Kristin Cavallari accuses Jay Cutler of 'punishing' her in new divorce filing

While Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have “nothing but love and respect for one another,” per their breakup statement, their divorce isn’t going so smoothly.

E! News, which is part of the same network that airs Very Cavallari, obtained the latest filing in the couple’s divorce case in which the reality star, 33, claims the former NFL player, 37, is blocking her from buying a new house for her and their three children. She is asking the judge to allow her to use "her portion of their funds" to purchase the property.

Cavallari was responding to a sealed emergency filing by Cutler. The response from her side wasn’t sealed and she said her soon-to-be ex refuses to allow their finance manager to release the funds she needs to buy the new home. She stated she began looking for her own house last fall because the state of their marriage was "so bad” — and Cutler didn’t object. While she found a house she liked and initiated the home-buying process, she called the purchase off as they agreed to work on their marriage. However, they soon "realized the attempt to reconcile was not working” and “a divorce was inevitable." So when they returned to Tennessee in April after their Bahamas trip, she resumed the home-buying process.

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari's divorce is getting ugly already. (Photo: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Michigan Avenue Magazine) More

At that point, according to the filing, Cavallari said Cutler informed her "his attorney was going to tell their business manager to not release the funds." She said she feels it’s the sports star’s way of "punishing" her and said it is “typical of [his] behavior towards [her]."

Cavallari also alleged Cutler "attempted to intimidate" her into agreeing to a parenting plan that is "unfavorable to her.” And he told her “he was not going to be leaving the marital residence," which is why they continue to share their family home — swapping back and forth, three days on and three days off.

The filing said, of their current living situation, that Cavallari “does not believe that it is in the best interest of either party or their minor children.” Instead, the “unhealthy environment” could cause “irreparable harm” to the kids.

Additionally, she claimed Cutler “makes inappropriate statements to and about” her to instigate arguments in front of the kids. She worries the situation “will escalate.”

According to People magazine, Cavallari and Cutler only discuss things “related to the kids” — Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4 — per a source.

A second source said, "Her days are very busy with school work, she cooks for them and keeps them on a schedule. It's definitely hard for her, but she is trying to stay positive.”

The couple, who had a rocky romance before tying the knot in 2013, announced their split on Sunday.

Cutler filed for divorce on April 21, citing "irreconcilable differences" while Cavallari made her own filing Friday, citing "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct." (A legal expert explains what "inappropriate marital conduct” means and a source previously told Yahoo Entertainment that speculation about infidelity was incorrect.)

Cutler has asked for joint physical custody, saying in the filing he has always been their “primary caretaker," and requested the court enforce the terms of their prenuptial agreement. Cavallari said in her counter-complaint that she "has been the primary residential parent" while asking for full custody and child support.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:



