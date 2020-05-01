Vanessa Bryant honors Gigi on 14th birthday: 'I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles'

Vanessa Bryant shared a tribute to "my sweet baby girl" Gianna on Friday in honor of her daughter's 14th birthday.

"Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you," Vanessa wrote on Instagram. "You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi."

Vanessa, Kobe, Natalia and Gianna Bryant at Disney's A Wrinkle In Time premiere in Los Angeles. (Photo: Getty Images) More

In a second post, Vanessa shared how people can help honor Gigi on her birthday.

"Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures. Red means love and life," Vanessa revealed. "To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness."

It's been a little over three months since Gigi, Kobe Bryant and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. Vanessa shares three other daughters with the NBA legend: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 10 months. It’s been an emotional time for the Bryant family. Two weeks ago, Vanessa commemorated what would have been her and Kobe's 19th wedding anniversary.

"My king, my heart, my best friend," she wrote. "I wish you were here to hold me in your arms."

Natalia sent her mother anniversary flowers.

Last month, Kobe and Gigi were honored posthumously for the sport they loved. The Lakers star was elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 while Gigi was selected as an honorary draft pick in the WNBA draft.

"Thank you so much for honoring my Gigi and selecting her to be an honorary draft pick this year," Vanessa said in a virtual message. "It would have been a dream come true for her. She worked tirelessly every single day. She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, just like her daddy. So thank you, thank you for honoring my little girl. Kobe and Gigi loved the WNBA. This is his sweatshirt."

She added, "Thank you. I want to congratulate all of this year’s draft picks. So congratulations. Work hard. Never settle. Use that Mamba Mentality."

Vanessa Bryant grieves for Kobe and Gianna on the anniversary of his last game in the NBA:

