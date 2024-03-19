The 13 Best Toddler Tables and Chairs, According to Pediatricians



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to toddlers, there aren’t too many quiet moments of the day. (We’d venture a guess at, oh, maybe 15 minutes of silence?) One way to encourage toddlers to take a break (and give you a break, too) is by investing in a table and chairs specifically crafted for little ones — a toddler table and chairs set, in fact. “Toddler tables and chairs can be a great way to facilitate pretend play for your little one,” says Dr. Whitney Casares, board-certified pediatrician, maternal child health expert and author of the forthcoming book, Doing It All.

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals

The options for toddler table and chairs sets are endless. Pretend tea time, snacks, art projects, building with blocks, the sky’s the limit. Not to mention the special feeling your little ones will get by having their very own space to play. Ready to give them their first dose of independence and a surface of their very own? Keep scrolling to find picks from some of our favorite brands, like Delta Children, Costzon, and Lalo. We can hear the shrieks of joy already.

Best Toddler Table and Chair Sets at a Glance

Best overall: Costzon Kids Table and Chairs Set, $130

Best minimalist design: Lalo The Play Kit, $295

Best picnic table set: KidKraft Outdoor Table & Bench Set with Umbrella, $140

Best nesting set: Honey-Can-Do Nesting Table and Chairs, $75

Best value: Baby Relax Hunter 3-Piece Set, $59

Most affordable: Humble Crew Plastic Set, $57

Best ranked on Amazon: Delta Children Wood Table and Chairs Set, $61

Best wood: Tansole Wood Table and Chairs Set, $35

Best square: Melissa & Doug Solid Wood Table and Chairs Set, $126

Best round: Guidecraft Nordic Table and Chairs Set, $130

Most colorful: EC44Kids Bentwood Round Table and Curved Back Chair Set, $180

Most adorable: UTEX Wood Table and Chair Set, $76

Best set with storage:Toffy & Friends Wooden Storage Table and Chairs Set, $140

When Should I Buy My Toddler a Table and Chairs?

Simply put? When your kids are toddlers, that’s a good time to invest in a toddler table and chairs set. Having a set like this for your children helps them with a host of activities and learning moments. “They can be great for learning fundamental skills like sitting properly in a chair and cleaning up messes after mealtimes,” recommends Casares.

A few factors to consider:

Sturdiness

Make sure the chairs are sturdy enough to accommodate your toddler (and slightly older siblings, too).

Assembly

Easier is definitely better when it comes to putting together a toddler table and chairs set.

Cleaning

Let’s face it — kids can be messy. Can the material be easily cleaned?

Storage capabilities

Some toddler table and chairs sets come with extra storage — perfect if you want a place to stow toys, books, and games.

Do Toddlers Need a Table and Chairs?

While a toddler table and chairs set isn’t necessarily a must, it’s certainly something to consider adding to your home. “They provide a comfortable place for young kids to play, imagine, and eat,” Casares says. Plus, they’re easier for youngsters to navigate sitting at by themselves, and they don’t take up too much space.

Is a Toddler Table Worth It?

It really comes down to personal preference. If you’d like a separate space for your toddlers to learn, play, and grow, a toddler table and chairs set is a great option for you to add to your home. While Casares says they work for some families, the extra space they take up may not be something everyone can accommodate. “The choice to purchase a toddler table and chairs set is completely personal,” she says. “Some parents love having unique, separate spaces for their little ones.”

Experts in This Article

Dr. Whitney Casares, board-certified pediatrician, maternal child health expert and author of the forthcoming book, Doing It All

Shop the Best Toddler Tables and Chairs in 2024

13 Best Toddler Tables and Chairs, Pediatrician-Approved 2024

BEST OVERALL

Costzon Kids Table and Chairs Set

Buy Now On Amazon $129.99

With a multipurpose tabletop (one side is a blackboard, the other is wood), storage spaces underneath the table and chairs, and a sturdy yet lightweight design, it’s no wonder this Costzon table and chairs set is the stuff of kids’ dreams. It’s also super compact when not in use, since the chairs scoot directly underneath the table edges. The only problem is, will your toddlers ever want to stop drawing on the blackboard side with chalk? (Probably not.)

