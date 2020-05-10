Reese Witherspoon talks being 'overwhelmed' as a working mom: 'I'll lay on the floor and cry'

She may be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but Reese Witherspoon has rough moments just like any of us.

The Little Fires Everywhere producer and star told CBS Sunday Morning that sometimes she just bursts into tears when she’s overwhelmed.

"Do you ever have any of those days like the rest of us have — who don't do as much as you do — and say, 'I can't do one more thing today'?" asked Rita Braver of CBS News.

"Oh my gosh, Rita, I'll lay on the floor and cry," Witherspoon replied. "Or I'll sit in my car and cry."

The mother of three — kids Ava, Deacon and Tennessee are 20, 16 and 7 — elaborated, explaining that the combination of a demanding career and parenting can consume her. “Sometimes I'm totally overwhelmed,” said Witherspoon. “I'm overwhelmed."

When asked what keeps her moving forward, the Oscar winner said it’s her desire to see progress within the entertainment industry.

"I really want to change things,” said Witherspoon. “I see younger women in our industry and I want them to have a better experience. I want to see that they have a beautiful idea of what the future could hold."

That’s why Witherspoon is using her media company, Hello Sunshine, to create projects that put women at the center of every story.

"I will put in the hours," Witherspoon said. "And I bet on myself. I'm my own lottery ticket and I always think that. If no one else shows up, I know I will show up, and I know I will do the work."

But becoming a force in Hollywood wasn’t something that came easily for Witherspoon. While her husband Jim Toth was the first one to suggest she parlay her love of reading into producing ("'You read more than anybody I know; why don't you try to turn some of these into movies?' [he told her] And I thought, how am I going to do that?” Witherspoon told CBS) it was a while before she got any credit. While her first major endeavor was producing and starring in the adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s memoir Wild, it wasn’t until she had multiple successes under her belt that Hollywood recognized Witherspoon’s abilities.

"It was actually Big Little Lies. It was actually the third successful production that started getting people going, 'Oh, I think she's onto something,'" the actress shared.

After years of pushing her way to the forefront, Witherspoon says she finally has the opportunities she always dreamed of.

"I do know what makes a good movie; I've been standing on movie sets since I was 14 years old," she said.

