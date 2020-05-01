Rumer Willis teases parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis as they isolate: 'Act like you like each other!'

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis look like they're having a blast as they hunker down with their three daughters in Idaho amid the coronavirus pandemic. The exes, who announced they were divorcing in 1998 after 11 years of marriage, showed off their dance moves in a hilarious video posted by Rumer Willis.

"Act like you like each other," Rumer said. She's the oldest of Willis and Moore's kids.

Moore started to do a jig before teasing the Die Hard star about his "old man" socks. In the next video, Willis led his ex-wife in a choreographed dance.

"Come on pick it up, pick it up," he joked to Moore.

The former couple had their kids cracking up. Tallulah, 26, eventually joined in the fun.

"Don't get in my way," Willis quipped as he passed the girls.

Moore and Willis have been isolating at the family home in Hailey, Idaho with their kids — Rumer, Tallulah and Scout, 28 — and other family friends for about a month. However, their quarantine group doesn't include Willis's wife, Emma Heming, or the two daughters they share: Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5. Willis and Heming wed in 2009.

Last week, Scout explained why her stepmother wasn't with them.

"My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters," she said on the April 17 episode of the Dopey podcast. “[But] my younger sister … [who has] never gotten a talk about not f***king with hypodermic needles …. she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor. My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters."

Scout added it's been "so cool" to spend time with both parents at once.

"It’s been really funny having both my parents at the house where they, like, raised us," she said. "It’s kind of divine time to just hang out with them. … I’m very grateful to be with my family."

A lot of people are grateful for the Willis and Moore content coming out of quarantine.

"This is super cutesy!" Chelsea Handler wrote on Rumer's video.

"Cutest," added Jennifer Meyer.

"Brilliant," noted Rebecca Gayheart.

"This is the best," commented Ireland Baldwin.