Pros:

Very compact

Multifunctional design

Sturdy

Multiple color options

Cons:

A bit on the pricier side

Material:

Wood

Table dimensions:

23.5” x 23.5” x 19”

Chair dimensions:

12” x 11” x 20.5”

13 Best Toddler Tables and Chairs, Pediatrician-Approved 2024

BEST MINIMALIST DESIGN

Lalo The Play Kit

$295 $340 13% off

Buy Now

Just because the design is on the minimalist side, it doesn’t mean this Lalo table and chairs set isn’t made to wow your toddlers just the same (it’s also easy on the eyes, so if you’re looking for kid furniture that looks, well, elegant, this is your best bet). With two different table colors and five chair colors, there are multiple combinations to choose from. The beech wood is also easy to clean, so unsightly spills can become a thing of the past. You can add on more chairs, too ($162 for a set of two), in case the two that come with the set need some extra friends.

Pros:

Multiple color combinations to choose from

Comfortable rounded chairs

Easy to clean

Lightweight

Shipping time is 3-7 days

Cons:

Expensive

Assembly required

Material:

Beech wood

Table dimensions:

23 ⅝” x 23 ⅝” x 19 ⅛”

Chair dimensions:

16” x 16” x 23”

13 Best Toddler Tables and Chairs, Pediatrician-Approved 2024

BEST PICNIC TABLE SET

KidKraft Outdoor Table & Bench Set With Umbrella

Buy Now $140

Want your tykes to snag a spot outside, too? This KidKraft picnic table set is the way to go. The umbrella protects their sensitive skin from harmful UV rays, and the wood is weather resistant (so it holds up in multiple climates). The miniature benches slide right under the table when it’s not in use, which means your patio stays sleek when the kids are indoors.

Pros:

Weather-resistant wood

Easy to put together with preassembled panels

Umbrella can be folded down

Cons:

Heavy

Benches may not be as comfortable as chairs

Material:

Sanmu wood

Table dimensions:

32” x 30” x 18.75”

Bench dimensions:

15.25” x 11.5” x 9”

BEST NESTING SET

Honey-Can-Do Nesting Table and Chairs

Buy Now On Amazon $74.95

From the four colorful chairs to the intriguingly unique design, this Honey-Can-Do set is one the whole family will love (even if the kids are the only ones using it). Each chair features a compartment to house books, art supplies, games, and other toddler treats; then they nest comfortably within the table when the kids are finished for the day.

Pros:

Unique design

Chairs nest easily within table for compact storage

Cons:

A bit heavy

Assembly required

Material:

Engineered wood

Table dimensions:

21.7” x 21.7” x 19.9”

Chair dimensions:

Not listed

13 Best Toddler Tables and Chairs, Pediatrician-Approved 2024

BEST VALUE

Baby Relax Hunter 3-Piece Kiddy Table and Chair Set

Buy Now On Amazon $59.00

At less than $60, this three-piece set from Baby Relax will help you … well, relax, when it comes to the price, that is. (We can’t help when it comes to active toddlers.) The farmhouse-inspired design is sleek yet rustic, there’s minimal assembly required, and the tabletop is easily wiped down following any messes.

Pros:

Lightweight

Inexpensive

Easy assembly

Cons:

No stackable or nesting capability

Some colorways are more expensive

Material:

Wood

Table dimensions:

25.25” x 19.12” x 17.87”

Chair dimensions:

11.25” x 11.25” x 19.87”

MOST AFFORDABLE

Humble Crew Kids Plastic 4-Set

Buy Now On Amazon $57.44

Bright and colorful, sturdy plastic, a design with four chairs and a table — when it comes to Humble Crew’s toddler table and chairs set, it’s easy to get googly eyes. (Just save a few for the kids’ art projects.) The 50-pound weight capacity per chair means your toddlers can grow without sacrificing the set’s utility. And, since the table weighs just over 10 pounds, it’s easily toteable from the playroom to the living room.

Pros:

Six different color options

Easy, snap-together assembly

Chairs hold up to 50 pounds each

Lightweight design

Cons:

Not as sleek as some other designs

Plastic may not work for all families

Material:

Plastic

Table dimensions:

20” x 20” x 17”

Chair dimensions:

12” x 11” x 18”

BEST RANKED ON AMAZON

Delta Children MySize Kids Wood Table and Chair Set

$61.25 $69.99 12% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Ranking in the top five of Amazon’s best-selling kids’ table and chair sets, Delta Children’s wood set really does it all. The table features rounded edges, which means fewer painful accidents, and the design is minimal yet sturdy. Simply wipe it down with a damp cloth before bedtime, and it will be good as new for playtime the next day.

