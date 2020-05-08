Andrew Cuomo says it would be a 'treat' for 'genius' Robert De Niro to portray him

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is not going to sugarcoat it: He would love to see Robert De Niro portray him in a movie about the coronavirus pandemic.
After De Niro, 76, made the offer on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week, Cuomo, 62, was asked about it on the same show Thursday. The politico was flattered, calling the acting legend a “genius” and “phenomenal.”
“I am a big De Niro fan,” Cuomo replied. “He is just phenomenal. The breadth of his ability — just look at all the roles he’s played. He can do anything, right? Deer Hunter. Cape Fear. He can do comedy.”
Cuomo went on to joke that he’ll channel De Niro’s Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver at his next press conference. “When a reporter asks me a question, [I’ll reply]: ‘You talkin’ to me? You, talkin’ to me?!'” he laughed.
Cuomo ended by saying it would “be a treat” to have De Niro play him. “He’s a genius.”
On Wednesday’s show, New Yorker De Niro applauded the way Cuomo has managed the pandemic in the state, which is the epicenter within the United States.
“He’s doing what a president should do,” De Niro said.
De Niro, who’s not a fan of President Donald Trump, went on to say that while he’s behind Joe Biden for president in 2020 “and I want everything to go well for” him, “at least we have a person who is a very capable backup, if you will. Not vice-president, but if something changed, which God forbid nothing will change, he’s doing a great job. He’s doing what any president should do.”
Of course, if this hypothetical movie were to be made, Brad Pitt would portray Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the Trump administration's coronavirus task force. Fauci said he’d want Pitt — and Pitt said yes, portraying the doctor on Saturday Night Live.
For the record, Fauci liked Pitt’s work.
