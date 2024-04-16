'Saved my vacation': These top-selling water shoes are a refreshing $8 at Amazon

Summer is here, and that means it's time to step up your vacation-shoe game. We're not talking about sandals and flip-flops — it's water shoes you need to pack (you do plan on spending some quality time tubing, rafting or just splashing around in the surf, don't you?). Well, now you can score Amazon's top-selling light-as-a-feather water shoes for as low as $8. Over 92,000 five-star shoppers swear by them, so let's dive right in, shall we?

Amazon Vifuur Water Sports Shoes These rubber-soled shoes are made with a quick-drying and breathable, synthetic mesh fabric that provides a comfortable yet secure fit whether you’re on dry land or walking in a lake. We're sure you'll love 'em. $8 at Amazon

In addition to being extremely affordable, these water shoes are also a breeze to put on and take off. You pull them on like a pair of socks and they have a fit to match. Their smooth design prevents chafing and makes them tres convenient to slip on and off.

They have a grippy rubber sole, which gives traction on slippery surfaces (like rocks and pool patios), helping to prevent accidental falls or spills. Amazon shoppers appreciate this stabilizing feature, but also praise the protective layer it creates between your foot and whatever may be lurking underwater: like sharp rocks and weeds or just a textured pool.

Not just for fresh-water adventures, these will also protect your toes from sand — whether getting some between your toes is just a bothersome sensory experience, or it's mid-day piping hot and standing between you and the ice cream stand.

These water shoes come in 42 colors and women's sizes range from 4 to 13.5 and men's sizes range from 3 to 12.

Not only are these water shoes comfy, they come in more than 40 gorgeous colors and prints. (Photo: Amazon)

With over 92,000 five-star reviews, it's no surprise that these water shoes are a customer favorite, especially given their affordable price. Shoppers seem to love how easy they are to put on and remove and that they work in different types of water environments.

“They are perfect!!!!!” wrote a loyal fan. “Fairly easy to get your foot into, which is a huge plus if you have ever used water shoes ... perfect for any beach, jet ski, canoe or kayak activities!”

One outdoor enthusiast put them to the test while kayaking. “I bought these for my two kids and myself for kayaking, and they ... held up amazing. I have been through so many water shoes trying to protect my feet from rocks and the sun with not a lot of success. But these shoes are awesome,” explained the reviewer. “They are so comfortable and keep your feet from getting burnt while out on the paddleboards or fishing next to the water.”

“Love these shoes!!!” raved an aquafitness enthusiast. “Water aerobics and water yoga are so much more enjoyable. No scraping feet on the pool bottom, and they're weightless! I have tried every kind of ‘water shoe’ over the last 30 years ... These are the best.”

Another enthusiastic vacationer says the soles kept her upright on vacation. “These shoes did not disappoint! I used these all around the resort pools, smooth tile floors, wet steps, docks, boats and I never slipped! I felt secure everywhere.”

Even though these shoes are specifically made for wearing in the water, some Amazon shoppers say they're not just for water sports.

“I purchased these with the intention of wearing them kayaking ... [but] they've become my favorite house shoe," explained a fan. "I couldn't take them off after trying them on. They were so comfortable and fit so well.”

A few shoppers noted that the insoles come out occasionally, but they're easy to put back in. Some reviewers also didn't like that they had to remove the lining for the shoes to dry completely between uses. All in all, this was a minor setback that most were willing to overlook, especially since these shoes do a great job of completely keeping sand and rocks from getting in.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.