Pros:

Chairs hold up to 50 pounds

Table has rounded corners

Cons:

Assembly required

Material:

Wood

Table dimensions:

23.5” x 23.5” x 19.625”

Chair dimensions:

10” x 11.5” x 20”

13 Best Toddler Tables and Chairs, Pediatrician-Approved 2024

BEST WOOD OPTION

Tansole Wood Table and Chair Set

Buy Now $35

Chairs that look like a monkey and a lion. We repeat, chairs that look like a monkey and a lion. If that isn’t the most adorable thing you’ve ever seen, then keep scrolling right past this toddler table and chairs set from Tansole. If you are intrigued, though — and why wouldn’t you be? — we’re here to tell you it comes with a rectangular table, installation is simple, and it’s water resistant. Sold.

Pros:

Super cute design

Inexpensive

Water-resistant and easy to clean

Table features rounded corners

Chairs hold up to 160 pounds

Cons:

Table design is quite simple

Material:

Wood

Table dimensions:

23.6” x 23.6” x 17.3”

Chair dimensions:

13.4” x 13.4” x 20.1”

BEST SQUARE

Melissa & Doug Solid Wood Table and 2 Chairs Set

$125.99 $179.99 30% off

Buy Now On Amazon

When shopping for your toddler, it’s tough not to think of Melissa & Doug. The solid wood table and chairs set is another standout from the brand, thanks to its simplistic design, solid chairs, and surface meant to service everything from playtime to snacktime. It’s such a standout, your kids may not want to get up once they take a seat.

Pros:

Substantial and sturdy design

Surface is meant for a variety of activities

Available in three different colors

Cons:

Design may be too simple for some shoppers

A bit heavy

Assembly required

Material:

Wood

Table dimensions:

28” x 22.5” x 6.25”

Chair dimensions:

24.75” high with an 11” seat height

BEST ROUND OPTION

Guidecraft Nordic Table and Chairs Set for Toddlers

$129.95

Buy Now On Amazon

While many toddler table and chairs sets are square, this round design by Guidecraft turns things on its side (or arc, as it will). It comes in three different neutral colors — gray, natural, and white — and the table and stools, both in birch plywood, are rounded. The stools even stack on top of one another and fit underneath the table when they’re not being used. Talk about a well-rounded design. (Pun intended.)

Pros:

Unique round design

Stools stack underneath table when not in use

Supports up to 100 pounds

Cons:

Assembly required

Material:

Birch plywood

Table dimensions:

20.5” x 27.5” x 27.5”

Chair dimensions:

10” x 10” x 12”

13 Best Toddler Tables and Chairs, Pediatrician-Approved 2024

MOST COLORFUL

Assorted ECR4Kids Bentwood Round Table and Curved Back Chair Set

Buy Now $180

With four vibrant primary and secondary colors and its sleek round design, the ECR4Kids Bentwood set will have your toddlers running to snag their favorite spot at the table. The birch plywood is scratch-proof, thanks to a tough UV lacquer sealing the surface. The set is finished with rounded edges and felt glides. Playtime just got a lot more fun.

Pros:

Colorful chairs

Wood is sealed and scratch-proof

Felt glides to prevent floor scratches

Cons:

Expensive

Material:

Birch plywood

Table dimensions:

20.5” x 29.5” x 29.5”

Chair dimensions:

20.5” x 12.2” x 13.8”

MOST ADORABLE

UTEX Wood Table and Chair Set

Buy Now On Amazon $75.99

With four unbelievably cute designs, this UTEX toddler table and chairs set is so adorable, we find it hard not to want one in an adult size, too. Choose from chairs shaped like bears, butterflies and rabbits, crowns, or simple round tops for a set that puts the “fun” in functional. The mix of pine and artificial wood feature a wear-resistant surface, while the table and chairs both have rounded corners. Playtime awaits!

Pros:

Four designs to choose from

Scratch resistant

Cons:

Assembly required

A bit pricey

Material:

Pine and artificial wood

Table dimensions:

23.62” x 23.62” x 17.52”

Chair dimensions:

11.18” x 10.31” x 19.29”

BEST SET WITH STORAGE

Toffy & Friends Wooden Storage Table and Chairs Set

Buy Now On Amazon $139.99

Arts and crafts are great and all, but how about when it’s time for dinner? This Toffy & Friends set’s got it covered — both the table and chairs feature compartments to store your little ones’ precious supplies easily and quickly before bedtime. Plus, the table has a flippable top with a whiteboard on one side and a chalkboard on the other, which means the options for art projects are endless. Game, set, match.

Pros:

Table has flippable whiteboard and chalkboard

Storage compartments in table and chairs

Chairs can be stored very close to the table to save space

Cons:

Not made from real wood

A bit pricey

Material:

Medium-density fiberboard

Table dimensions:

23.6” x 23.6” x 19.5”

Chair dimensions:

12.2” x 11.4” x 17.7”

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.