the Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker with this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal.

$69.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

The Keurig K-Express offers all the basics at a great price of just $69.99. With a 6.5-inch width and a 36-ounce water tank, the K-Express is conveniently designed with a space-saving build that doesn't require constant water refills. It also offers three different coffee cup sizes, and it's compatible with Keurig's reusable filter that you can get for half-off today.

5. Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Maker

Product image of Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Maker

Get smart tech in your kitchen with the Keurig K-Supreme Plus.

$129.99 at Amazon (Save $70)

The K-Supreme Plus is one of the most advanced coffee makers on the web and you can get it for 35% off at $129.99. We're big fans of the standard K-Supreme (also on sale), ranking it among the best Keurigs we've ever tested for how customizable it can be with brewing strength and cup size. The K-Supreme Plus features BrewID technology that recognizes your preferred K-Cup pod and customizes the brew settings on its own to make each cup special.

