Natalia Bryant honors mom Vanessa in touching Mother's Day tribute: 'I love you Momma'

Natalia Bryant (pictured far left with her parents and sisters Bianka and Gianna in 2017) posted a Mother's Day tribute to mom Vanessa. (Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Days after celebrating her first birthday since the January deaths of husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Vanessa Bryant is marking another bittersweet milestone: her first Mother’s Day as a widow and single, bereaved mom.

Bryant’s eldest daughter, 17-year-old Natalia, helped brighten the day by posting a photo collage on Instagram with the touching note: “I love you Momma.” The photos show Bryant, who turned 38 last Tuesday, both in playful poses alongside the oldest of her four daughters with the late Lakers star. Daughter Gianna, a.k.a. Gigi, who died in the fatal helicopter crash with her dad, would have turned 14 on May 1, while daughter Bianka, 3, and Capri, 10 months, make up the rest of the brood.

Her teenager’s tribute clearly won over Bryant.

“Thank you,” she wrote. “I love you principessa.”

Bryant’s Instagram Stories posts show she’s been in many people’s thoughts on Mother’s Day. She received gorgeous floral arrangements — including four hearts made of roses in honor of each daughter — from various well-wishers, including celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe, who dubbed her the “ultimate warrior queen.”

