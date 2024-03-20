Amazon Shoppers Say the Brooks Running Ghost 15 Shoes Are the Most Reliable Running Sneakers Ever — And They’re 20% Off Right Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Looking to recharge your running routine this spring? Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, which is live today through March 25, is offering a rare deal on the best-selling running shoes for women and men that the retailer has to offer. Today, you can score over 20 percent off the Brooks Running Ghost 15 Running Shoes.

These neutral running shoes launched in November 2022, and until the Ghost 16 sneakers debut later this spring, they’re the most up-to-date Brooks Running Ghost sneakers on the market. Dedicated runners have been scooping them up on Amazon with rave reviews — so many, in fact, that the Ghost 15 Running Shoes are best-sellers in both men’s road running shoes and women’s road running shoes on Amazon. Scroll through the reviews, and you’ll see that runners consider these some of the most reliable daily runners you can find.

Like all Brooks Running Ghost sneakers, these are designed as easy, everyday running sneakers for clocking daily miles. The 12mm heel-to-toe drop makes this pair particularly great for heel strikers, softening the impact on the back half of the foot while propelling you forward for an efficient stride. The Brooks Running Ghost 15 sneakers offer a neutral fit that’s great for those who need shoes that cater to normal to high arches, too. Other special features runners will love? Lightweight cushioning that comforts your feet without weighing you down, plus a stretchy mesh upper with a sock-like feel.

These cushioned running shoes are also created sustainably — the upper contains 57 percent recycled materials that helped them to earn recognition as a certified carbon neutral product. Podiatrists also get behind this everyday runner, with the Ghost 15 sneakers earning the APMA Seal of Acceptance, pointing to features that support good foot health.

The Brooks Running Ghost 15 Sneakers are some of the best running shoes you can buy right now, and this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal won’t last long. Shop your size below, before they’re out of stock.

Save 20% Off the Popular Brooks Running Ghost 15 Shoes on Amazon

Brooks Running Ghost 15 Men’s Sneakers

#1 Amazon Best-Seller in Men’s Road Running Shoes

3,200+ five-star reviews

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars





On Sale 21% off

Buy Now at amazon $109.95







Price upon publish date of this article: $109.95

