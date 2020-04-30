'Real Housewives' alum Jill Zarin on coronavirus Noshes for Nurses initiative: 'How do you thank them? Feed them!'

Jill Zarin might not be on the Real Housewives of New York anymore — she’s not even living in New York currently — but the reality star hasn’t forgotten her roots amid the coronavirus pandemic. Zarin, who starred on the first four seasons of the Bravo show, has a new initiative aiming to help healthcare workers in her hard-hit home state of New York and around the country.

Zarin spoke to Yahoo Entertainment from Florida on Tuesday about her Noshes for Nurses fundraiser, whether a return to RHONY is in her future and where her relationship with former co-star Bethenny Frankel stands today.

"I've done charity work my whole life," Zarin explained. "I've been doing philanthropy before Housewives. I've tied my income to charity and I have a big soft spot, I'm very sensitive and I have a lot of rachmones." (Rachmones is Yiddish for compassionate.)

"I saw what was going on and how all these medical personal were putting their lives on the line for strangers in a really dangerous way," Zarin added, comparing healthcare workers going into hospitals to D-Day during World War II.

"They're literally walking into a firing squad," she said. "If I can give an analogy for what it must be like for a nurse, a caretaker or anyone working in the hospitals every day. It's like going to Normandy Beach. Are you going to get out of there alive?"

The reality star wanted to help, so she thought back to her own experience being in and out of the hospital two years ago. Zarin's husband of 18 years, Bobby, died in January 2018 after a long battle with cancer.

"When Bobby was a patient in the hospital, it was really important — the nurses really counted on the patient's family to help with certain tasks," Zarin explained. "Like taking the patient for a walk around the floor, getting water, ordering food... who's doing that now? That is what families did. Not only is there no support — you know that no one's allowed in the hospitals — they have no extra support and they're short staffed because a lot of them are going out sick."

View photos Hospital workers show gratitude for a delivery from Noshes for Nurses. (Photo: Courtesy of Jill Zarin) More

Zarin was listening to her sister Lisa Wexler's morning radio show last month, and the idea clicked when she heard that Hillary and Bill Clinton sent pizzas to local hospitals.

"So, I told my daughter Ally [Shapiro] and we thought, 'Why don't we do that to Boca Raton Regional Hospital?' [That is] where Bobby spent a lot of time unfortunately when he was dying, when he was sick that last year,” she shared. “I have a really big place in my heart for them and I love them. So we did! We just called up a local pizza place and ordered 10 pies to the emergency room and they were so nice."

She and Ally then decided to raise money and start a GoFundMe page to get resources to deliver food around the country.

"We started with our home base, Boca Regional, and then we started with New York. We did it where we had friends who were nurses and doctors and then, my sister has been telling me every day where the hotspots are, so we targeted them," Zarin explained, noting that she'll also take suggestions from people who message her on social media.

"How do you thank [healthcare workers]? Feed them. Feed them! They are so hungry," she emphasized.

"I call it noshes for nurses because a nosh is doable. We can do a lot of noshes. We can do meals too, but we can do a lot of noshes," she said. "We are really good at making $1 look like $3 or $4."

Many cafeterias in hospitals have closed for sanitary reasons. Zarin said healthcare workers she's talked to say they "don't have time" to think about ordering delivery because they’re busy saving lives.

The former Bravo star has been partnering with local restaurants for their deliveries, many of which are matching donations. (Her rug line, Jill Zarin Rug Collection, is also matching donations up to $10,000.) They aim to send between three and five deliveries a day around the country.