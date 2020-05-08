Andrew Cuomo says it would be a 'treat' for 'genius' Robert De Niro to portray him

Eric: Jan 8th - First CDC warning Jan 9th - Trump campaign rally Jan 14th - Trump campaign rally Jan 16th - House sends impeachment articles to Senate Jan 18th - Trump golfs Jan 19th - Trump golfs Jan 20th - first case of corona virus in the US, Washington State. Jan 22nd - “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.” “We’re in great shape … and I think China’s in good shape too, by the way,” Jan 28th - Trump campaign rally Jan 30th - Trump campaign rally. “China is not in great shape right now.” Feb 1st - Trump golfs Feb 2nd - “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China." Feb 5th - Senate votes to acquit. Then takes a five-day weekend. Feb 10th - Trump campaign rally. “And by the way, the virus, they’re working hard.” “Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.” Feb 12th - Dow Jones closes at an all time high of 29,551 Feb 15h - Trump golfs Feb 19th - Trump campaign rally Feb 20th - Trump campaign rally Feb 21st - Trump campaign rally. Stock market closes the week with 12% drop. Feb 24th - “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA… Stock Market starting to look very good to me!” Feb 25th - Stock market loses 8% in one day. “CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus.” Feb 25h - “I think that's a problem that’s going to go away… They have studied it. They know very much. In fact, we’re very close to a vaccine.” Feb 26th - “The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.” Feb 26th - “We're going very substantially down, not up.” Also "This is a flu. This is like a flu"; "Now, you treat this like a flu"; "It's a little like the regular flu that we have flu shots for. And we'll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner." February 27: “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” “It will be gone by Easter.” Feb 28th - “We're ordering a lot of supplies. We're ordering a lot of, uh, elements that frankly we wouldn't be ordering unless it was something like this. But we're ordering a lot of different elements of medical.” Feb 28th - Trump campaign rally. “This (Covid19) is their new hoax.” March 2nd - “You take a solid flu vaccine, you don't think that could have an impact, or much of an impact, on corona?” March 2nd - “A lot of things are happening, a lot of very exciting things are happening and they’re happening very rapidly.” March 4: “If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better.” March 5th - “I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work.” March 5th - “The United States… has, as of now, only 129 cases… and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!” March 6th - “I think we’re doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down… a tremendous job at keeping it down.” March 6th - “Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They’re there. And the tests are beautiful…. the tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as perfect as that but pretty good.” “I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it… Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.” March 6th - “I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault.” March 7th - Trump golfs March 8th - Trump golfs March 8th - “We have a perfectly coordinated and fine-tuned plan at the White House for our attack on Corona Virus.” March 9th - “This blindsided the world.” March 10th - “We stopped it.” March 11th - “No, I’m not concerned at all. No, I’m not. No, we’ve done a great job. Thank you very much.” March 13th – US declares state of emergency. “It will go away,” Trump said at a meeting with Republican lawmakers. “It’s really working out.” March 17th - “This is a pandemic,” Trump tells reporters. “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.” March 20th - “I don’t take responsibility at all.” March 23th- Dow Jones closes at 18,591. March 25th - 3.3 million Americans file for unemployment. April 2nd - 6.6 million file for unemployment. 245,213 infected with COVID-19, 5,983 deaths. April 3rd - Coronavirus claims over 1,000 U.S. lives in a single day. "With the masks, it's going to be really a voluntary thing. You can do it, you don't have to do it. I'm choosing not to do it, but some people may want to do it and that's OK". April 4th - The US leads the world, over 308,000 COVID-19 cases, 8,500 Americans died. Maybe we could allow them, with separation outside, on Easter. April 15 – US deaths 27,000, 620,000 cases May 6- 72000+ dead