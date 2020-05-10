Lori Loughlin gets Mother's Day tribute from daughters Olivia Jade and Bella — days after motion to dismiss charges denied

It’s been a rough week for Lori Loughlin, but her daughters, influencers Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli, are doing her part to turn things around.

On Sunday, both daughters paid tribute to their actress mom in Instagram posts celebrating Mother’s Day. While Olivia Jade, 20, thanked the Full House star for “making it look like motherhood is an easy job,” 21-year-old Bella wrote that mothers “might be the closest thing we have to superheroes.”

The heartfelt posts, which feature old family photos, come just two days after a federal judge denied a motion to dismiss charges against Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and other parents embroiled in Operation Varsity Blues. The couple, who had claimed alleged investigatory misconduct, are accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits. They maintain that the money was intended as a donation to the school, and are looking to avoid the jail time that befell Felicity Huffman, who was implicated in the same scheme.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there,” Olivia Jade wrote. “Thank you God for mine!!!! You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job. You are one of a kind. I love you so so so much and cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today and forever. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me. I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom. I LOVE YOU.”

Bella shared similar sentiments, writing, “The strength mothers have is unparalleled, I think they might be the closest thing we have to superheroes. Happy Mother’s Day Mama, I love you. I’m so proud to be your daughter today and every day.”

One month ago, photos of the sisters using rowing machines emerged, with prosecutors charging that they were staged by Loughlin and her husband in an effort to present her daughters as crew recruits, despite neither playing the sport.

