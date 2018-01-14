'RHONY' Star Jill Zarin's Husband Bobby Dead at 71

Jill Zarin's husband, Bobby Zarin, died on Saturday after a long battle with cancer. He was 71.

The Zarin family confirmed the tragic news on The Real Housewives of New York City star's website, writing that he was surrounded by family on his last day.

"With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support during this difficult time," read the statement.

Jill's daughter, Ally Shapiro, took to Instagram to express her sadness and share that Bobby's service will be held on Monday in New York City.

"We ❤️ Bobby... thank you for giving me such a wonderful family and being the most incredible step-Dad anyone could ever ask for. I don’t remember a time without you, and you will not be forgotten," she wrote alongside a slideshow of their family. "Every shot of patron, every time we listen to Hotel California, every vroom of a Ferrari you will be right there with us. You fought with dignity and courage, surrounded by all of us with love and respect till the very end. You can rest In peace now, we love you so much."

Bobby, founder of Zarin Fabrics and a real estate developer, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009. He underwent radioactive iodine treatment and had his thyroid removed, but in 2013 it was revealed that his cancer had spread to his lungs. In 2016, Jill then announced that her husband was diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent Gamma Knife Radiosurgery.

In August of 2017, Jill celebrated Bobby's "miraculous" recovery following his hospitalization amid his battle against cancer.

Last week, Jill shared a sweet collage of her and her husband celebrating their wedding anniversary.

"Happy 18th! Anniversary to the love of my life Bobby Zarin. Bobby is the most perfect man I know. He never loses anything, never forgets anything and when I think he is wrong... he is always right! I will post some photos over the last 20 years... truly a Love Story. Enjoy!" she captioned a pic of the two of them.

Our thoughts and prayers are will Jill and her family.

